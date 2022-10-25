ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Council Walkout! Wild Times Return to Woodland Park City Chambers

Residents and Property Owners Speak Out Against STR Ban. The days of short and non-controversial Woodland Park city council meetings have officially screeched to a halt. In fact, so much for love, kisses, good vibes and “giving peace a chance” in the political arena in Woodland Park, as the City Above the Clouds last week experienced its first walk-out from several council members in recent months. In some ways, the atmosphere rivaled earlier times, when Woodland Park council sessions became known as the best entertainment in the region on Thursday evenings.
The Ghosts of Cripple Creek

In 1896 The Colorado Grande Hotel was open for business. The hotel featured extravagant décor. Even the wall paper was imported from France. As time passed and the pioneers of the gold rush grew old and died, some refused to give up their claims to Cripple Creek. The Colorado...
Busted in Cripple Creek October 16, 2022 Edition

10-08-2022 Evangelina Virginia Avila, 72 years old of Penrose, was summonsed and released for 42-4-1402 Careless Driving. 10-12-2022 Rodrigo Lopez Lucio, 26 years old of Westminster, was summonsed and released for 42-4-1301 (2)(a) Drove vehicle excessive alcohol, 41-4-1409(1) Owner Operated uninsured vehicle, and 42-4-1402 Careless Driving. 10-14-2022 Daveed Zich, 31...
