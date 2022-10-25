After two long years without one, the 2022 Logan Health – Conrad (LHC) Community Health Fair took place on Oct. 11, and was a huge success. The fair was very well-attended by the Conrad community and surrounding areas. New attendees to the fair this year included a number of Physical Education students from Conrad Public School’s 7th, 9th and 10th grades, led in groups by their teacher, Mr. Tom Sly. The students participated in interactive booths specifically designed and set-up for them and to educate them about the healthcare industry. The students were very engaged to which comments were made by the vendors and community members expressing their delight at having the students in attendance at the fair.

