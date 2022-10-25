Singapore Airlines (SIA) went live with its new Integrated Cargo Management System (ICMS) on August 1. It is powered by IBS Software’s iCargo freight management platform and, according to the software-as-a-service specialist, since SIA went live with the ICMS it has benefited “approximately 1,500 users across sales, operations, and finance industries…with iCargo enabling more than 24,000 flights, creating 202,000 bookings and 192,000 airway bills, as well as processing and responding to 8.5 million incoming messages”.

