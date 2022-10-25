Residents and Property Owners Speak Out Against STR Ban. The days of short and non-controversial Woodland Park city council meetings have officially screeched to a halt. In fact, so much for love, kisses, good vibes and “giving peace a chance” in the political arena in Woodland Park, as the City Above the Clouds last week experienced its first walk-out from several council members in recent months. In some ways, the atmosphere rivaled earlier times, when Woodland Park council sessions became known as the best entertainment in the region on Thursday evenings.

WOODLAND PARK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO