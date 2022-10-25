Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wemu.org
EMU survey reveals Michigan comes up short in assisting autistic kids
A new Eastern Michigan University survey has found Michigan is facing a shortage of qualified professionals that can assist children with autism. The study found roughly 75% of children diagnosed with autism that needed some form of behavioral treatment had to wait an average of five-and-a-half months to get it from a board-certified professional.
wemu.org
Issues of the Environment: MI-CARES team conducting extensive study on cancer-causing chemicals
A new study from researchers at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health and Rogel Cancer Center will describe and quantify the impact of known and suspected environmental exposures on cancer risk. The program, called MI-CARES, or Michigan Cancer and Research on the Environment Study, is funded through a $13 million grant from the National Cancer Institute.
wemu.org
Michigan election officials outline certification procedures ahead of midterms
Michigan officials are trying to get ahead of misinformation by explaining the process of certifying elections ahead of next month’s midterms. County canvassing boards certify results and send those to the Michigan Secretary of State and Bureau of Elections. Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said issues typically get worked...
wemu.org
Michigan Department of State talks election prep, poll challengers as November 8 looms
Over 1.8 million Michigan voters have requested to vote absentee this election cycle. Of that number, over 770,000 have returned a ballot. But many election officials are saying they won’t take advantage of a new law that allows them to complete some pre-processing of those ballots a couple of days before election day.
Comments / 0