Fire Country's Billy Burke On Working With TV Son Max Thieriot, And Why He Thinks The CBS Drama Is Already A Hit
Billy Burke is opening up about working on Fire Country and the show's success.
tvinsider.com
Diane Sawyer Talks to Matthew Perry, World Series Begins, ‘High School’ Finale, Louis Armstrong and All That Jazz
In a prime-time exclusive, Diane Sawyer talks to Friends star Matthew Perry about his revealing memoir. The World Series begins with the Phillies facing the Astros at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The acclaimed teen drama-with-music High School wraps its first season. An Apple TV+ documentary celebrates jazz legend Louis Armstrong.
tvinsider.com
‘An Amish Sin’ Star Dylan Ratzlaff Hopes Viewers Find Inspiration in Harrowing Tale
Told she must marry the man who sexually abused her as a child, Amish teen Rachel Albrecht (Dylan Ratzlaff) faces a desperate choice in An Amish Sin: Stay and live in misery and fear or run away and take her chances far from the only home she knows. In this...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Are Married: Details on Their Courthouse Wedding
Surprise! Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise last year. “We decided to get married this morning at the New York Courthouse,” the newlyweds announced via YouTube on Thursday, October 27. The twosome revealed that they will have a full wedding ceremony...
Heather Webber's return is a gamechanger on General Hospital
Heather Webber is backABC General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital viewers knew Alley Mills had joined the ABC soap but had no idea what character she would portray. The powers that be kept this under wraps while fans had also suspected that Heather Webber (last Robin Mattson) would probably show up soon. No one not even spoilers even suggested that Mills would be portraying Heather but on Friday there she was and her return is a game changer.
GH Spoilers For The Week of October 31: Plots, Secrets, and A Savior
Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Port Charles denizens. GH Spoilers For The Week of October 31: Plots, Secrets, and A SaviorSoap Hub. The GH spoilers for October 31 – November 4, 2022, tease two not so best laid plans going to pot (funny that), and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.
‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Yaya DaCosta Set As Cut-Throat Prosecutor In Season 2
EXCLUSIVE: Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med, Our Kind of People) has joined the Season 2 cast of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer in a recurring role. DaCosta will portray Andrea Freemann, a cut-throat prosecutor and Mickey Haller’s (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) undefeated courtroom rival, who is also a friend of his ex-wife Maggie (Neve Campbell). Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his ex-wives Maggie and Lorna...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
tvinsider.com
‘Call Me Kat’ Airs Emotional Leslie Jordan Tribute Montage (VIDEO)
Fox sitcom Call Me Kat paid tribute to its late cast member Leslie Jordan on Thursday’s (October 27) episode in an emotional montage featuring some of his best moments from the show. Jordan, who tragically passed away on Monday (October 24) in a car accident, played Phil in the...
Kathy Griffin Says 'News Isn't Great' About Voice After Cancer Surgery
"How do I get people to just deal with this being my new voice?" Griffin said in a video posted on TikTok
tvinsider.com
‘Dahmer’: Ryan Murphy Responds to Accusations He Ignored Victims’ Families
Ryan Murphy‘s latest series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has become a massive hit on Netflix but has also received backlash for dramatizing the victims’ stories and sensationalizing Dahmer’s horrific crimes. Speaking at an event for the show at the DGA Theatre in Los...
tvinsider.com
5 Spooky-Hilarious Sitcom Marathons This Halloween: ‘Frasier,’ ‘Bewitched’ & More
TV has a slew of fun programming to get viewers into the spooky spirit on Monday, October 31 — better known as Halloween 2022. The schedules feature Halloween episodes from classic sitcoms spanning decades back to more recent offerings. If you prefer to laugh your way through spooky season, don’t miss these episodes.
tvinsider.com
Maya Rudolph Recalls Being ‘Embarrassed & Humiliated’ During David Letterman Interview
A 2009 sit-down on David Letterman’s Late Show was anything but a laugh for Maya Rudolph. The Loot star said she was “embarrassed and humiliated” after Letterman, Stephen Colbert’s predecessor in CBS’ late-night franchise, mispronounced her name. “I did not have a good time,” Rudolph...
Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer Just Added A Chicago Med Vet To Season 2
As Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer prepares for Season 2, a Chicago Med vet has been added to the cast.
tvinsider.com
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Breaks Down What’s Old & New in Season 2
The Emmy-winning anthology, The White Lotus, may have switched its Hawaiian resort to a European hot spot, but the luxury hotel chain still seems to attract tourists who have lost their way. Season 2 digs into sexual politics and male-female power dynamics. Here are the other amenities. The Setting. Buongiorno...
tvinsider.com
‘The Witcher’ Renewed for Season 4 as Henry Cavill Passes Reins to Liam Hemsworth
Toss a coin to your new Witcher. Netflix is giving The Witcher fans something to cheer about as the streamer renews the fantasy drama for a fourth season, but change is on the horizon as Henry Cavill will pass on Geralt of Rivia’s sword to Liam Hemsworth. Yes, Hemsworth...
tvinsider.com
Best Lines of the Week (October 21-27): ‘I’m Going to a Screening of ‘Rocky Horror’ at My Church’
As Halloween approaches us, so do Halloween-themed shows!. Starting strong was Abbott Elementary, which saw the teachers decked out in some hilarious costumes as candy gets loose in the school — every teacher’s nightmare. Meanwhile, The Great British Baking Show challenged their contestants to an apple cake signature, complete with scary puns that are more of a trick than a treat.
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: Get to Know the Season 16 Cast (PHOTOS)
Married at First Sight is already gearing up for its next chapter as Lifetime unveils the first look at Season 16’s couples. In five all-new photos, fans can get a glimpse at the latest singles who are taking the major leap of saying “I do” to a stranger in the hope they’ll find lasting love. Matched by the experts, viewers will be able to tune into Season 16 when it arrives in early 2023.
tvinsider.com
‘The Real Love Boat’ Sinks at CBS, Resurfaces at Paramount+
The Real Love Boat has hit the proverbial iceberg at CBS as the romantic reality competition has been yanked from the lineup four episodes into its first season. The series is being shipped to Paramount +, beginning with Episode 5. In its place, new episodes of The Amazing Race will air following Survivor at 9/8c, with drama reruns filling up the 10 pm time slot, starting with a repeat of The Equalizer.
‘Nashville’ Stars Set for Big Reunion 10 Years After Show Premiered
Nashville fans, are you missing the likes of Rayna, Deacon and Scarlett? Do you have a TV hankering for all that music city drama?. It’s been a decade since Nashville premiered on ABC. October, 2012 was quite the month. And now, 10 years later, some of your favorites from this show about the country music business are gathering on a stage for an unofficial reunion. It’s all for a good cause.
