Woman accused of assaulting nurses and police in Union Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is accused of assaulting police and ER nurses in Union Township.

Officers were called to Reservoir Road and found Jazmine Corder, who they said appeared to be under the influence. According to the criminal complaint, she allegedly spit on state troopers on the way to the hospital.

Once there, according to the criminal complaint, Corder allegedly scratched one of the nurses and bit another other on her hand.

She is charged with aggravated assault and harassment.