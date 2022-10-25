Read full article on original website
Mary Catharine Gray, 61, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Mary Catharine Gray (61), was called home at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Wednesday, October 27th, 2022, after a brief illness. Mary was born on October 21st, 1961, in Massena, NY, to Peter Burns Sr. and Mary (Dionne) Burns. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 39 years Phillip Gray Sr., her son Phillip Gray Jr. (Valene), her beloved grandchildren Bentley, Gertrude, Vance, Steele, Jewel, and Serenity. She is also survived by her chosen sons Anthony Tillman (Leah), and his children Nylah, Wayne, and Tacoma; Blake Francis (Yvonne) and his children Tryson, Taycen, and Myah; Robert “Rocky” Francis (Makayla), and his son Rylyn. Mary is also survived by her Godchildren Brandi Square & Falan Bero (Dennis), and her siblings Peter Burns Jr, James “Spooky” Burns (Kimberley), Colleen Burns, Jolene Burns- Hernandez, Anna Burns, Alex Burns, Floanne Burns, and Fredrick Thompson and many nieces, nephews, and great and great great nieces and nephews of which there are too many to be counted.
Patricia Ann Sullivan, 76, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Ann Sullivan, 76, peacefully passed away on October 20, 2022, with her brother, Joseph at her side. Patricia, known as Pat or Patsy, was born at Monmouth Medical Hospital, Long Branch, N.J. on November 16, 1945. The daughter of Joseph E. and Ruth (Fadden) Sullivan. Patricia will be remembered by her sisters Sharon (Richard) DeNisi, Maureen Sullivan (Kevin) Dempsey, and her brother Joseph E. Sullivan Jr. She is also survived by two nieces, two nephews and several grand nieces and nephews.
Kenneth H. Fregoe, 94, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - On Friday October 21, 2022 we lost a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle & friend at the age of 94. Kenneth H. Fregoe passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Massena Hospital. Dad has joined his beloved wife Vivian, on the dance...
North Country Goes Green Irish Festival to return in 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dance a jig or grow your Donegal beard - Watertown’s Irish festival will return in 2023. This St. Patrick’s Day it will have been 4 years since the last North Country Goes Green Irish Festival was held. Organizers say as soon as Covid-19...
Ronald J. Chapman, 89, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Chapman, 89, of Brownville, NY, passed away October 27, 2022 at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born on June 25, 1933, in Brownville, NY, son of Harold and Genevieve Durham Chapman. He graduated from Brownville Glen Park High School.
Susan J. Lashua, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan J. Lashua passed away suddenly at her home on October 25th. She was 65 years old. She was born on July 31, 1957, to Allen and Marilyn McCarthy, she grew up in Watertown NY. Susan worked at Byrne Dairy for many years before becoming...
Richard J. Smith, 85, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard J. Smith, 85, of Dexter NY, died Sunday October 23rd from an automobile accident occurring the previous Monday. Surviving the accident is his Wife, Julia Smith. Mrs. Smith is currently a patient at River Hospital. Richard was born in Watertown, NY on March 9th,...
Jordan Beaulieu, 32, of Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Jordan Beaulieu, age 32, of Tupper Lake, NY and formerly of Black Lake, NY, will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 3:00PM at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2:00PM up until the time of the service. Jordan passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Blast from the Past: 2018 haunted house
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to 2018 to a haunted house inside a funeral home in Black River. Watch the story by then-reporter Natalie Kucko on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Rebecca E. Springman, 104, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rebecca E. Springman, 104, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24th while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Timothy B. Baile, 68, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Timothy B. Baile, 68, of 391 Larue Road, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Massena Hospital. Tim was born on September 10, 1954 in Potsdam, son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Lavare) Baile. He attended St. Lawrence Central School and was an autobody technician.
Howard C. “Sonny” Bellrose, 79, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Howard C. “Sonny” Bellrose, 79, of Grove Street, peacefully passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Sonny was born on March 16, 1943 in Massena, the son of the late Howard L. and Eleanor R. (Murray) Bellrose. He was a graduate of Massena High School. On July 21, 1961, he entered the United States Army, proudly serving his country until his honorable discharge on June 26, 1964. On December 12, 1980, he married Dianne M. Stewart Konkowski at St. John’s Episcopal Church. She predeceased him on March 22, 2002. He had been previously married to Mildred Fieldson.
Bruce P. Bombard, 87, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - After a courageous battle, Bruce P. Bombard, 87, of Monroe Parkway peacefully slept away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Sheldon and Connie with his chosen son, Brian at his side and under the loving care of Hospice.
Jim Belushi attends opening of Belushi's Farm Akwesasne cannabis dispensary
AKWESASNE, N.Y. — Actor and comedian Jim Belushi attended the grand opening ceremony for the Belushi's Farm Akwesasne cannabis dispensary on Thursday as the franchise opened its latest store. Belushi and other members of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe were on hand to celebrate the opening of the dispensary,...
Watertown girls swimmers head to sectionals next week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown girls’ swim team is hoping for big things next week at the Section III tournament. A big contingent is heading to Syracuse for the week of events. The Lady Cyclones captured the Frontier League championship this past Saturday, Watertown’s 12th straight title....
Watertown church invites public to Trunk-Or-Treat
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church is gearing up for its Trunk-Or-Treat event. The Rev. Dr. Andrew Long, the church pastor, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch his interview above. The Trunk-Or-Treat is happening on Friday from 4 p.m....
Athlete of the Week: Katharina Probst
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Immaculate Heart who has led her team to the Section 3 Class C Championship game. Her skills on the pitch earning her this week’s title. Katharina Probst is a talented soccer player that has 117 career...
Potsdam wood carver promotes peace
Gil Oldenburg from Oswego submitted this photo of a wood carving he commissioned from Potsdam area carver Terry McKendree. “I wanted to carve a peace sign out of my stump in my yard and wanted to put a Ukraine flag on it and show people that we are praying for peace in Ukraine. I contacted the best wood craver ever, Terry McKendree from the Potsdam area, and he loved the idea. And as you can see he did a wonderful job. I just wanted to show off his outstanding work and also to have people pray for peace in Ukraine,” Oldenburg said. Photo submitted by Gil Oldenburg.
A sunny weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will keep the region dry the next few days. Expect highs around 60 with lows in the 30′s. Monday and Tuesday will feature some clouds and the risk of showers. Highs will be in the lower 60′s.
Gouverneur apartment complex gears up for ‘Trunk or Treat’
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’ll be a happy haunting in Gouverneur this Halloween. Parkstead Apartments is holding its 3rd annual “Trunk or Treat.”. Organizer Sean Peck says more than 700 people took part in last year’s event. He says Trunk or Treat makes for a safer...
