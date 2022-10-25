ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Council votes to protect Bellingham's mobile home parks

Facing a roomful of mobile-home owners, the Bellingham City Council on Monday approved new rules that preserve manufactured home parks citywide. The unanimous decision was intended to protect a form of affordable housing in a city with rapidly rising rents and few housing options for low-income residents. The only point...
Fred Meyer Managers Ask Everett City Council For Help With Crime Response

“Our store has taken all the safety measures we can and we need help.”. That’s the message David Webster, who identified himself as the manager of the Fred Meyer store at 12906 Bothell-Everett Highway gave during the public comment portion of the City Council meeting in Everett, Washington today.
Birch Bay is below its planned residential density, buildable lands report shows

The 2022 Whatcom County Buildable Lands Report shows Birch Bay’s population and housing development are growing slower than the county expected. Whatcom County senior planner Matt Aamot presented the report during a Whatcom County planning commission meeting October 13. He said that from 2016 to 2021 the unincorporated area fell behind its projected residential density, population growth and single family housing capacity. Blaine, however, met its planned density.
Civic Agenda: Oct. 27 – Nov. 2, 2022

Bellingham Lake Whatcom Watershed Advisory Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting. Bellingham Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., 210 Lottie St., or virtual meeting. Conservation Easement Program Oversight Committee, 8:30 a.m., 5280 Northwest Drive, or virtual meeting. Agenda online. SATURDAY, Oct. 29. 100th Annual Cherry Point Science Forum, 10 a.m., virtual...
Flush with excitement: Restrooms reopening at WTA station

Whatcom Transportation Authority is reopening the restrooms inside its downtown Bellingham station Thursday, Oct. 27, after closing them for nearly eight months due to frequent drug use. Restrooms at Cordata Station on the north end of Bellingham, which also have been closed for months, will reopen soon, WTA Public Information...
Outdoor Burn Bans Coming To An End

Another benefit of the return of cooler fall rains is the end to North Sound outdoor burn bans. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal lifted the burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county as of 8:00 AM this morning. Skagit County will follow suit effective tomorrow – Wednesday October 26th....
Comcast Announces Network Construction in Whatcom County

Comcast has begun construction in the public rights of way to expand service to hundreds of homes in the City of Sumas, investing more than $4.2 million to bring the entire suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services to the citizens and businesses in the rural community of Whatcom County. The company has created an online resource for local residents seeking information about the network construction in their neighborhood, including answers to frequently asked questions and product and service details at: https://washington.comcast.com/network-expansion/.
Banter Hospitality begins process of closing Commercial Street location

After nearly four years at their original location on Commercial Street in downtown Bellingham, Banter Hospitality will be closing the location in mid-November. Their Prospect Street location, called Banter After Hours, will become the new headquarters for owner Emile Diffley’s operation. Banter is the creative culinary endeavor that Diffley...
Bellingham mayor continues fight for climate action projects

Throughout his tenure, Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood has made fighting climate change a major priority for the city, developing action plans, pushing climate measures through city council votes and proposing significant funding sources to support climate efforts. Fleetwood’s concerns, related to ongoing carbon emissions and warming climates, impact every decision...
Letters to the Editor, Week of Oct. 26, 2022

Editor's Note: Thanks to everyone who has written letters to the editor in support of candidates for the current general election. Due to a high volume, we won't be able to run many of them in our limited space in print but will endeavor to publish as many as possible online.
Burn ban restrictions set to be lifted Wednesday

A fire safety burn ban in Whatcom County’s unincorporated areas will be lifted at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office announced on Tuesday. With rain and cooler temperatures arriving, potential fuel has higher moisture levels, lowering the risk of fire. All outdoor burning...
Wind Advisory in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties

BELLINGHAM, Wash. Get prepared for a fall windstorm today, Thursday, October 27th. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory for Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, San Juan County and the Admiralty Inlet area. The advisory says we can expect south winds 25 to 35 mph...
Election flyer causes rift on County Council

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A rift has formed in Whatcom County government over political activities during this campaign. County Council member Todd Donovan has declared that he won’t participate in any executive session with Sheriff Bill Elfo or members of his department because of Elfo’s political endorsements. Donovan...
PeaceHealth relaxes visitation policy

PeaceHealth announced Wednesday it was relaxing its visitation policy in lieu of a "moderate" transmission risk in Whatcom County over more than seven days. The change applies to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and PeaceHealth Medical Group clinics. Two people can now visit a patient at one time, an increase...

