Read full article on original website
Related
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
7 Analyst Favorite ‘Strong Buy’ Blue Chip Stocks With 4% and Higher Dividends
For nervous and frustrated investors looking for a safe harbor in a rough fourth quarter, these seven blue chip stocks offer a degree of safety and some tempting dividends, which can really help with the total return potential.
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
NASDAQ
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
Business Insider
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year at $330 a share. The stock is worth $100 today after a post-earnings crash.
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year, paying about $330 a share on average. Shares in Mark Zuckerberg's company have plunged 70% this year to around $100. Meta has spent about $91 billion repurchasing stock since 2017, at an average cost of $242 a share. Mark Zuckerberg's social-media...
NASDAQ
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
NASDAQ
3 Top-Ranked Small Caps With Big Growth
Many investors enjoy parking cash in small-cap stocks (under $1 billion market-cap), and for an easy-to-understand reason – we all dream of getting in early on the next big thing. Still, there is a lot of negative sentiment surrounding the stocks. Why?. Small-cap stocks are typically seen as more...
NASDAQ
3 Top Business Services Stocks Braving Industry Challenges
Rise in manufacturing and service activities, along with increased technology adoption and the success of the work-from-home trend, is enabling the Zacks Business-Services industry to support a growing demand environment. Prudent growth strategies, innovation and technology enhancements are helping WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS), BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) and Viad Corp (VVI)...
NASDAQ
BGSF vs. VVI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Business - Services stocks are likely familiar with BGSF (BGSF) and Viad (VVI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Computers, Credit Services & Lending Stocks
In trading on Friday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Apple, up about 7.7% and shares of Diebold Nixdorf up about 7.7% on the day. Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the...
NASDAQ
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
CNBC
Alphabet misses on earnings as YouTube shrinks; company will cut headcount growth by half in Q4
Alphabet missed analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines. Revenue at YouTube declined, while analysts were expecting growth of about 3%. Total growth of 6% marked the weakest period of expansion since 2013, other than one period during the pandemic. shares dropped about 7% in extended trading on Tuesday...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DEF
The Invesco Defensive Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 136,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of DEF were up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Gilead Sciences,...
NASDAQ
What Makes F.N.B. (FNB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Why Betterware de Mexico Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) were falling today after the Mexican e-commerce company posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report, with organic sales falling sharply in the quarter. As a result, the stock was down 11.7% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. So what. The company, which sells...
NASDAQ
Service Corporation (SCI) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note
Service Corporation International SCI is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $879.9 million, suggesting a decline of 14.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Comments / 0