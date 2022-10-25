Russell Westbrook doubtful to play against Nuggets

Shams Charania: Lakers are listing Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful to play Wednesday vs. Nuggets.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The world is talking about Russell Westbrook, who is doubtful to play tomorrow in Denver. But after Tuesday’s practice, the Lakers talked about their holistic issues that they had to face when going over the film of their Sunday loss to the Blazers: ocregister.com/2022/10/25/lak… – 8:12 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: Russell Westbrook is listed as doubtful for the Lakers’ game in Denver on Wednesday with a sore left hamstring es.pn/3f6yOAh – 7:49 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

In two years, Allen Iverson went from third in the NBA in scoring to out of the league. Russell Westbrook’s decline feels similar. But it’s not all on Russ, not even close: yhoo.it/3DzTF8F – 7:08 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is DOUBTFUL for tomorrow’s game vs. Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/RBgfA3okT3 – 6:43 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers confirm that Russell Westbrook is doubtful for tomorrow against Denver with a hamstring issue. We did observe Russ hanging on the court with the rest of the team after practice today in L.A. – 6:41 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sam Amick @sam_amick

With so many older stars facing challenges this season, from the ones still in the league (Westbrook) to those now on the outside, I thought this analysis from John Wall was spot-on. More here, at @TheAthletic

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

My recent takes @BleacherReport – starting/playing Russell Westbrook isn’t the issue specifically for the Lakers but closing games w/Russ is a problem based on how teams guard him in a half court – a strategy Vogel used when Russ was w/Houston bleacherreport.com/articles/10053… – 4:43 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

“What has happened to Anthony Davis? … We need to be talking less about Russell Westbrook and more about Anthony Davis because, dammit, I expected better.” — Stephen A. Smith, who definitely watches a lot of basketball. pic.twitter.com/4hhoNNitvQ – 4:41 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

I asked Darvin Ham what he thinks about all of the criticism Russell Westbrook is receiving: pic.twitter.com/sN0fNhdXyG – 4:28 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles with @Ramona Shelburne from 1-4pm PT. We’re talking Lakers, Westbrook, NBA, Rams, McRibs, iconic cartoon characters, childhood movies, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:04 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Talked Morant/Bane, Lillard/Simons, Banchero, Raptors, Bulls, Heat, Vucevic, Nets ticket sales, tanking, Westbrook trades, Pelicans, and more!

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Westbrook and a pick for Poeltl, McDermott, and Richardson.

Let’s get this done Lakers!

Let’s get this done Spurs! – 11:57 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Magic has advice for Westbrook (that he almost certainly won’t take), and the Lakers are linked to Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson. Good trade options? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mag… – 10:45 AM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Aemond Targaryen if Russell Westbrook was Lucerys Velaryon #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/QORz52ohj3 – 10:25 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩: Rarely has LeBron been on a team with no hope of contending. Rarely have the Lakers had stars but no title path. And shockingly, this doesn’t just revolve around Russell Westbrook sports.yahoo.com/trading-russel… – 10:49 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

A day after Jusuf Nurkić gave Russell Westbrook the Tony Allen treatment on a three, the Nuggets left him wide open beyond the arc. It did not end with a make. – 10:14 PM

Since 2019, the Lakers have traded five first-round picks, including three for Davis, one for Dennis Schroeder, and one for Westbrook. They also gave the Pelicans swapping rights for their 2023 first-round pick, eliminating any possibility of bottoming out for a top pick in this year’s draft. And since the Pelicans can convey the Lakers’ 2024 first-round pick as well, they also can’t bottom out for a high draft pick in next year’s draft as well. This should naturally disincentivize the Lakers from being anti-competitive over the next two seasons. -via HoopsHype / October 25, 2022

First Things First: “The Lakers are the 3rd ranked defensive team in the league right now, and a lot of it is Russ is playing with energy.” — @Chris_Broussard on why he wouldn’t send Russ home just yet: -via Twitter / October 25, 2022