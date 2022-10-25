ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Utah last Saturday, 43-42. The No. 7 Trojans did not trail in the game until the final minute. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored a touchdown that pulled the Utes within a point with 48 seconds to go. On a gutsy call from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Rising scored again on a two-point conversion that ultimately gave the Utes the victory.
The Spun

Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals What He's Hearing About USC, UCLA

As of right now, the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are expected to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten by 2024. According to a comment from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, not many people at each program are too happy about the move. He said he hasn't talked to anyone yet who is in favor of the move to the Big Ten.
247Sports

Four-Star WR Deandre Moore locks in another official visit

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore fulfilled a childhood dream in being selected to play in the All-American Bowl. Moore is one of the top two-way players in the country but is being recruited primarily at receiver. He’s currently rated the No. 76 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and has looked very good this season.
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC urban planning podcast hopes to effect change

Some USC students may think that urban planning is boring. Sam Ellman and Natalie Ikhrata disagree. In fact, they named their new podcast, “Urban Planning is Not Boring.”. “Basic urban planning, it’s so hard to define. Because, as a planner, you can do so many things like transportation planning, you could do food systems planning, mall planning, whatever. But I think it’s just influencing the built environment,” said Sam Ellman, one of the creators of the podcast and a second year USC student pursuing her masters in Urban Planning.
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC students balance studying with having fun this Halloween

With Halloween landing on a Monday this year, many students are focusing on their studies and reserving Halloween festivities for the weekend. As midterms are wrapping up, students on campus are struggling to find time for Halloween activities and costume shopping. However, most people are choosing to party and celebrate on the weekend, saving Halloween day for midterms and studying.
uscannenbergmedia.com

USG approves funds to revive Parkside Garden, USC’s on-campus learning garden

USC’s Undergraduate Student Government approved $3,489.56 in funding Tuesday evening for the Parkside Garden Restoration Project, which will be led by the SC Garden Club. “The Parkside Garden is the only on-campus student-run community learning garden,” said Aidan Leitch, the operations lead for the SC Garden Club. “It’s really the only opportunity for students on-campus to get their hands in some soil and really learn about gardening.”
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
foxla.com

Inmate who walked away from LA reentry facility found in Vegas

LOS ANGELES - A man on the run after walking away from a Los Angeles reentry facility nearly three weeks ago was taken into custody Monday in Las Vegas, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris was taken into custody just before...
kpcc.org

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
Laist.com

What You Need To Know Today: California’s Recycling Problem, LA Protests Against Iranian Government, Plan For Dodger Stadium Aerial Gondola

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
uscannenbergmedia.com

From Props 1 and 31 to Halloween

On today’s show, a deep dive into two props that will be on November’s ballot, an exploration on the connection between hip hop and violence, and coverage on the LA City Council meeting that censured councilmembers who made racist remarks.All that and more, “From Where We Are.”
uscannenbergmedia.com

Free ways to start your own yoga journey

Yoga is a practice that blends mental and physical strength with mindfulness and spiritual practice. There are a multitude of benefits of regular yoga practice, including improved flexibility, stress management, increased muscle tone and strength, and mental clarity among others. While everyone benefits from yoga, college students are facing extreme stress and pressure and arguably need it the most.
uscannenbergmedia.com

Ye’s anti-Semitic tweets spurs hateful incidents in Los Angeles

Incidents of anti-Semitism have been on the rise over the past year, and a recent incident of hate in Los Angeles has shocked the city. Sullivan Barthel has more on the story. Drivers on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles last Saturday were shocked to see a hate group standing on an overpass, performing Nazi salutes and hanging a banner saying ‘Kanye is right’ in reference to the controversial influencer’s recent anti-Semitic rants on social media.
knock-la.com

Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car located the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
KCJJ

California man accused of vandalizing Hills residence over payment dispute

A California man faces charges that he vandalized a Hills residence after a payment dispute. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Javier Buenrostro drove to the alleged victim’s Old Oak Ridge residence around 5:30 Tuesday night to confront the man about money he felt was owed for work Buenrostro had performed. When the victim failed to pay, Buenrostro allegedly spray-painted the security cameras and concrete. The cameras cost an estimated $2,000.
