Related
KCTV 5
Current, former KC mayors react to Charles Wheeler's death
Suspect fatally shot by US Marshals Service in KCMO, investigation underway. MSHP is investigating after an armed suspect was fatally shot by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, has led to one worker's death. There...
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
Kansas City police address concerns, rumors of missing Black women
Kansas City leaders spoke about addressing concerns in the community of missing Black women after a Excelsior Springs abuse case.
KCPD ask for public's help in identifying suspect in pistol-whipping in Westport
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released a video with hopes of identifying suspects involved in an alleged pistol-whipping in Westport over the weekend.
Kansas City man convicted of 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A jury convicted a Kansas City man of several murder charges for a 2018 shooting rampage that ended with three dead.
Video shows shoplifters stealing shoes from Johnson County store
Lenexa police are looking for six people accused of shoplifting more than a dozen pair of shoes from a store near 95th Street and Quivira.
KCTV 5
Attorneys for 2 men claiming innocence say prosecutor is withholding information
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Attorneys for Brian Betts and Celester McKinney are crying “foul!” They claim the Wyandotte County District Attorney is not sharing important information — information that could help their case. Betts and McKinney, who are cousins, were convicted in separate trials and are...
KCTV 5
New details released after callers threaten Jackson County prosecutor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has released additional details after receiving racist, threatening calls regarding the fact that charges will not be filed against a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The prosecutor’s office wrote and shared a statement Monday, which...
Prosecutor inundated with threats after declining charges in firefighter’s death
The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's office has been inundated with racist and sexist phone, a spokesperson with the office said Monday.
KCTV 5
Jury in trial of man accused of killing NKC officer will come from St. Louis area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jury selection in the planned trial for the Kansas City man accused of killing a North Kansas City police officer during a traffic stop will take place on the other side of the state---in the St. Louis area---a Clay County judge decided Tuesday. Joshua Rocha,...
KCTV 5
Involuntary manslaughter trial underway for former Kansas undersheriff following fatal 2017 beanbag shooting
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The trial of a former rural Kansas undersheriff who shot and killed an unarmed man with a beanbag round is underway in Wyandotte County following a change of venue. Virgil Brewer, who was working for the Barber County Sheriff’s Office at the time, is charged...
KCTV 5
Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
KCTV 5
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Anyone with information...
Racist threats after KC-area prosecutor declines charges in shooting death
KANSAS CITY —The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office received racist, threatening calls Monday after deciding not to charge a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The statement from Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker's office said, "The office takes its oath and the safety of...
Man dead, 2 women injured in Kansas City triple shooting
A man is dead and two woman are in the hospital following a shooting on Troost Avenue late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Platte County Sheriff's Department takes escapee into custody
The Platte County Sheriff's Department located an escapee who left St. Luke's North Hospital at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
KCTV 5
Sister of slain 12-year-old pleas guilty to involuntary manslaughter
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
KCPD responds to critical-injury crash at I-435, US 40
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a critical injury crash Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Sheriff: Man who escaped from custody at KC hospital captured
PLATTE COUNTY— The inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday has been taken back into custody, according to the Platte County Sheriff's office. Just after 2:30p.m, 38-year-old Jacob Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road. An extensive search by members of the Platte County Sheriff’s...
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Ray County
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
