Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield

Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
Gov. Pritzker Announces Nearly $3 Million in Funding to Support Local Tourism Promotion
SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced nearly $3 million in funding to support local tourism promotional efforts across the state through the Illinois Travel and Tourism Grant Program. “As we continue to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19,...
Best-performing Illinois stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Illinois last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois quick hits: Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case; Cook County sheriff critical of SAFE-T Act
Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case. An office manager for a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions. Prosecutors said Rosemary Mays of South Holland conspired with another individual to write more than 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for opioids. After the...
Pritzker Administration Secures $14.4 Million To Provide New Markets For Underserved Farmers
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) and Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) worked jointly to secure United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) funding that provides new opportunities for underserved farmers and communities. The Local Food Purchasing Cooperative Agreement (LFPA) will allow the State of Illinois to purchase produce, proteins and fresh processed foods directly from underserved farmers at fair market value. Food will then be distributed to communities in need, including schools, non-profits and the food bank system.
Illinois Chamber of Commerce backs candidates from both parties
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Chamber of Commerce has placed its support behind candidates from both major parties in Illinois. The group, which consists of Illinois businesses from all over the state, announced earlier this month that it would be backing incumbent Democratic Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza over Republican challenger Shannon Teresi.
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) – Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
First time in over two decades, Illinois voters to choose a new secretary of state
(The Center Square) – For the first time in nearly a quarter century, Illinois will have a new secretary of state. The post became open after Jesse White announced he would not seek a seventh term in office. Three candidates are vying for the position, including Republican Dan Brady,...
Illinois' lingering unemployment debt could hurt employers, workers
(The Center Square) – Illinois has more than a billion dollars of unemployment trust fund debt that lingers. Left unpaid, some worry things could get worse for employers and employees. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states. Behind only Washington D.C., Illinois finished...
Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time in office. Pritzker was elected in 2018 to be the state's 43rd governor. Since taking office the following January,...
Election 2022: DeWine holds double-digit lead over Whaley for Ohio governor
(The Center Square) – Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s lead in polls has slipped as the Nov. 8 general election approaches, but it remains comfortably in the double digits over Democrat Nan Whaley. According to a Marist Ohio poll, DeWine has a 13-point lead over Whaley, 53-40, among...
A guide to Arizona's 10 statewide ballot measures
On November 8, Arizona voters will decide on 10 statewide ballot measures. This is the highest number of measures on the Arizona ballot since 2010, when there were 11 measures on the ballot. In 2020, the previous even-year election, there were two measures on the ballot, both of which were approved.
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation brings back annual Elizabethan Gala Fundraiser
O’FALLON - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation is excited to announce the return of the Elizabethan Gala after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic and invites the public to attend. The 2022 Gala will be held on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park in...
