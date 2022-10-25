ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville YMCA Early Learning Center Celebrates Its First Month of Providing Child Care

WELLSVILLE, NY – After months of construction and renovations, the rooms at the Wellsville YMCA Early Learning Center are now filled with the sounds of children playing, learning, and thriving. The center opened last month and has been a welcomed addition to the community as a safe and reliable childcare option for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.
WELLSVILLE, NY
wesb.com

Smethport FD Holding Benefit for Displaced Family

The Smethport Fire Department is hosting a benefit for the family displaced by a three alarm fire in Coryville last week. The benefit for the Hudak family will take place Saturday at noon at the Smethport Fire Hall at 109 South Nelson Street. You can access the benefit’s Facebook event...
SMETHPORT, PA
NewsChannel 36

Missing Child Alert canceled by police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
CORNING, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Andover Farmers Market closes out the season with a big, THANK YOU

As our first season winds down, we want to take a moment to thank all of the vendors, patrons and volunteers who helped to make the dream of an Andover Farmers Market come to fruition. And a special thank you to Andover Central School and Mr. Owens class for your support!
ANDOVER, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County Legislators “table” county pay raise decision

It isn’t an easy decision and county leaders made the choice today to delay a vote on increasing the pay for department heads, directors, and deputies. The public hearing today which is required by state law was dominated by the speech made by Casey Jones of the Allegany Hope community group.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Evelyn M. Cornell, 82, formerly of Greenwood

BUNCH, OKLA. – Evelyn M. Cornell, 82, formerly of Greenwood, passed away on Tuesday (October 25, 2022) at the home of her daughter, surrounded by family. Mrs. Cornell was born on March 2, 1940 in Scio to Albert and Flora (Madison) Lounsberry. Evelyn is known affectionately to friends and family as “Ezzie”, a nickname given by her baby sister. In 1945, her parents purchased a farm in Greenwood where they moved. Evelyn attended Greenwood Central School from kindergarten until she graduated in 1958. Evelyn married Clair M. Cornell at Greenwood United Methodist Church on January 3, 1959. He predeceased her on September 14, 2006.
GREENWOOD, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Canisteo-Greenwood to consider new mascot with community input

Canisteo-Greenwood considers new mascot after Seneca Nation request. In July of 2020, I was directly contacted by the Seneca Nation regarding the use of our mascot. Dr. Stahlman and I had a few conversations around the use of the Redskins for our mascot but at the time, I was solely focused on getting our kids back in school after the abrupt closure of school in the spring due to the covid pandemic. I asked him to please give me some time to get the kids back in school and we would pick up our conversations after we dealt with covid. Well, 2+ years later, here we are.
CANISTEO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
BIG FLATS, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County artist Eric Jones wins ” Outrageous Pumpkins,” Season 3 on the Food Network

View slideshow of the West Clarksville artists big win. Eric Jones was already a one man tourist attraction for Allegany County, and that was before he appeared on network television. The carving artist, who creates sculptures from all different mediums, was the winner of the popular Food Network series, “Outrageous Pumpkins.” The regional star has been featured by the likes of John Kucko Digital and multiple Western New York television stations. Jones reacts to his triumph on the national scene:
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

