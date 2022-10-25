Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
WBTV
‘It’s an emotional game for me’: Hubert Davis’ special connection leads to UNC scrimmage with Johnson C. Smith
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow, the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls will take the court against one of the most storied college basketball programs not just in North Carolina, but in the entire country. “Our team, we’re ready. We’ve been taking the steps and preparing for this game, and yeah...
Niner Times
Charlotte women's soccer travels to face Western Kentucky in regular season finale
The Charlotte women's soccer team travels to Bowling Green, Ky., to take on the Western Kentucky (WKU) Lady Toppers in their final regular season match of the year. Both teams come into this matchup knowing they will play in the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament next week. Charlotte clinched their playoff spot Wednesday when Florida Atlantic defeated FIU.
herosports.com
10 Candidates for Charlotte’s New Head Football Coach
A few years ago, Will Healy was a college football darling. He was dubbed as an up-and-coming coach at the Group of Five level. Earlier this week, Charlotte fired Healy midway through the season after a 1-7 start to the year. Things spiraled quickly for Charlotte and the tailspin has the 49ers seeking a new head coach.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Johnson C. Smith: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
Carolina fans will get their first chance to see the No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team in a game Friday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are hosting an exhibition against Johnson C. Smith, a historically Black university from Charlotte. If you aren’t going to Chapel Hill...
UNC opens basketball season against Johnson C. Smith
Photos from the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against the Golden Bulls, Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022.
thecharlottepost.com
JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina
JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina. Golden Bulls look to learn more about remade roster in Chapel Hill. Johnson C. Smith guard Chaz Gwyn (3), who missed significant playing time due to injury last season, returns to the Golden Bulls lineup for Friday's exhibition against North Carolina.
Niner Times
No. 22 Charlotte men's soccer drops second straight with last second loss to USF
The No. 22 Charlotte men's soccer team was defeated on the home pitch 2-1 at the hands of the University of South Florida Bulls (USF) on Oct. 25. Charlotte remains seventh in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). It was a pivotal moment in the season and one that came down...
Niner Times
Charlotte men's golf concludes fall season with eighth place finish in Williams Cup
The Charlotte men's golf team finished the fall season in eighth place as they competed in the Williams Cup at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C., from Oct. 21-23. The 49ers had a sluggish start placing No. 10 in the first round and No. 9 in the second round. The team came home at No. 8 on the final day.
Niner Times
Five takeaways from Charlotte's homecoming loss to FIU
Charlotte hosted Florida International University (FIU) at Jerry Richardson Stadium for homecoming weekend on Saturday, Oct. 22, where they lost 34-15. This was a game that had severe consequences for the Charlotte program. Here are the takeaways from the matchup. Markees Watts cements his legacy. Watts has been a pivotal...
Niner Times
Charllote women's soccer ties with FIU as they continue to search for first October victory
Charlotte's women's soccer hosted Florida International University (FIU) at Transamerica Field for their senior day as they battled to a scoreless draw. "It was a little bit emotional today, but I'm just really proud of the team effort we gave. We did leave it on the field; unfortunately, we had a couple of chances; maybe we could have put it away," said graduate senior midfielder/forward Haley Shand.
Niner Times
Charlotte volleyball shutout in Dig Pink match against UTEP
First set (27-29) The 49ers were aided as much by their skill as by UTEP's faults which kept them in the fight. The Miners committed seven service errors in the first set alone, half of their 14 for the match. Charlotte reached 24 points first, but UTEP was hot on...
charlottemagazine.com
Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene
Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
Hickory, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
WBTV
The income you need to afford rent in CLT
Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
Gastonia store becomes known for winning lottery tickets
GASTONIA, N.C. — Just as the Powerball jackpot jumped to $825 million Friday, many people are flocking to a gas station in Gastonia to buy lottery tickets. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned the store is known for producing winners. In September, a man who won $50,000 there in...
How proposed uptown land swap could make way for convention hotel
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority is working on a land exchange that could add key development around the Charlotte Convention Center. Tom Murray, CRVA chief executive, presented the plan to Charlotte City Council during its regular meeting on Monday. Murray explained that the CVRA wants to enter into a land-exchange agreement with Berlin-based Millennium Venture Capital to swap a portion of 501 S. Caldwell St., which is owned by the city, for a portion of 401 S. College St., which MVC is in the process of purchasing from Duke Energy.
International Market in Charlotte to close doors by end of the year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A well-known market in the Queen City announced it will be closing its doors for good. It's been in business for decades, and to many, the International Market in the NoDa area has been a staple. Customers said the entire area will feel the impact. If...
