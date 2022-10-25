ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Nebraska's Chances Of Making Bowl

Nebraska football is 3-4 overall and 2-2 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. The Cornhuskers need three wins in their final five games to reach bowl eligibility. It won't be easy, with upcoming matchups against No. 4 Michigan and No. 17 Illinois, as well as Big Ten West foes Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Oregon stands in 2023 recruiting rankings after big-time OL addition

Monday was a big day for the Oregon Ducks as far as recruiting goes, which make sense after the big weekend in Eugene highlighted by a statement win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. On Monday afternoon, Dan Lanning and the Ducks received a commitment from four-star Iapani Laloulu, the No. 18 inside offensive lineman and No. 310 overall player in the class. A few hours before that, Oregon gained a commitment from four-star tight end AJ Pugliano, the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon and the No. 5 TE nationally in the 2024 class. While only one of those...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

College football schedule, Week 9: Oregon buzz, Ohio State questions headline Joel Klatt's top storylines

As college football turns to Week 9, there are standout teams throughout the nation — but the conversation is not just about Alabama and Georgia. As analyst Joel Klatt points out, the Oregon Ducks have made major moves by beating UCLA and climbing the rankings — and, all of sudden, looking like a College Football Playoff contender. Since a season-opening blowout loss to the Bulldogs, Klatt believes that the Ducks are the most-improved team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

Ohio State at Penn State Odds, Picks & Predictions for Big Ten Week 9 Showdown

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Saturday’s matchup between undefeated No. 2 Ohio State and No. 13 Penn State could go a long way toward determining if the Buckeyes advance to the national championship game and will undoubtedly be one of the top-bet games on sports betting apps around the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

College Football Playoff rankings: CBS Sports projects first top 25 of 2022, including Georgia over Ohio State

College football fans eagerly await this part of the season when the College Football Playoff rankings drop. With that in mind, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm revealed his top 25 projections for the first CFP rankings. However, he made a clarification as far as the teams that are at or near the top. It’s dominated by two conferences: the Big Ten and SEC, but for good reason.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Stephen Curry scores 33 as Warriors hold off Heat 123-110

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 10 of his 33 points in a tight fourth quarter to go with nine assists and seven rebounds, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Miami Heat 123-110 on Thursday night. Curry pounded his chest with both hands in delight after a dazzling sequence in which he crossed over twice to shake Tyler Herro then stepped back and sunk a 3-pointer with 5:32 remaining that put Golden State ahead 108-100. He made a driving layup at 3:15, a 3 at 2:40 and long jumper at 2:04 to seal it. He has scored 30 or more points in all four home games. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors, and Klay Thompson had 19 points with five 3s. Jordan Poole drove into the paint and made a pretty pass around Bam Adebayo’s waist to hit Ty Jerome, who knocked down a 3-pointer with 9:36 left for a 100-92 lead then Poole’s jumper at the 8:07 mark made it 102-94.
MIAMI, FL

