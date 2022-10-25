Read full article on original website
Related
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Leslie Willis Roark
Leslie Willis Roark, 89, of Oilmont, Mont., passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Southern Arizona VA Medical Center in Tucson, Ariz. A graveside service with military honors was held Oct. 17 at the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Marana, Ariz. His inscription will read: “Be Good, Be Kind, Be Gentle.”
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Anna Mae Eberhardt
Anna Mae Eberhardt, 91, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Cut Bank, with luncheon to follow at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Asper Funeral Homes, Cut Bank. Anna Mae was born July 7,...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Refiners enjoy fantastic finish at state cross country
Saturday was a huge rollercoaster of emotions for the Sunburst Lady Refiners cross country team. Nikki Nau (20:46) took home All-State honors by placing 10th in the girls stacked Class C race. Ali Nau (24:09.3), Avani Champaneria (29:42.7) and Gabriella Cosme (32:55.5) fought through the rain to set season best times.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
$25,000 grant a boost for Valier Fitness Path
Nothing accomplished ever began without a vision. Unfortunately, many visions are often met with insurmountable obstacles such as funding. Such was the case for the proposed fitness clusters and path near Lake Frances until Northwest Farm Credit Services (NFCS) stepped in. NFCS recently awarded the Valier Area Development Corporation $25,000...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Glacier County District Court actions
The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Brandi Lee Racine, Defendant. Initial Appearance on Petition to Revoke Deferred Imposition of Sentence. Denied all allegations. Evidentiary Hearing set for Nov. 16.
Browning rancher is ready for Grizzly Bears to be de-listed
Joe Kipp is a rancher in the Browning area and he also sits in the MT Livestock Loss Board. Grizzly Bears are a constant topic of conversation in Montana with ranchers. The topic is now becoming more common with parents and grandparents who fear for the safety of there kids. I appreciate Joe taking the time for the interview. The audio version of the interview can be found at the bottom of the story.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Indians keep eye on divisionals
The Lady Indians volleyball team played two of the top teams in the state last week, hosting Polson on Thursday, Oct. 18, and traveling to Havre on Saturday, Oct. 20. Not only was the competition fierce, several of Browning’s top players were out to compete at the Indian National Finals Rodeo. The Lady Indians lost both matches in three sets.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Death notice: Irma Lowthian James
Irma Lowthian James, 80, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at First Baptist Church in Shelby. A full obituary will be published in a future issue. Condolences can be sent to the family on www.asperfh.com.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Health fair a major success
After two long years without one, the 2022 Logan Health – Conrad (LHC) Community Health Fair took place on Oct. 11, and was a huge success. The fair was very well-attended by the Conrad community and surrounding areas. New attendees to the fair this year included a number of Physical Education students from Conrad Public School’s 7th, 9th and 10th grades, led in groups by their teacher, Mr. Tom Sly. The students participated in interactive booths specifically designed and set-up for them and to educate them about the healthcare industry. The students were very engaged to which comments were made by the vendors and community members expressing their delight at having the students in attendance at the fair.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Woman dies after shooting in Browning
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) issued a news release on Friday, Oct. 21, noting that, “On Oct. 17. in the early morning hours, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officers responded to a report of a shooting within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers arrived and located an adult female with a gunshot wound and performed first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The adult female was then transported to the Indian Health Services, located in Browning, and was later flown out to Benefis Hospital in Great Falls for further medical attention. The adult female later succumbed to her injuries while being treated in Great Falls.”
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Browning's Wells claims INFR junior world title
Browning High School sophomore Tahj Wells reports he scored 64 on #407 of Jacobs Custom Buckers in the short round last weekend at the Indian National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Wells was named the 2022 INFR Junior Bull Riding World Champion with a total of 213 points on three...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Wolves advance to playoffs with home win over Conrad
A pack of Wolves is headed to the class B state football playoffs. Cut Bank extended its season with a 22-14 home win over Conrad on Friday night. With the win, the Wolves secured a meeting with Huntley Project, the No. 1 seed from the East, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Huntley Project.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Cut Bank City Council appoints teacher to replace Cesar Morales
The Cut Bank City Council added a new member during its Oct. 17 meeting at City Hall. Members unanimously selected John Reynolds, fourth-grade teacher at Anna Jeffries Elementary, to replace Cesar Morales on the council. Morales said in his letter of resignation that he recently took a job that requires...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Girls Scouts kick off new activity year with investiture ceremony
The Cut Bank Girl Scout Service Unit kicked off its new year of activities the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 16, with an investiture ceremony at the Presbyterian Church, which was attended by leaders, girls and parents. An investiture ceremony welcomes all new members to Girl Scouts and invites them and...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Four Winds Assembly of God to host GONA Conference
The last time the Gathering of Native Americans (GONA) was held in Browning was back in June of 2015 when it was mandated by SAMHSA, the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration. Its purpose was to “develop or enhance a culturally relevant, evidence-based community prevention and sustainability effort to address and prevent mental health and substance abuse disorders, suicide and promote mental health on the Blackfeet Reservation.”
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Shelby Elks Christmas Craft Fair kicking off the holiday season on Nov. 5
It’s that time of year — time to start preparing to spread some holiday cheer. The Shelby Elks will be hosting its annual Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Shelby Elks Lodge, located on Main Street. The Elks Christmas...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Refiners top Heart Butte in season finale
The Sunburst Refiners football team ended its season on a high note, defeating the Heart Butte Warriors 42-30. The Refiners struck first when Connor Sullivan returned a fumble for the games first score. Heart Butte answered, and the game was tied 6-6 entering the second quarter. Sullivan gave the Refiners...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Coyotes fine-tuned for volleyball playoffs
The Shelby Coyotes ended the regular season with two non-conference wins against CMR JV, and the Cascade Badgers. The Coyotes controlled the game from the beginning against CMR, winning in three sets, 25-22, 25-13, and 25-11. Adele Lamb and Michelle Celander led the team with four kills apiece, Addison Richman had nine of the teams 10 assists. Lamb 16, and Jori Clary, nine led the Coyotes in digs. Clary and Reese Lee each had one ace for the Coyotes.
montanarightnow.com
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Toole County Justice Court actions
The following are the dispositions settled in Toole County Justice Court from Oct. 14 – Oct. 20, by the Honorable Judge Joe Rapkoch. Gavin W. Kramer, arrest on a warrant by peace officer, felony, transferred to Glacier County Justice Court. Ray D. Littleyoungman, arrest on a warrant by peace...
Comments / 0