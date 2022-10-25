A group of artists who wowed the community with their “Welcome to Hiawatha” mural on First Street, left their stamp on downtown as well. The artists — Michael Trujillo, who originally comes from LA, David Bonilla also from LA, Quinn Vraspier is from Kansas City, Whitney Kerr is from Kansas City and Chase Hunter comes from Arkansas — had spent a little over a week completing the Hiawatha mural on the south side of the former Maple Lanes Bowling Alley. The building is now owned by Andy and Wendy Pederson and they said they wanted something other than a brown wall to welcome people to Hiawatha. Each of the letters in the word “Hiawatha” reflect something about the region or Hiawatha — beautiful maples, the Clock Tower building, jack o’lanterns, National Guard and agriculture.

