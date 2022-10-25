ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Current, former KC mayors react to Charles Wheeler's death

Suspect fatally shot by US Marshals Service in KCMO, investigation underway. MSHP is investigating after an armed suspect was fatally shot by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, has led to one worker's death. There...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

New details released after callers threaten Jackson County prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has released additional details after receiving racist, threatening calls regarding the fact that charges will not be filed against a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The prosecutor’s office wrote and shared a statement Monday, which...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Sister of slain 12-year-old pleas guilty to involuntary manslaughter

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
LEAVENWORTH, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy