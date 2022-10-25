Read full article on original website
cascadiadaily.com
Council votes to protect Bellingham's mobile home parks
Facing a roomful of mobile-home owners, the Bellingham City Council on Monday approved new rules that preserve manufactured home parks citywide. The unanimous decision was intended to protect a form of affordable housing in a city with rapidly rising rents and few housing options for low-income residents. The only point...
myeverettnews.com
Fred Meyer Managers Ask Everett City Council For Help With Crime Response
“Our store has taken all the safety measures we can and we need help.”. That’s the message David Webster, who identified himself as the manager of the Fred Meyer store at 12906 Bothell-Everett Highway gave during the public comment portion of the City Council meeting in Everett, Washington today.
thenorthernlight.com
Birch Bay is below its planned residential density, buildable lands report shows
The 2022 Whatcom County Buildable Lands Report shows Birch Bay’s population and housing development are growing slower than the county expected. Whatcom County senior planner Matt Aamot presented the report during a Whatcom County planning commission meeting October 13. He said that from 2016 to 2021 the unincorporated area fell behind its projected residential density, population growth and single family housing capacity. Blaine, however, met its planned density.
Bellingham removes parking on these streets to add bike lanes
City hopes to focuses on people who walk, bike and ride the bus just as much as those who drive cars.
Whatcom EMS levy seeks same tax rate, but it will cost property owners more. Here’s why
The measure is supported by Whatcom leaders, but opponents say it’s the wrong time to seek more funds.
cascadiadaily.com
Civic Agenda: Oct. 27 – Nov. 2, 2022
Bellingham Lake Whatcom Watershed Advisory Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting. Bellingham Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., 210 Lottie St., or virtual meeting. Conservation Easement Program Oversight Committee, 8:30 a.m., 5280 Northwest Drive, or virtual meeting. Agenda online. SATURDAY, Oct. 29. 100th Annual Cherry Point Science Forum, 10 a.m., virtual...
cascadiadaily.com
Flush with excitement: Restrooms reopening at WTA station
Whatcom Transportation Authority is reopening the restrooms inside its downtown Bellingham station Thursday, Oct. 27, after closing them for nearly eight months due to frequent drug use. Restrooms at Cordata Station on the north end of Bellingham, which also have been closed for months, will reopen soon, WTA Public Information...
everettpost.com
Outdoor Burn Bans Coming To An End
Another benefit of the return of cooler fall rains is the end to North Sound outdoor burn bans. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal lifted the burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county as of 8:00 AM this morning. Skagit County will follow suit effective tomorrow – Wednesday October 26th....
whatcomtalk.com
Comcast Announces Network Construction in Whatcom County
Comcast has begun construction in the public rights of way to expand service to hundreds of homes in the City of Sumas, investing more than $4.2 million to bring the entire suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services to the citizens and businesses in the rural community of Whatcom County. The company has created an online resource for local residents seeking information about the network construction in their neighborhood, including answers to frequently asked questions and product and service details at: https://washington.comcast.com/network-expansion/.
Western Front
Banter Hospitality begins process of closing Commercial Street location
After nearly four years at their original location on Commercial Street in downtown Bellingham, Banter Hospitality will be closing the location in mid-November. Their Prospect Street location, called Banter After Hours, will become the new headquarters for owner Emile Diffley’s operation. Banter is the creative culinary endeavor that Diffley...
cascadiadaily.com
Bellingham mayor continues fight for climate action projects
Throughout his tenure, Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood has made fighting climate change a major priority for the city, developing action plans, pushing climate measures through city council votes and proposing significant funding sources to support climate efforts. Fleetwood’s concerns, related to ongoing carbon emissions and warming climates, impact every decision...
cascadiadaily.com
Letters to the Editor, Week of Oct. 26, 2022
Editor's Note: Thanks to everyone who has written letters to the editor in support of candidates for the current general election. Due to a high volume, we won't be able to run many of them in our limited space in print but will endeavor to publish as many as possible online.
Looking to buy? This historic 1800s Fairhaven house will take you back in time
The 5,200-square-foot historic Clark Mansion home in Fairhaven is on the market for the first time in more than 50 years.
cascadiadaily.com
Burn ban restrictions set to be lifted Wednesday
A fire safety burn ban in Whatcom County’s unincorporated areas will be lifted at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office announced on Tuesday. With rain and cooler temperatures arriving, potential fuel has higher moisture levels, lowering the risk of fire. All outdoor burning...
kpug1170.com
Wind Advisory in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties
BELLINGHAM, Wash. Get prepared for a fall windstorm today, Thursday, October 27th. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory for Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, San Juan County and the Admiralty Inlet area. The advisory says we can expect south winds 25 to 35 mph...
KGMI
Election flyer causes rift on County Council
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A rift has formed in Whatcom County government over political activities during this campaign. County Council member Todd Donovan has declared that he won’t participate in any executive session with Sheriff Bill Elfo or members of his department because of Elfo’s political endorsements. Donovan...
As storms line up for Whatcom County, forecasters wary of an atmospheric river
Series of storms expected to boost October rainfall totals.
Whatcom girl escapes kidnap attempt, and parents got key details to help arrest a suspect
License plate number and a Facebook post allow deputies to piece together a case.
cascadiadaily.com
PeaceHealth relaxes visitation policy
PeaceHealth announced Wednesday it was relaxing its visitation policy in lieu of a "moderate" transmission risk in Whatcom County over more than seven days. The change applies to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and PeaceHealth Medical Group clinics. Two people can now visit a patient at one time, an increase...
North Cascades road to iconic lookout closes with first snowfall of the season
Gates closed near Mt. Baker Ski Area because the last stretch of road is too dangerous to plow.
