Diane Sawyer Talks to Matthew Perry, World Series Begins, ‘High School’ Finale, Louis Armstrong and All That Jazz

In a prime-time exclusive, Diane Sawyer talks to Friends star Matthew Perry about his revealing memoir. The World Series begins with the Phillies facing the Astros at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The acclaimed teen drama-with-music High School wraps its first season. An Apple TV+ documentary celebrates jazz legend Louis Armstrong.
Heather Webber's return is a gamechanger on General Hospital

Heather Webber is backABC General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital viewers knew Alley Mills had joined the ABC soap but had no idea what character she would portray. The powers that be kept this under wraps while fans had also suspected that Heather Webber (last Robin Mattson) would probably show up soon. No one not even spoilers even suggested that Mills would be portraying Heather but on Friday there she was and her return is a game changer.
GH Spoilers For The Week of October 31: Plots, Secrets, and A Savior

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Port Charles denizens. GH Spoilers For The Week of October 31: Plots, Secrets, and A SaviorSoap Hub. The GH spoilers for October 31 – November 4, 2022, tease two not so best laid plans going to pot (funny that), and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.
‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Yaya DaCosta Set As Cut-Throat Prosecutor In Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med, Our Kind of People) has joined the Season 2 cast of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer in a recurring role. DaCosta will portray Andrea Freemann, a cut-throat prosecutor and Mickey Haller’s (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) undefeated courtroom rival, who is also a friend of his ex-wife Maggie (Neve Campbell). Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his ex-wives Maggie and Lorna...
‘Call Me Kat’ Airs Emotional Leslie Jordan Tribute Montage (VIDEO)

Fox sitcom Call Me Kat paid tribute to its late cast member Leslie Jordan on Thursday’s (October 27) episode in an emotional montage featuring some of his best moments from the show. Jordan, who tragically passed away on Monday (October 24) in a car accident, played Phil in the...
‘Dahmer’: Ryan Murphy Responds to Accusations He Ignored Victims’ Families

Ryan Murphy‘s latest series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has become a massive hit on Netflix but has also received backlash for dramatizing the victims’ stories and sensationalizing Dahmer’s horrific crimes. Speaking at an event for the show at the DGA Theatre in Los...
Best Lines of the Week (October 21-27): ‘I’m Going to a Screening of ‘Rocky Horror’ at My Church’

As Halloween approaches us, so do Halloween-themed shows!. Starting strong was Abbott Elementary, which saw the teachers decked out in some hilarious costumes as candy gets loose in the school — every teacher’s nightmare. Meanwhile, The Great British Baking Show challenged their contestants to an apple cake signature, complete with scary puns that are more of a trick than a treat.
‘Married at First Sight’: Get to Know the Season 16 Cast (PHOTOS)

Married at First Sight is already gearing up for its next chapter as Lifetime unveils the first look at Season 16’s couples. In five all-new photos, fans can get a glimpse at the latest singles who are taking the major leap of saying “I do” to a stranger in the hope they’ll find lasting love. Matched by the experts, viewers will be able to tune into Season 16 when it arrives in early 2023.
‘The Real Love Boat’ Sinks at CBS, Resurfaces at Paramount+

The Real Love Boat has hit the proverbial iceberg at CBS as the romantic reality competition has been yanked from the lineup four episodes into its first season. The series is being shipped to Paramount +, beginning with Episode 5. In its place, new episodes of The Amazing Race will air following Survivor at 9/8c, with drama reruns filling up the 10 pm time slot, starting with a repeat of The Equalizer.
‘Nashville’ Stars Set for Big Reunion 10 Years After Show Premiered

Nashville fans, are you missing the likes of Rayna, Deacon and Scarlett? Do you have a TV hankering for all that music city drama?. It’s been a decade since Nashville premiered on ABC. October, 2012 was quite the month. And now, 10 years later, some of your favorites from this show about the country music business are gathering on a stage for an unofficial reunion. It’s all for a good cause.

