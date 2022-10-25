Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville YMCA Early Learning Center Celebrates Its First Month of Providing Child Care
WELLSVILLE, NY – After months of construction and renovations, the rooms at the Wellsville YMCA Early Learning Center are now filled with the sounds of children playing, learning, and thriving. The center opened last month and has been a welcomed addition to the community as a safe and reliable childcare option for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.
wesb.com
Smethport FD Holding Benefit for Displaced Family
The Smethport Fire Department is hosting a benefit for the family displaced by a three alarm fire in Coryville last week. The benefit for the Hudak family will take place Saturday at noon at the Smethport Fire Hall at 109 South Nelson Street. You can access the benefit’s Facebook event...
26 Shirts selling Halloween t-shirt to raise funds for 12-year-old from Olean battling rare cancer
OLEAN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from Olean is battling a liver cancer only one in 5-million people get, and now Bills fans are trying to raise money for her treatments and medical bills through 26 Shirts. The clothing company has created a t-shirt with "The Nightmare From Buffalo"...
wellsvillesun.com
Officer Lewis Pettit joins Cuba Police force after Alfred State College Police Academy
Lewis Pettit at the ceremony with his brother, Reston. See a photo gallery at the end of the story. Cuba Police Chief Dustin Burch has announced Lewis Pettit will be serving the community as a new officers with the department. Pettit is a graduate of the Alfred State College Police...
26 Shirts supporting a 12-year-old cancer patient of Olean
A 12-year-old girl from Olean, NY, receives countless support from all over, including 26 Shirts after being diagnosed with a rare liver cancer.
Varysburg Water District under boil water order and water conservation alert
The Varysburg Water District in Wyoming County is under a boil water order and water conservation alert as of Tuesday and will remain in effect until further notice.
wellsvillesun.com
“Operation Green Light” is a go in Allegany County, read proclaimation
Veteran Services Director Michael Hennessy announces plan to support combat veterans. Honoring our veterans is important and the county Director or Veterans Services Michael brought “Operation Green Light” to the county legislature as a unique way to show support. It is very easy: We are surrounded by combat...
Tioga County village gets additional $1.2M for drinking water system
WATROUS, Pa. (WETM) – A small Tioga County village will be getting an additional $1.2 million, adding to another $1.5 million granted earlier this spring for its drinking water system. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Village of Watrous in Gaines Township will be granted $1,232,315 to supplement the previous grant from May 2022. […]
NewsChannel 36
Missing Child Alert canceled by police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
wellsvillesun.com
Andover Farmers Market closes out the season with a big, THANK YOU
As our first season winds down, we want to take a moment to thank all of the vendors, patrons and volunteers who helped to make the dream of an Andover Farmers Market come to fruition. And a special thank you to Andover Central School and Mr. Owens class for your support!
Batavia police issue warning after fentanyl-pressed pills were located
Police said the pills are blue in color and stamped into the shape of a bear. With Halloween approaching, police are warning parents to be sure to check their children's candy.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Legislators “table” county pay raise decision
It isn’t an easy decision and county leaders made the choice today to delay a vote on increasing the pay for department heads, directors, and deputies. The public hearing today which is required by state law was dominated by the speech made by Casey Jones of the Allegany Hope community group.
Christmasville Fire Truck Parade Scheduled in Lancaster, New York
It is a tradition that has grown bigger and bigger every single year. Get your kids bundled up, pour a little mini bottle in that hot cocoa for the parents and head out to Lancaster! What day is the Christmas fire truck parade in Lancaster?. Mark your calendars for what...
wellsvillesun.com
A big day in Belmont: Legislators set to debate and vote on pay increases
Clerk of the Board sent an announcement that a special meeting of the Committee of the Whole(COW,) but tempered the news of the public meeting: “It is my understanding that the meeting will be held in executive session to discuss the employment history and matters leading to the promotion of a particular individual.”
wellsvillesun.com
Evelyn M. Cornell, 82, formerly of Greenwood
BUNCH, OKLA. – Evelyn M. Cornell, 82, formerly of Greenwood, passed away on Tuesday (October 25, 2022) at the home of her daughter, surrounded by family. Mrs. Cornell was born on March 2, 1940 in Scio to Albert and Flora (Madison) Lounsberry. Evelyn is known affectionately to friends and family as “Ezzie”, a nickname given by her baby sister. In 1945, her parents purchased a farm in Greenwood where they moved. Evelyn attended Greenwood Central School from kindergarten until she graduated in 1958. Evelyn married Clair M. Cornell at Greenwood United Methodist Church on January 3, 1959. He predeceased her on September 14, 2006.
Body found in Livingston County creek
As of 12 p.m., police are on scene investigating the incident.
‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market returns for the holidays
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While it may still be October, Western New York is already getting into the holiday spirit. The popular ‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market is returning to the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Dan Kaczynsk, Premier Promotions, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the upcoming event. View the full segment above.
wellsvillesun.com
Canisteo-Greenwood to consider new mascot with community input
Canisteo-Greenwood considers new mascot after Seneca Nation request. In July of 2020, I was directly contacted by the Seneca Nation regarding the use of our mascot. Dr. Stahlman and I had a few conversations around the use of the Redskins for our mascot but at the time, I was solely focused on getting our kids back in school after the abrupt closure of school in the spring due to the covid pandemic. I asked him to please give me some time to get the kids back in school and we would pick up our conversations after we dealt with covid. Well, 2+ years later, here we are.
NewsChannel 36
Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County artist Eric Jones wins ” Outrageous Pumpkins,” Season 3 on the Food Network
View slideshow of the West Clarksville artists big win. Eric Jones was already a one man tourist attraction for Allegany County, and that was before he appeared on network television. The carving artist, who creates sculptures from all different mediums, was the winner of the popular Food Network series, “Outrageous Pumpkins.” The regional star has been featured by the likes of John Kucko Digital and multiple Western New York television stations. Jones reacts to his triumph on the national scene:
