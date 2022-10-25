Read full article on original website
Related
Geary County man causes $12,000 damage to law enforcement vehicles
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 36-year-old Geary County man is facing 10 counts of felony criminal damage after causing approximately $12,000 worth of damage to Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles early Thursday morning. Justin Neinhaus, 36, of Grandview Plaza, was identified by law enforcement on security video after 11 patrol units parked at 9th and […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
Downtown mural highlights maple leaves, history of Hiawatha
A group of artists who wowed the community with their “Welcome to Hiawatha” mural on First Street, left their stamp on downtown as well. The artists — Michael Trujillo, who originally comes from LA, David Bonilla also from LA, Quinn Vraspier is from Kansas City, Whitney Kerr is from Kansas City and Chase Hunter comes from Arkansas — had spent a little over a week completing the Hiawatha mural on the south side of the former Maple Lanes Bowling Alley. The building is now owned by Andy and Wendy Pederson and they said they wanted something other than a brown wall to welcome people to Hiawatha. Each of the letters in the word “Hiawatha” reflect something about the region or Hiawatha — beautiful maples, the Clock Tower building, jack o’lanterns, National Guard and agriculture.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Holton Direct Care opens Fairview location
Holton Direct Care celebrated a ribbon cutting of its new Fairview location on Oct. 15. The new Fairview clinic is located at 614 W. Oak St., Fairview.
sunflowerstateradio.com
USDA Provides Over $3 Million to Bring High-Speed Internet Access to Communities in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan., Oct. 27, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis today announced that the Department is providing $3,066,752 million to bring high-speed internet access to two Kansas counties. “High-speed internet is essential for success in education, healthcare, and business in...
backroadsnews.com
Sale barn changes hands while industry shifts
This is the second part of a two-part story on the history of Washington’s sale barn facility. PART II It was 1984 and the late Marvin Bergstrom, of Courtland, was in the livestock buying business when he saw Washington’s sale barn was coming up for sale. The barn had recently closed after its owner lost it to the bank. “I thought it looked like a good investment,” Bergstrom told the News in a…
News Channel Nebraska
Senior housing project advances in Falls City
FALLS CITY - Falls City Economic Development and Growth Enterprise says $262,000 in federal tax credits has a duplex project at Wilderness Falls III heading toward groundbreaking. Excel Development Group is developing a $4.7 million, 16-unit project for senior housing, which has previously received $500,000 from the Nebraska Investment Finance...
Junction City neighborhood gas leak repaired
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A gas leak that caused a temporary evacuation in a Junction City neighborhood has been repaired. The Kansas Gas Service responded to the leak which was in the area of West 16th Street and North Madison Street, according to the Junction City Fire Department. Roads leading into the area were barricaded […]
One killed in collapse of new bridge under construction near Kansas City
The collapse happened around 1:45pm while a crew was pouring concrete to create the new bridge decking. Four crew members were trapped in the collapse, three were able to pull themselves out, another worker died.
Water outage coming to SE Manhattan area
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Planned repairs for a local water district are expected to cause residents to lose water for several hours on Wednesday. The Konza Water District, located to the southeast of Manhattan, is scheduled to undergo repairs on Wednesday, Oct. 26. This planned water outage will impact 134 residential and commercial water customers […]
Driver hospitalized in Manhattan after truck overturns on I-70
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 4:30a.m. Thursday in Riley County. A 2018 Hino box truck driven by Damion White, 36, of Lee Summit, Missouri, was westbound on Interstate 70 at Deep Creek Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
WIBW
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
News Channel Nebraska
Abandoned vehicle determined to be stolen out of Beatrice
BEATRICE - An abandoned vehicle found in eastern Gage County was recovered by police and ruled stolen. On Wednesday morning, the Gage County Sheriff's office was dispatched to the areas of W. Dogwood and South 54th Road east of Pickrell for an abandoned vehicle. Deputies concluded the vehicle had been stolen out of Beatrice.
Missing Clay Center man found safe 166 miles from home
CLAY CENTER (KSNT) – A statewide silver alert has ended after a missing man was found safely in Norton, Kansas. The alert was issued on Tuesday for a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen in Clay Center around 5:30 a.m. leaving his home on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. […]
sunflowerstateradio.com
Missing Clay Center Man Located In Norton
NORTON COUNTY – The Clay Center Police Department reported that Bobby Bulk, 84, of Clay Center, was located by law enforcement tonight in Norton, Kansas. Bulk was being assessed and will soon be reunited with his family. Thank you to everyone who assisted during the Silver Alert. ORIGINAL REPORT.
Deputies work accident on I-70
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single vehicle injury accident involving a deer. Marissa Hulsey, S. Peters, MO, was westbound on the interstate at mile marker 310 in a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta when a deer entered the roadway and her vehicle struck the deer head on. Emergency services responded...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City
STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
News Channel Nebraska
Car-deer accident causes minor injuries, in southeastern Gage County
BEATRICE – It’s a frequent hazard for motorists. A one vehicle accident north of Barneston Thursday night involved a deer running onto the roadway. Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say a 2007 Honda Accord driven by 29-year-old Ashley Hinz, of Barneston was westbound on Spruce Road north of the village at around 9:30 p.m. when a deer ran onto the roadway in front of the vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Parrish enters plea to possession after McLean Street search
FALLS CITY – Wanda Parrish, 58, of Falls City entered guilty pleas Tuesday to possession and unlawful acts related to drugs on March 10. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office conducted controlled buys in a separate investigation, but say Parrish was mentioned on March 4. On March 10, deputies...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Clay Center man
CLAY COUNTY – The Clay Center Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Clay Center man. The whereabouts of 84-year-old Bobby Bulk are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. Bulk is believed...
Comments / 0