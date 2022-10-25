ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

'Orlando Mountain' Officially Named Highest Point in Lafayette

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JnsH_0imbs8zV00
Moncus Park, Twitter

At 60 feet above sea level, Orlando Mountain has a name and is declared the highest point in Lafayette, Louisiana.

There’s a big hill in Moncus Park that overlooks the 100-acre greenspace and has nice views of Lafayette. That big hill has officially been named Orlando Mountain because of the generosity of Steve and Lisa Orlando.

Steve Orlando grew up in Morgan City, Louisiana, where he began his journey in entrepreneurship with Allison Marine Companies Offshore and Land.

In 2016, he sold the company and made his home in Lafayette. Today, Orlando is Chairman of Wellbore Fishing and Rental Tools in Broussard and a partner in various nationwide businesses, including QL&G Transport Company and Fat Boy’s Pizza. -Moncus Park Press Release

In 2004, Orlando’s oldest granddaughter, Bella, was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when just an infant. The Orlando’s, with the help of the Cystic Fibrosis community, wanted to make sure Bella had the best life possible and would have access to all medications she would ever need throughout her life.

It has become his passion and will ultimately be a part of his legacy. Orlando’s desire to help others does not stop there. Steve, his wife and his children have all been active in many of the community’s charitable organizations, such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Miles Perret Cancer Services, Moncus Park and many others. -Moncus Park Press Release

Introducing the Highest Point in Lafayette, La.—”Orlando Mountain”

Autumn in the Oaks, a fall festival, is Oct. 29, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. in Moncus Park

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GATOR 99.5

Power Rankings: The Best Pizza Joints In SW Louisiana

Our Sports Director, Patrick Frey, loves food and I do too, so today we'll cover his top five pizza joints in SWLA. A great pizza has to be slightly greasy and made with quality fresh ingredients. The make-or-break for me is the pizza sauce. I don't mind a hint of sweetness in the sauce, but you got my return business if your sauce is savory and slightly spicy.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Diocese to hold mass for all unclaimed bodies in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial for all the unclaimed bodies at morgues in Lafayette Parish. The mass will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day), at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Men, women, and children, from throughout Lafayette Parish who […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28. Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. According to EBRSO, the robber...
BATON ROUGE, LA
worldatlas.com

6 Most Beautiful Towns in Louisiana

The history, illustrious culinary traditions, and unique character of Louisiana are captured in its little communities — for a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. Visitors frequently picture New Orleans first when they think about Louisiana. Some urban areas in Louisiana have a multicultural, multilingual heritage and are regarded as exceptional in the United States because they have been so heavily influenced by a blend of 18th century French, Saint Dominican, Spanish, French Canadian, Acadian, Native American, and West African cultures. Towns and small cities, however, are where Louisiana's heart and soul are found.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Lafayette oil and gas company issues warn notice to 135 employees

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) – A Houston-based oil and gas company has announced it is closing its Lafayette office and laying off 135 employees. QuarterNorth Energy will cease providing contract operating services for GOM Shelf on or after Nov. 30, 2022, the date all layoffs become effective, a warn notice advised. The announcement comes three weeks […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Buy Lafayette’s Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday

If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!. The D.R.E.A.M.S. (Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management, and Services) Foundation of Acadiana, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
beauregardnews.com

Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound

Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Acadiana Table

Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings

The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy