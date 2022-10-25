Heather Webber is backABC General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital viewers knew Alley Mills had joined the ABC soap but had no idea what character she would portray. The powers that be kept this under wraps while fans had also suspected that Heather Webber (last Robin Mattson) would probably show up soon. No one not even spoilers even suggested that Mills would be portraying Heather but on Friday there she was and her return is a game changer.

