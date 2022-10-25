ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

CBS Sports

Hawaii vs. Wyoming prediction, odds, line: College football picks, Week 9 best bets from proven model

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. The Rainbow Warriors are 2-6 and coming off a 17-13 road loss at Colorado State, while Wyoming is 5-3, having defeated Utah State 28-14 at home last weekend. The Rainbow Warriors won this matchup in Laramie last season, 38-14. Wyoming is 5-2 against the spread, while Hawaii is 4-3 ATS in 2022.
LARAMIE, WY
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs conclude season at San Jose State

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State will wrap up the regular season on the road Thursday at San Jose State. The Bulldogs will look to extend their win streak to four against their in-state rivals. THE BREAKDOWN. Fresno State is on a three-match win streak against the Spartans, winning each...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Lehigh earns first career Top 10 in Hawai'i

KAPOLEI, O'ahu. – Fresno State's Katelyn Lehigh posted her first career Top 10 finish this week at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational after carding a 2-over par 74 on Wednesday at Kapolei Golf Club. The freshman shot a 2-over par 218 during the three-day tournament. Harriet Lynch was one shot...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs' season ends with 1-0 defeat in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. – A late corner proved to be the difference on the final day of the Mountain West regular season as Fresno State fell to San Jose State 1-0 at the Spartan Soccer Complex. How It Happened. In a tight first half with neither side generating many...
SAN JOSE, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

When Is The Typical First Snowfall in Cheyenne?

With a few scattered snowflakes being seen in Cheyenne yesterday and again today, we started to wonder--what is the typical date for the first autumn snowfall in Cheyenne?. October 7 is the average first snowfall in Wyoming's Capital City. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. You can read more about Cheyenne's typical first snow here.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Brrr! Cheyenne Sees Coldest Morning in 6 Months

The mercury in Cheyenne plummeted to a chilly 20 degrees Friday morning -- the coldest morning since April 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Several other locations also saw the coldest temps since the spring," the agency said in a Facebook post. Brrrr! It's a cold morning...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Jose Escobedo named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Jose Escobedo, a senior at Central High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 31. He was nominated by the selection committee for being a hard worker and being able to manage and prioritize his time. He has many good qualities such as being kind, helpful and polite.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Update on Cheyenne Shooting

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man killed in a shooting on Monday. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 3:03pm, Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 4300 block of the East I-80 Service Road for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. The identity of the victim will be withheld pending formal notification to next of kin.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/26/22–10/27/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne police seek help to ID larceny suspects

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is turning to the public to help with information related to a series of catalytic converter thefts at the Tyrrell Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Security footage shows two suspects crawling under parked vehicles to remove and steal multiple devices, Crime Stoppers said...
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

B&N plans to open in permanent location

Barnes & Noble Cheyenne when it was still open -The Retail Photographer. Back around the end of March 2022, Barnes & Noble employees learned the Cheyenne B&N store would be closing to move to a new location, and it appears their plans for the new location have changed!
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 27, 2022

I am Sasha - Have you been looking for an enthusiastic, motivating companion for all of your outdoor adventures? If so, I’m the girl for you! I have energy to burn and is very athletic. I would thrive in a home with someone who wants to take me places and engage with me both mentally and physically. I am ball obsessed and might make an excellent flyball player! I get along with people of all ages and other dogs but can be picky about my cat friends.
CHEYENNE, WY

