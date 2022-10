Burlington Notre Dame will move on to the Regional Championship for Region 8 as they defeated the Winfield-Mt. Union Wolves in straight sets by scores of 25-20, 27-25, and 25-16. Gabby Deery had a spectacular game talling 20 kills with a hitting efficiency of 0.333. Maddy Mosena finished the night with 34 assists, while Emily Stutsman had 3 aces. Coach Davis talked about the matchup that awaits him on Wednesday. Winfield-Mt. Union’s season does end here but Coach discussed his senior class after the game.

