ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of assaulting nurses and police in Union Township

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0XrQ_0imbjMRb00

Woman accused of assaulting nurses, police in Union Township 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is accused of assaulting police and ER nurses in Union Township.

Officers were called to Reservoir Road and found Jazmine Corder, who they said appeared to be under the influence. According to the criminal complaint, she allegedly spit on state troopers on the way to the hospital.

Once there, according to the criminal complaint, Corder allegedly scratched one of the nurses and bit another other on her hand.

She is charged with aggravated assault and harassment.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Body of missing woman found in North Union Township

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Fayette County say the search for a missing woman is over.Police say the body of Keisha Hottinger was found and two men face charges. Five days shy of her 27th birthday, her family is now planning her funeral."The last time I talked to her in person was the 19th of September," said Karen West, Hottinger's mother.West said she knew something was wrong when her calls to her 26-year-old daughter went straight to voicemail."My daughter never goes that long without talking to me," she said. "Basically every day, she calls me to let me...
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating Dollar Tree robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Scott Township Police Department is investigating a bold break-in at a Dollar Tree store.The call came in around 7:45 Monday night at the Dollar Tree along Washington Avenue, near Boden Avenue.The robber reportedly did not show a weapon. It's unknown what the suspect got away with from the store.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of throwing hot grease on woman in McKeesport arrested by sheriff's deputies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man accused of throwing hot cooking grease on a woman in front of her child in McKeesport, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.Herkley Fields, 29, of McKees Rocks, is charged with aggravated assault for that incident but was also wanted by law enforcement for several other warrants. McKeesport police charged him on Oct. 9, after the hot grease sent the woman to UPMC Mercy Hospital with severe burns. Her 6-year-old son watched as his mother was injured, the sheriff's office said.Sheriff's deputies discovered Fields in a home on Glen Mawr...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Law & Crime

‘She Was Thrown in a Hole Overnight’: Pa. Dad Allegedly Buried 6-Year-Old Daughter Alive as Part of ‘Barbaric’ Punishment

A 50-year-old father in Pennsylvania is facing multiple felony charges connected to a “barbaric” form of punishment he allegedly inflicted upon his 6-year-old daughter: beating, strangling, and burying the girl alive in a hole in the yard and leaving her there overnight. John Edward Kraft was arrested on Friday. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment of a minor by a parent, and endangering the welfare of a child by a guardian, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
WAYNESBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler man charged after assault hospitalizes woman

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old Butler man is facing multiple charges after police said he beat a woman, sending her to the hospital. Butler City Police said they were called to a home on Walker Avenue Tuesday afternoon for a "violent domestic situation." The victim told police Damian Blystone punched her, dragged her around the home and threatened to kill her while a 14-year-old was there. The woman said Blystone threatened her with a gun and fired a shot near her head before pistol whipping her and hitting her in the ribs. Police said Blystone was arrested and held on a detainer by Butler County Probation. The woman was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital. Police didn't give an update on her condition. Officers got a search warrant and said they found two large bags of marijuana, THC cartridges and two pistols, one of which had an altered serial number. Blystone is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession with the intent to deliver, unlawful restraint and firearms violations. 
BUTLER, PA
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 6-year-old girl in Waynesburg buried alive by father

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County man is accused of brutally abusing his 6-year-old daughter.John Kraft of Waynesburg is now in jail. Police say last month that Greene County social workers found severe bruising on the girl's face and body.And two weeks ago, when they interviewed the girl and her sibling, police say they told them about Kraft allegedly burying the girl alive in the yard in a hole that left her smelling like sewage.Police say the girl told them that Kraft often beat her with a belt and his arm, which has a metal rod in it from surgery. Police say they documented that the girl's body was covered in old and new bruises.
WAYNESBURG, PA
TheDailyBeast

Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say

When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Police Chief Arrested After Overdose Death Close to Home

The police chief of a small city and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged over the death of one of the girlfriend’s brothers. Gabriel Thone, 24, was dead when responders arrived on the scene Monday night after an off-duty Louisiana, Missouri, cop called the non-emergency number of Pike County 911 and central dispatch to report the death. The residence was of police chief William Jones, 50, and his girlfriend Alexis Thone, 25, according to Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte in a release obtained by KATV. Gabriel was Alexis’ brother. Another 21-year-old unidentified brother was discovered in “respiratory distress” but was revived with Narcan. The pair allegedly overdosed, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Jones and Alexis Thone were arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a traffic stop in Louisiana. Jones is charged with second degree drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance. Alexis Thone is charged with second degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Both are in custody.Read it at KATV
PIKE COUNTY, MO
CBS Pittsburgh

Teen found dead of apparent overdose in apartment of man she barely knew

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old girl was found dead of an apparent overdose in the apartment of a man she barely knew.It's the tragic story of a young girl who fell through the cracks. Police said Kazyiah Thomas had been roaming the streets when she wandered into the Dollar General store in McKeesport, where she met a store worker. She went to his apartment and died just hours later."There was no one watching over her and she ended up in the care of someone who didn't really know her," said Angela Tobusto. "And she...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Nik

The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row

Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
The Independent

Quinton Simon: Police announce discovery of new evidence in missing toddler case as dispatch call obtained

Police have announced the discovery of new evidence in the case of missing toddler Quinton Simon while a dispatch call by emergency services has been obtained by local media. The 20-month-old boy has been missing for almost a week. Police have said that Quinton was last seen at home in Savannah, Georgia, around 6am on Wednesday 5 October. About three hours later, he was missing. “We’ve seized evidence that we believe will help move this case forward and we’re now working to analyze the evidence to see where it leads us,” the Chatham County Police Department posted on Facebook...
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
31K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy