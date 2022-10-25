Read full article on original website
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Breaks Down What’s Old & New in Season 2
The Emmy-winning anthology, The White Lotus, may have switched its Hawaiian resort to a European hot spot, but the luxury hotel chain still seems to attract tourists who have lost their way. Season 2 digs into sexual politics and male-female power dynamics. Here are the other amenities. The Setting. Buongiorno...
‘The Walking Dead’ Sneak Peek: Why Is Maggie Crying? (VIDEO)
There isn’t much that we can imagine would make tough-as-nails Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) cry at this point on The Walking Dead. But in this exclusive sneak peek above from the AMC zombie drama’s October 30 episode, “Outpost 22,” something is clearly up. “They just ripped...
‘SEAL Team’ Looks at Life After Bravo for Jason, Ray & Clay (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for SEAL Team Season 6, Episode 7 “Strange Bedfellows.”]. Bravo finally gets the chance to take care of some unfinished business in the latest SEAL Team episode, and while doing so, Jason (David Boreanaz) hopes that by opening up to Omar (Raffi Barsoumian) he hasn’t ended his career as an operator. Even he knows he can’t do this forever.
‘An Amish Sin’ Star Dylan Ratzlaff Hopes Viewers Find Inspiration in Harrowing Tale
Told she must marry the man who sexually abused her as a child, Amish teen Rachel Albrecht (Dylan Ratzlaff) faces a desperate choice in An Amish Sin: Stay and live in misery and fear or run away and take her chances far from the only home she knows. In this...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Checks In New Guests As Mystery Is Washed Ashore
After more than a year since The White Lotus ended on HBO, Season 2 of the anthology series premiered on the cable network with a whole new setting. The location from Hawaii was changed to Sicily but the mystery that trapped viewers in the first season is back and gloomier than ever. We are greeted by a beautiful coastline of Sicily as Daphne (Meghann Fahy) befriends two American tourists starting out their stay at The White Lotus. Daphne says she’s enjoyed her time there and takes a dip in the water before leaving. However, something in the water scares her off...
Diane Sawyer Talks to Matthew Perry, World Series Begins, ‘High School’ Finale, Louis Armstrong and All That Jazz
In a prime-time exclusive, Diane Sawyer talks to Friends star Matthew Perry about his revealing memoir. The World Series begins with the Phillies facing the Astros at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The acclaimed teen drama-with-music High School wraps its first season. An Apple TV+ documentary celebrates jazz legend Louis Armstrong.
5 Spooky-Hilarious Sitcom Marathons This Halloween: ‘Frasier,’ ‘Bewitched’ & More
TV has a slew of fun programming to get viewers into the spooky spirit on Monday, October 31 — better known as Halloween 2022. The schedules feature Halloween episodes from classic sitcoms spanning decades back to more recent offerings. If you prefer to laugh your way through spooky season, don’t miss these episodes.
‘Saturday Night Live’: Tom Hanks’ Viral Character David S. Pumpkins Returns (VIDEO)
Beware the prisoners of Cellblock 666, especially that curly-haired fellow in the jack-o’-lantern suit. Yes, Tom Hanks returned to play David S. Pumpkins on Saturday Night Live on October 29. In one of the sketches on the NBC show Saturday night, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Dismukes, and host/musical guest Jack...
Maya Rudolph Recalls Being ‘Embarrassed & Humiliated’ During David Letterman Interview
A 2009 sit-down on David Letterman’s Late Show was anything but a laugh for Maya Rudolph. The Loot star said she was “embarrassed and humiliated” after Letterman, Stephen Colbert’s predecessor in CBS’ late-night franchise, mispronounced her name. “I did not have a good time,” Rudolph...
TV Insider Now Has a General Store! Find Out More and Enter to Win a ‘Ted Lasso’ Sweatshirt
Hey there, TV lovers. Whether your favorite show is in-season and you’re on the search for merch or if you’ve begun your holiday shopping, we’ve created a one-stop shop for all of those needs. Introducing the TV Insider General Store, chock-full of TV merchandise, collectibles, gear, schwag, and gifts galore. And to celebrate, we’re giving away a free Ted Lasso ugly holiday sweatshirt (seen above)!
