Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
Related
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
ESPN Computer Predicts Nebraska's Chances Of Making Bowl
Nebraska football is 3-4 overall and 2-2 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. The Cornhuskers need three wins in their final five games to reach bowl eligibility. It won't be easy, with upcoming matchups against No. 4 Michigan and No. 17 Illinois, as well as Big Ten West foes Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Ohio State 2023 Big Ten football schedule announced
Even though we are in the middle of the 2022 Big Ten football season, it’s never too early to think about 2023, especially if you are a fan of teams like Indiana and Northwestern. And while much of the nonconference football schedule is put in place years in advance,...
Michigan football 2023 schedule: Spartans & Nittany Lions flip dates, one fewer home game
Michigan football will open the 2023 season with four consecutive home games before playing just one game the next five weeks at the Big House. The Big Ten released the conference's 2023 football schedule Wednesday afternoon, with Michigan's highlight coming the final week of the season, hosting the Buckeyes on Nov. 25. ...
Where Oregon stands in 2023 recruiting rankings after big-time OL addition
Monday was a big day for the Oregon Ducks as far as recruiting goes, which make sense after the big weekend in Eugene highlighted by a statement win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. On Monday afternoon, Dan Lanning and the Ducks received a commitment from four-star Iapani Laloulu, the No. 18 inside offensive lineman and No. 310 overall player in the class. A few hours before that, Oregon gained a commitment from four-star tight end AJ Pugliano, the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon and the No. 5 TE nationally in the 2024 class. While only one of those...
247Sports
College football schedule, Week 9: Oregon buzz, Ohio State questions headline Joel Klatt's top storylines
As college football turns to Week 9, there are standout teams throughout the nation — but the conversation is not just about Alabama and Georgia. As analyst Joel Klatt points out, the Oregon Ducks have made major moves by beating UCLA and climbing the rankings — and, all of sudden, looking like a College Football Playoff contender. Since a season-opening blowout loss to the Bulldogs, Klatt believes that the Ducks are the most-improved team in the country.
For Penn State-Ohio State, an Affordable Ticket Market
A noon start and a betting line sharply favoring Ohio State could be curbing ticket prices.
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State at Penn State Odds, Picks & Predictions for Big Ten Week 9 Showdown
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Saturday’s matchup between undefeated No. 2 Ohio State and No. 13 Penn State could go a long way toward determining if the Buckeyes advance to the national championship game and will undoubtedly be one of the top-bet games on sports betting apps around the country.
Behind enemy lines: Michigan vs. Michigan State
Michigan football hasn’t defeated Michigan State since 2019 and Jim Harbaugh is 0-2 against Mel Tucker. The Wolverines are hoping to change that come Saturday night when they host the Spartans at night. This game will be the second time Michigan has played MSU at night in the Big House.
Big 12 will be just fine after the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns leave for the SEC
Something that perhaps caught Sooners fans off guard this season was just how improved several programs in the Big 12 were. TCU, Kansas State, Kansas, and Texas Tech have all surpassed preseason expectations. I hate getting “SEC SEC SEC” chanted at me as much of the next guy, but after...
Daily Iowan
Big Ten football notebook | Divisional format stays for 2023, Illinois leading West
The Big Ten will keep its current East and West divisional format for the 2023 season, multiple sources confirmed to The Athletic on Monday. The 2023 Big Ten schedule was announced Wednesday. With USC and UCLA joining the conference in 2024, The Athletic reported the Big Ten strongly considered becoming...
Cal Plays Low-Scoring, Close Games, but Can't Win Them
Bears are 1-8 in one-score contests since the start of 2021. Offensive shortcomings have a lot to do with it.
Prep girls' volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
Prep girls' volleyball: City playoff results for Thursday, Oct. 27, and updated pairings
247Sports
College Football Playoff rankings: CBS Sports projects first top 25 of 2022, including Georgia over Ohio State
College football fans eagerly await this part of the season when the College Football Playoff rankings drop. With that in mind, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm revealed his top 25 projections for the first CFP rankings. However, he made a clarification as far as the teams that are at or near the top. It’s dominated by two conferences: the Big Ten and SEC, but for good reason.
Stephen Curry scores 33 as Warriors hold off Heat 123-110
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 10 of his 33 points in a tight fourth quarter to go with nine assists and seven rebounds, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Miami Heat 123-110 on Thursday night. Curry pounded his chest with both hands in delight after a dazzling sequence in which he crossed over twice to shake Tyler Herro then stepped back and sunk a 3-pointer with 5:32 remaining that put Golden State ahead 108-100. He made a driving layup at 3:15, a 3 at 2:40 and long jumper at 2:04 to seal it. He has scored 30 or more points in all four home games. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors, and Klay Thompson had 19 points with five 3s. Jordan Poole drove into the paint and made a pretty pass around Bam Adebayo’s waist to hit Ty Jerome, who knocked down a 3-pointer with 9:36 left for a 100-92 lead then Poole’s jumper at the 8:07 mark made it 102-94.
Comments / 0