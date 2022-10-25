Trotwood Drive-Thru Trick or Treat is TONIGHT. The Trotwood Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event at Madison Park (301 S. Broadway). Children 13 and under are invited to join us in the evening from the hours of 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm to get free candies and goodies.

TROTWOOD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO