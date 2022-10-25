'Orlando Mountain' Officially Named Highest Point in Lafayette

Moncus Park, Twitter

At 60 feet above sea level, Orlando Mountain has a name and is declared the highest point in Lafayette, Louisiana.

There’s a big hill in Moncus Park that overlooks the 100-acre greenspace and has nice views of Lafayette. That big hill has officially been named Orlando Mountain because of the generosity of Steve and Lisa Orlando.

Steve Orlando grew up in Morgan City, Louisiana, where he began his journey in entrepreneurship with Allison Marine Companies Offshore and Land.

In 2016, he sold the company and made his home in Lafayette. Today, Orlando is Chairman of Wellbore Fishing and Rental Tools in Broussard and a partner in various nationwide businesses, including QL&G Transport Company and Fat Boy’s Pizza. -Moncus Park Press Release

In 2004, Orlando’s oldest granddaughter, Bella, was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when just an infant. The Orlando’s, with the help of the Cystic Fibrosis community, wanted to make sure Bella had the best life possible and would have access to all medications she would ever need throughout her life.

It has become his passion and will ultimately be a part of his legacy. Orlando’s desire to help others does not stop there. Steve, his wife and his children have all been active in many of the community’s charitable organizations, such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Miles Perret Cancer Services, Moncus Park and many others. -Moncus Park Press Release

