FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota attorney general says some poll workers who created confusion and frustration in the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of United States citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do so. The opinion released Wednesday by Attorney General Drew Wrigley has drawn mixed reviews. It says that North Dakota law does not require a voter to provide documents of citizenship in order to cast a ballot. Wrigley says every voter is asked if they are a citizen and if they answer yes, they should be allowed to vote provided they have proper ID. Some activists and others in Fargo, which had numerous complaints about voters being turned away, hope that all poll workers will get the message.

FARGO, ND ・ 4 HOURS AGO