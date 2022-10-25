Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) and Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) worked jointly to secure United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) funding that provides new opportunities for underserved farmers and communities. The Local Food Purchasing Cooperative Agreement (LFPA) will allow the State of Illinois to purchase produce, proteins and fresh processed foods directly from underserved farmers at fair market value. Food will then be distributed to communities in need, including schools, non-profits and the food bank system.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO