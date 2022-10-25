Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) issued a news release on Friday, Oct. 21, noting that, “On Oct. 17. in the early morning hours, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officers responded to a report of a shooting within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers arrived and located an adult female with a gunshot wound and performed first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The adult female was then transported to the Indian Health Services, located in Browning, and was later flown out to Benefis Hospital in Great Falls for further medical attention. The adult female later succumbed to her injuries while being treated in Great Falls.”

BROWNING, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO