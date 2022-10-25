Read full article on original website
Here is a look at the Thursday headlines
- Obituary for Harold Hyman, Curtis Gerner, Jack Stacy Lancet. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
DPS glitch results in drivers being wrongfully arrested and ticketed
Drivers in Oklahoma with a “restricted license” were being ticketed, and at times, arrested because the state’s records system was mislabeling licenses as “suspended.”
Harold Hyman
Funeral services for Harold Hyman, 92, of Clinton, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Custer Avenue Church of Christ. Hyman died Monday at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
Shirley Ann Hilliard
Shirley Ann Hilliard, AKA “Mimi” was born August 26,1945 in Geary, Oklahoma to parents Otto and Ada Lee. She departed this life to be with her heavenly father on Friday, October 21, 2022. Shirley was raised on a farm in Custer County, Oklahoma. In her early years, Shirley...
Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting
A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
Yvonne Fransen
Services for Yvonne M. Fransen will be held on October 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Clinton. Ms. Fransen died on October 23, 2022. She was born on December 6, 1924, to Weaver Lee and Stella (Ray) Myers of Arapaho. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1941 at the age of sixteen.
Headlines for the Wednesday edition
- CPS gives update on racial social media allegations in letter. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
Here are the headlines for the Tuesday edition
- Clinton High School announces Red Tornado Boy and Girl for October. - Burns Flat suffers loss, at home against Bulldogs. - CBA picks up key district win, scores more than 50 points. - Obituary for Shirley Ann Hilliard. - Notice of death for Yvonne Fransen. - State, local, national...
Tornado In Mustang Prompts Warning, Damages Building Across 3-Mile Area
Severe storms in Oklahoma spurred six tornadoes Monday morning and brought much-needed rain through the state. One EF-0 tornado touched down roughly 6.5 miles West-Northwest of Mustang in Canadian County. The storm traveled three miles and spanned about 50 yards. The News 9 Weather Team issued a tornado warning for...
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Thursday
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Thursday’s Special: Taco Salad for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse - Download the ASAP Energy app to order To-Go online!
