Father, son convicted in assault spurred by Pokemon Go
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri jury has convicted a father and son for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that ended with all three men in a lake. he St. Louis County jury on Wednesday convicted 75-year-old Robert Matteuzzi and 33-year-old Angelo Matteuzzi of third-degree assault in the June 2018 attack. Jurors recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for the father, and only a fine for the son. Pokemon Go is an augmented reality video game in which players walk around outside hunting for animated monsters on their phones. Authorities say the Matteuzzis and the victim were on different teams vying for control of a Kirkwood Park site when a real-life scuffle broke out.
Oklahoma sues federal prisons for inmate it wants to execute
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for custody of a state death row inmate who the bureau refuses to transfer, with the state saying the man’s December execution cannot be carried if he’s not returned shortly. John Hanson is serving a life sentence at a federal prison after convictions for being a career criminal and other crimes. State Attorney General John O’Connor filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday seeking his transfer. Hanson drew the state death penalty for the 1999 carjacking death of an elderly Tulsa woman. His lethal injection is scheduled Dec. 15. The Bureau of Prisons has said only that transferring custody is not in the public’s best interests.
Maine begins removing those naughty license plates
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is cleaning up its roads one naughty license plate a time. The state is enforcing new rules to eliminate vulgar vanity license plates that proliferated after the state effectively eliminated its review process. That laissez-faire approach brought scores of complaints before lawmakers reinstated a review process. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she supports freedom of expression, but said profane language shouldn’t be on state-issued license plates. The state began sending letters this month recalling offensive license plates.
Texas chief says state police ‘did not fail’ in Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ state police chief says his department did not fail Uvalde during the hesitant law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting. After the meeting Thursday, Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales joined angry parents of some of the 19 children killed in calling for Col. Steve McCraw to resign. McCraw defended his agency during a meeting of the state’s Public Safety Commission, making the case that failures uncovered to date do not warrant his removal . He insisted he was not shirking from accountability. Uvalde families bristled and asked how DPS could not have failed, given that troopers were among the first on the scene. Two teachers were also killed in the May 24 massacre.
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman’s car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
Arizona board says it will follow law in partial hand count
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republicans on a rural Arizona county board that wanted to conduct a full hand count in the upcoming midterm vote have clarified they will follow Arizona state law allowing only partial hand counts following a harshly worded letter from the state’s election director who threatened legal action.
Temporary restraining order sought against group linked to voter intimidation allegations in Arizona
An association for retirees and an organization for Latino voters are seeking a temporary restraining order against a group they allege is coordinating a campaign of voter intimidation in Arizona. The restraining order request was filed Monday evening with a federal court lawsuit alleging that the group Clean Elections USA...
After abortion vote, Kansas lawmakers’ power back on ballot
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters are being asked to give their legislators greater power over how state government operates. They will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to make it easier for the Republican-controlled Legislature to overturn regulations imposed by state agencies. It would cover agencies under control of the governor but others as well. If lawmakers don’t like a regulation now, they can complain and hope the agency backs off, or they can pass a bill that the governor can veto. The measure would allow lawmakers to overturn a regulation with a simple majority vote in both chambers. Critics see it as a power grab.
Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week just days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The White House says Biden will take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is up for reelection, and other state and local officials. Biden’s scheduled visit to New Mexico comes after Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Albuquerque last week to campaign with Lujan Grisham. The New Mexico governor is facing the GOP nominee Mark Ronchetti. The former TV meteorologist outpaced Donald Trump on the 2020 ballot as a Senate candidate but finished with less than 46% of the vote.
North Dakota AG: Poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota attorney general says some poll workers who created confusion and frustration in the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of United States citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do so. The opinion released Wednesday by Attorney General Drew Wrigley has drawn mixed reviews. It says that North Dakota law does not require a voter to provide documents of citizenship in order to cast a ballot. Wrigley says every voter is asked if they are a citizen and if they answer yes, they should be allowed to vote provided they have proper ID. Some activists and others in Fargo, which had numerous complaints about voters being turned away, hope that all poll workers will get the message.
Parents sue over son’s death after he took kratom supplement
ATLANTA (AP) — The parents of a 23-year-old Georgia man who died after using kratom have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against about a dozen people, companies and organizations connected to the manufacturing, marketing and sale of the herbal supplement. Extracted from a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, kratom is used to make capsules, powders and liquids and is marketed as an aid for pain, anxiety and drug dependence. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy found that Ethan Pope died from mitragynine intoxication. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says mitragynine is a psychoactive compound in kratom. The lawsuit was originally filed in May and an expanded version was filed earlier this week.
Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