‘Married at First Sight’: Get to Know the Season 16 Cast (PHOTOS)
Married at First Sight is already gearing up for its next chapter as Lifetime unveils the first look at Season 16’s couples. In five all-new photos, fans can get a glimpse at the latest singles who are taking the major leap of saying “I do” to a stranger in the hope they’ll find lasting love. Matched by the experts, viewers will be able to tune into Season 16 when it arrives in early 2023.
‘WandaVision’: Marvel Developing Vision Focused Spinoff at Disney+
Marvel Studios has a Vision for a new Disney+ show: a WandaVision spinoff focusing on Paul Bettany‘s Vision. Deadline reported the news on Friday, October 28, citing sources who said that the project is titled Vision Quest and would follow Vision “trying to regain his memory and humanity.” The show would also present the possibility of Elizabeth Olsen’s return as Wanda Maximoff, the other lead of the Emmy-nominated hit WandaVision.
Best Lines of the Week (October 21-27): ‘I’m Going to a Screening of ‘Rocky Horror’ at My Church’
As Halloween approaches us, so do Halloween-themed shows!. Starting strong was Abbott Elementary, which saw the teachers decked out in some hilarious costumes as candy gets loose in the school — every teacher’s nightmare. Meanwhile, The Great British Baking Show challenged their contestants to an apple cake signature, complete with scary puns that are more of a trick than a treat.
Evan Rachel Wood Teases Her Version of Madonna in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (VIDEO)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is coming, and it’s about to get really, well, weird!. The Roku Channel movie, which tells the not-so-true tale of how popular satirist “Weird Al” Yankovic (played by Daniel Radcliffe) rose to stardom is taking a lot of off-the-rails liberties with pop culture history. That’s particularly true with Al’s love life where, in the film, we see him enter into a serious romance with chart-topper Madonna (played by Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood).
Living with complex illness and surviving to tell about it: Anna Spargo-Ryan's chronic optimism
Anna Spargo-Ryan has been managing multiple mental health conditions since childhood, a lifetime of surviving an unwell brain. A recent diagnosis of ADHD, however, comes with fresh (though not unexpected) anguish. Review: A Kind of Magic – Anna Spargo-Ryan (Ultimo Press). On Twitter, Spargo-Ryan characteristically cracks a joke: Later that same day, she lets rip: And anyway, she explains, an ADHD diagnosis “medically” means nothing – taking the prescribed medication would interfere with her multiple psychiatric conditions. The diagnosis gives Spargo-Ryan something else, besides a passport to Twitter spats over why the condition is spiking among women or whether it is...
‘Dances With Wolves’ & 5 More Kevin Costner Westerns to Watch (PHOTOS)
Kevin Costner‘s history directing and starring in big Western movies made him the perfect choice to play Yellowstone‘s John Dutton. In March 1991, he was the big winner at the Academy Awards. During the star-studded ceremony, his Western epic Dances With Wolves scored seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Costner. How big of a deal were those wins? In Academy Award history, only two other traditional Westerns have ever been named Best Picture: Cimarron in 1931 and Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, which won two years after Dances With Wolves. (Eastwood also nabbed his own Best Director trophy, just like Costner.)
11 Utterly Terrifying Facts And Behind The Scenes Stories From Classic Horror Movies
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
Checking into a New ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Simpsons’ Halloween Trilogy, Celebrating Loretta Lynn, Halloween Classics on TCM
HBO’s Emmy-winning The White Lotus returns, with a new batch of privileged tourists checking into a Sicilian resort. The Simpsons follows last week’s It parody with a more traditional “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween trilogy. CMT stages a live tribute to the late country legend Loretta Lynn. Turner Classic Movies devotes much of the pre-Halloween weekend to vintage fright films.
tvinsider.com
Stephen Colbert Reveals His Picks for New Host of ‘The Daily Show’
The host of CBS‘ The Late Show, Stephen Colbert, has named the two candidates he would like to see take over The Daily Show after Trevor Noah makes his departure. Colbert addressed the situation on Thursday’s (October 27) episode of Hell of A Week with Charlamagne tha God, which airs after The Daily Show each Thursday and is executive produced by the late-night host. During his appearance on the show, Colbert was asked who he thought would make a good replacement for the departing Noah.
