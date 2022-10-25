Read full article on original website
Glacier County District Court actions
The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Brandi Lee Racine, Defendant. Initial Appearance on Petition to Revoke Deferred Imposition of Sentence. Denied all allegations. Evidentiary Hearing set for Nov. 16.
Gladys Eileen (Hemry) Hjartarson
Gladys Eileen (Hemry) Hjartarson passed away peacefully in her sleep Oct. 16, 2022, one week after her 97th birthday. A family burial has taken place with a celebration of life to be scheduled at later date. She was born to Ralph and Esther Hemry on Oct. 9, 1925. She joined...
Veterans representatives to visit area Nov. 2-3
Service Officers for the Montana Veterans Affairs will be visiting the following locations and times to meet with veterans who are interested in applying for benefits. If you are interested in applying for benefits, please bring a copy of your discharge paperwork (DD214) with you. If you wish to schedule...
Shelby youngsters shine at state cross country
The Shelby Coyote runners wrapped up their season in Missoula last Saturday in less than ideal conditions. However, the Coyotes performed very well, Aeris Stewart placed 14th for the Coyotes with a time of 21:05.4, Allison Stewart placed 71st, with a time of, 23:52.0, Ellie Munson placed 89th, with a time of, 24:56.9, Aiyana Franco, placed 96th, 25:12.3, Aisha Munson placed 108th, with a time of 25:58.9.
Refiners enjoy fantastic finish at state cross country
Saturday was a huge rollercoaster of emotions for the Sunburst Lady Refiners cross country team. Nikki Nau (20:46) took home All-State honors by placing 10th in the girls stacked Class C race. Ali Nau (24:09.3), Avani Champaneria (29:42.7) and Gabriella Cosme (32:55.5) fought through the rain to set season best times.
Health fair a major success
After two long years without one, the 2022 Logan Health – Conrad (LHC) Community Health Fair took place on Oct. 11, and was a huge success. The fair was very well-attended by the Conrad community and surrounding areas. New attendees to the fair this year included a number of Physical Education students from Conrad Public School’s 7th, 9th and 10th grades, led in groups by their teacher, Mr. Tom Sly. The students participated in interactive booths specifically designed and set-up for them and to educate them about the healthcare industry. The students were very engaged to which comments were made by the vendors and community members expressing their delight at having the students in attendance at the fair.
Browning's Wells claims INFR junior world title
Browning High School sophomore Tahj Wells reports he scored 64 on #407 of Jacobs Custom Buckers in the short round last weekend at the Indian National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Wells was named the 2022 INFR Junior Bull Riding World Champion with a total of 213 points on three...
Photo: Extension agent claims major award
Toole County Extension Agent Kim Woodring was recently selected to receive the Montana Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals Early Career Achievement in Service award at not only the state level, but the national level as well.
Woman dies after shooting in Browning
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) issued a news release on Friday, Oct. 21, noting that, “On Oct. 17. in the early morning hours, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officers responded to a report of a shooting within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers arrived and located an adult female with a gunshot wound and performed first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The adult female was then transported to the Indian Health Services, located in Browning, and was later flown out to Benefis Hospital in Great Falls for further medical attention. The adult female later succumbed to her injuries while being treated in Great Falls.”
Downtown Cut Bank dresses up for fall
Businesses throughout Cut Bank recently participated in a “Fall” in Love With Cut Bank decorating contest dreamt up by Kacie Fey of Latte Da. Judging took place over the weekend, and Vicki Connelly Schott, owner of VK Clothes & More was declared this year’s winner. Vicki will...
Wolves advance to playoffs with home win over Conrad
A pack of Wolves is headed to the class B state football playoffs. Cut Bank extended its season with a 22-14 home win over Conrad on Friday night. With the win, the Wolves secured a meeting with Huntley Project, the No. 1 seed from the East, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Huntley Project.
Four Winds Assembly of God to host GONA Conference
The last time the Gathering of Native Americans (GONA) was held in Browning was back in June of 2015 when it was mandated by SAMHSA, the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration. Its purpose was to “develop or enhance a culturally relevant, evidence-based community prevention and sustainability effort to address and prevent mental health and substance abuse disorders, suicide and promote mental health on the Blackfeet Reservation.”
Photo: Sprucing up the visitor center
The Shelby Area Chamber of Commerce Office and Visitor Center is looking sharp thanks to the Montana Office of Tourism providing grant funding for exterior repairs, new paint, a new door and new exterior lighting.
Lady Coyotes fine-tuned for volleyball playoffs
The Shelby Coyotes ended the regular season with two non-conference wins against CMR JV, and the Cascade Badgers. The Coyotes controlled the game from the beginning against CMR, winning in three sets, 25-22, 25-13, and 25-11. Adele Lamb and Michelle Celander led the team with four kills apiece, Addison Richman had nine of the teams 10 assists. Lamb 16, and Jori Clary, nine led the Coyotes in digs. Clary and Reese Lee each had one ace for the Coyotes.
Lady Wolves prepare for district play at Choteau
The Cut Bank Lady Wolves volleyball team split its final two conference contests of the season beating Conrad on the road and falling to Fairfield at home. The Lady Wolves finished the regular season with a 3-7 conference record and 6-8 overall record. After dropping the first set against Conrad...
C-squad volleyball team ends season on winning note
The 2022 volleyball season came to an end last week for the Shelby Coyote C Squad volleyball team. The Coyotes finished with two successful wins against the Rocky Boy Morning Stars and the Cascade Badgers. The Coyotes traveled to Rocky Boy on Saturday, Oct. 15, and swept the Morning Stars...
Refiners top Heart Butte in season finale
The Sunburst Refiners football team ended its season on a high note, defeating the Heart Butte Warriors 42-30. The Refiners struck first when Connor Sullivan returned a fumble for the games first score. Heart Butte answered, and the game was tied 6-6 entering the second quarter. Sullivan gave the Refiners...
Toole County Justice Court actions
The following are the dispositions settled in Toole County Justice Court from Oct. 14 – Oct. 20, by the Honorable Judge Joe Rapkoch. Gavin W. Kramer, arrest on a warrant by peace officer, felony, transferred to Glacier County Justice Court. Ray D. Littleyoungman, arrest on a warrant by peace...
Photo: New mural in downtown Cut Bank
Cut Bank High School art teacher Chelsey Brown finished up a new mural along South Central Avenue last week. The floral mural bookends the entrance to a building between Glacier Lanes and the Adam Kerfoot State Farm office. Brown said she volunteered to paint the mural after being asked by Cut Bank’s Lisa Cline to help with her beautification efforts.
Death notice: Irma Lowthian James
Irma Lowthian James, 80, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at First Baptist Church in Shelby. A full obituary will be published in a future issue. Condolences can be sent to the family on www.asperfh.com.
