Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Hawaii vs. Wyoming prediction, odds, line: College football picks, Week 9 best bets from proven model
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. The Rainbow Warriors are 2-6 and coming off a 17-13 road loss at Colorado State, while Wyoming is 5-3, having defeated Utah State 28-14 at home last weekend. The Rainbow Warriors won this matchup in Laramie last season, 38-14. Wyoming is 5-2 against the spread, while Hawaii is 4-3 ATS in 2022.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs conclude season at San Jose State
FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State will wrap up the regular season on the road Thursday at San Jose State. The Bulldogs will look to extend their win streak to four against their in-state rivals. THE BREAKDOWN. Fresno State is on a three-match win streak against the Spartans, winning each...
gobulldogs.com
Lehigh earns first career Top 10 in Hawai'i
KAPOLEI, O'ahu. – Fresno State's Katelyn Lehigh posted her first career Top 10 finish this week at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational after carding a 2-over par 74 on Wednesday at Kapolei Golf Club. The freshman shot a 2-over par 218 during the three-day tournament. Harriet Lynch was one shot...
oilcity.news
Wyoming’s Graham Ike named to watch list for Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award
CASPER, Wyo. — The Naismath Memorial Hall of Fame has selected Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike to the watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, UW Athletics said in a press release on Thursday. Ike is among 20 forwards across the country named to...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs' season ends with 1-0 defeat in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. – A late corner proved to be the difference on the final day of the Mountain West regular season as Fresno State fell to San Jose State 1-0 at the Spartan Soccer Complex. How It Happened. In a tight first half with neither side generating many...
Cheyenne, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cheyenne. The Rock Springs High School football team will have a game with Cheyenne East High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. The Thunder Basin High School football team will have a game with Cheyenne Central High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
When Is The Typical First Snowfall in Cheyenne?
With a few scattered snowflakes being seen in Cheyenne yesterday and again today, we started to wonder--what is the typical date for the first autumn snowfall in Cheyenne?. October 7 is the average first snowfall in Wyoming's Capital City. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. You can read more about Cheyenne's typical first snow here.
Brrr! Cheyenne Sees Coldest Morning in 6 Months
The mercury in Cheyenne plummeted to a chilly 20 degrees Friday morning -- the coldest morning since April 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Several other locations also saw the coldest temps since the spring," the agency said in a Facebook post. Brrrr! It's a cold morning...
capcity.news
Jose Escobedo named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Jose Escobedo, a senior at Central High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 31. He was nominated by the selection committee for being a hard worker and being able to manage and prioritize his time. He has many good qualities such as being kind, helpful and polite.
KTNV
Nevada State police report fatal crash on IR15 northbound, south of Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State police reported a crash on the IR15 northbound, south of Cheyenne Tuesday afternoon. Police said the far right lane is blocked, but traffic is getting by. More details will be provided as they become available.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Family, School Move On After Transgender Film Shown In High School Class
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A student was asked to leave a Wyoming high school classroom this month after refusing to participate in a quiz on her own gender identity. Now the student’s family and the school are trying to move forward. A sociology teacher...
cowboystatedaily.com
Construction Of 150 Megawatt Solar Farm Outside Of Cheyenne Likely To Begin In March
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. South Cheyenne Solar LLC, which is owned by California-based QCells, has filed an industrial siting permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, an important step for any planned wind or solar farm. A representative of QCells declined to discuss...
Cheyenne ‘Making Progress’ in Landing New Data Center, Mayor Says
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is "making progress" in its efforts to bring a new data center to town. Collins had lunch with the site selection team on Tuesday and said it was great to hear how well city staff have been helping the team through their processes.
Update on Cheyenne Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man killed in a shooting on Monday. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 3:03pm, Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 4300 block of the East I-80 Service Road for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. The identity of the victim will be withheld pending formal notification to next of kin.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/26/22–10/27/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek help to ID larceny suspects
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is turning to the public to help with information related to a series of catalytic converter thefts at the Tyrrell Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Security footage shows two suspects crawling under parked vehicles to remove and steal multiple devices, Crime Stoppers said...
B&N plans to open in permanent location
Barnes & Noble Cheyenne when it was still open -The Retail Photographer. Back around the end of March 2022, Barnes & Noble employees learned the Cheyenne B&N store would be closing to move to a new location, and it appears their plans for the new location have changed!
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video of Burglar, Ask for Help Identifying Him
The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said the burglar has been identified. The Cheyenne Police Department has released a video of a man who they say burglarized a resident's garage and is asking for the public's help identifying him. According to a department Facebook post, the...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 27, 2022
I am Sasha - Have you been looking for an enthusiastic, motivating companion for all of your outdoor adventures? If so, I’m the girl for you! I have energy to burn and is very athletic. I would thrive in a home with someone who wants to take me places and engage with me both mentally and physically. I am ball obsessed and might make an excellent flyball player! I get along with people of all ages and other dogs but can be picky about my cat friends.
Comments / 0