Call of Duty’s website confirms that PlayStation players will have added benefits for Modern Warfare 2. PlayStation has always been the console to play on for past Call of Duty titles and MW2 is no exception. Players who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation not only received early access to the beta but also received an exclusive Oni operator pack. With the global release of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty title just hours away, Activision has confirmed that PlayStation exclusives will continue, this time with added perks for just playing on the console.

2 DAYS AGO