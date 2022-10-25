Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South plays host to talented Wheeling Park
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South football coach Nate Tanner paid quite the compliment to the respective quarterbacks set to go head-to-head when Wheeling Park visits Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night. On the Wheeling Park sideline is second-year varsity starter Brett Phillips. For Parkersburg South, Robert Shockey continues to produce...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eschbacher to be inducted into Marching Band Hall of Fame
CHARLESTON — A late principal and marching band director at Parkersburg South High School will be honored Saturday with his induction into the West Virginia Marching Band Hall of Fame. Tom Eschbacher will be inducted in a ceremony at the 11th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship after...
WTAP
Band of the Week: Wirt County High School Marching Band
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following their win last year at states, the marching tigers are continuing to do well in competitions. Sarah French is the new band director for Wirt County High School Marching Band. Following the great season the band had last year, she decided to sign them up...
WTAP
Washington State Comm. College holds forum on Constitution
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Phi Theta Kappa group at Washington State Community College came together to inform the public on the Constitution. The group holds this discussion every year to continue to inform those in the Washington State Community College about the document. Phi Theta Kappa advisor and business...
Pennsboro Speedway to be brought back to life in 2024
A dirt race track in Ritchie County will get a second life, RaceTrack Revival announced on Twitter Wednesday.
WTAP
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
PENNSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said an agreement has been reached to bring racing back to a historic speedway in Ritchie County. An agreement between XR Events and the Ritchie County Fairgrounds has been reached with plans to return racing to the Historic Pennsboro Speedway in 2024. XR Events, operators...
WTAP
Wood Co. Schools Renewal Levy is back on the ballot
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Schools Renewal Levy is back on the ballot, and it could help many areas of need for the school district. Officials say that this levy will allow for additional positions including school nurses, counselors, resource teachers and more. As well as making wages...
WTAP
October Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Cate Shuman
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Jan Dils Golden Apple Award for the month of October was presented to a teacher from Greenmont Elementary School in Vienna Tuesday morning. The 2022 October winner of the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award is kindergarten teacher, Cate Shuman!. Shuman is very dedicated to her...
cleveland19.com
Eugene Field Elementary Principal apologizes for offensive photo
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A post on Eugene Field Elementary’s Facebook page claiming to be from Principal Kelsey Whitley issued an apology for taking pictures of “offensive” Halloween decorations at a party and then posting them to social media. The Facebook post said that Whitley attended a Halloween...
WTAP
Downtown PKB gets new banners honoring hometown heroes
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you have driven through downtown Parkersburg, you may have seen new decorations honoring some hometown heroes. The Adopt–A–Banner program is a way to publicly honor our hometown heroes. The program honors those that have served and those who are actively serving in any...
WTAP
Obituary: Coe, Roger L. “Bud”
Roger L. “Bud” Coe, 80, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, in 1942. A son of the late Sherwood Coe and Ethel (Lowther) Coe. Bud was a proud worker at O’Ames...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening October 27th-30rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, October 27th. 2nd Annual Teen Halloween Scavenger Hunt @ South Parkersburg Library. WesBanco Art Display 9 AM...
WTAP
Obituary: Parmiter, Alvin B.
Alvin B. Parmiter, 83, of Marietta, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Marietta. He was born on June 17, 1939, in Muskingum County, Ohio, to the late Alvin B. and Rose Vulcano Parmiter. Alvin graduated from M&M High School in 1957 and was a 1958 graduate of Tri-State College. He...
WTAP
Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery in Belpre honors veterans
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery on State Route 339 in Washington County now has medallions and American flags on the graves of veterans buried there. The Washington County Veterans Service Office and the Belpre Area Veterans spent Tuesday afternoon placing them there. New management took over...
Metro News
Three West Virginia school districts awarded federal grants to clean school buses
MADISON, W.Va. — Three school districts in West Virginia are being awarded federal grants to help purchase five clean school buses. The Biden-Harris Administration announced Wednesday the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $2 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the Boone, Wirt and Wyoming school districts.
WTAP
Obituary: Beckett, Thelma V.
Thelma V. Beckett, 98, of Arnoldsburg, WV, formerly of Clay, WV, passed away at her home Monday, October 24, 2022. She was the granddaughter of the late Rosie Dawson and daughter of the late William Payne. She was born in Valley Fork, WV, on August 10, 1924. She was married...
WTAP
Obituary: West, Shawn Scott “Scottie”
Shawn Scott “Scottie” West, 48, of Elizabeth, WV, died October 25, 2022, at the Arbors in Marietta, Ohio. He was the son of Louise Jones West and the late Layman B West. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony West, and Jon West.
WTAP
DuPont Donates to the Children’s Listening Place
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - DuPont donated snacks and drinks to the Children’s Listening Place. The Children’s Listening Place helps children who suffered from abuse. Greg Collins talked about how the snack drive Darliss Eichhorn led at DuPont helps the kids. Collins said, “She reaches out to the employees...
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Fehrenbacher: “I understand what...
WTAP
Obituary: Brant, Deborah Ann (Deem)
It grieves us to announce that Deborah Ann (Deem) Brant, 68, of Marietta, Ohio passed away in her home on October 17, 2022, due to natural causes. Deborah was born to Richard and Shirley Deem in Uhrichsville, Ohio, on December 22, 1953. She graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1973.
