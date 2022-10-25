ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Niner Times

Charlotte women's soccer travels to face Western Kentucky in regular season finale

The Charlotte women's soccer team travels to Bowling Green, Ky., to take on the Western Kentucky (WKU) Lady Toppers in their final regular season match of the year. Both teams come into this matchup knowing they will play in the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament next week. Charlotte clinched their playoff spot Wednesday when Florida Atlantic defeated FIU.
CHARLOTTE, NC
herosports.com

10 Candidates for Charlotte’s New Head Football Coach

A few years ago, Will Healy was a college football darling. He was dubbed as an up-and-coming coach at the Group of Five level. Earlier this week, Charlotte fired Healy midway through the season after a 1-7 start to the year. Things spiraled quickly for Charlotte and the tailspin has the 49ers seeking a new head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina. Golden Bulls look to learn more about remade roster in Chapel Hill. Johnson C. Smith guard Chaz Gwyn (3), who missed significant playing time due to injury last season, returns to the Golden Bulls lineup for Friday's exhibition against North Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Niner Times

Five takeaways from Charlotte's homecoming loss to FIU

Charlotte hosted Florida International University (FIU) at Jerry Richardson Stadium for homecoming weekend on Saturday, Oct. 22, where they lost 34-15. This was a game that had severe consequences for the Charlotte program. Here are the takeaways from the matchup. Markees Watts cements his legacy. Watts has been a pivotal...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Charllote women's soccer ties with FIU as they continue to search for first October victory

Charlotte's women's soccer hosted Florida International University (FIU) at Transamerica Field for their senior day as they battled to a scoreless draw. "It was a little bit emotional today, but I'm just really proud of the team effort we gave. We did leave it on the field; unfortunately, we had a couple of chances; maybe we could have put it away," said graduate senior midfielder/forward Haley Shand.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Charlotte volleyball shutout in Dig Pink match against UTEP

First set (27-29) The 49ers were aided as much by their skill as by UTEP's faults which kept them in the fight. The Miners committed seven service errors in the first set alone, half of their 14 for the match. Charlotte reached 24 points first, but UTEP was hot on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene

Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
High School Football PRO

Hickory, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

STATESVILLE, NC
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBTV

The income you need to afford rent in CLT

Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina

Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

How proposed uptown land swap could make way for convention hotel

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority is working on a land exchange that could add key development around the Charlotte Convention Center. Tom Murray, CRVA chief executive, presented the plan to Charlotte City Council during its regular meeting on Monday. Murray explained that the CVRA wants to enter into a land-exchange agreement with Berlin-based Millennium Venture Capital to swap a portion of 501 S. Caldwell St., which is owned by the city, for a portion of 401 S. College St., which MVC is in the process of purchasing from Duke Energy.
CHARLOTTE, NC

