aircargonews.net
China faces slow airfreight demand as Covid containment continues
As China enforces continued Covid containment measures air cargo demand is “slow” in the north of the country according to Flexport. The freight forwarder said that rates were also down in its October 25 freight market update. Reporting on North China, Flexport said: “Demand is slow, especially for...
aircargonews.net
AAPA reports continued weakness in September cargo performance
The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) has reported traffic figures for September that highlight continued weakness in the region’s cargo market. International air cargo markets remained “under pressure”, the association that represents Asia-Pacific carriers, noted. It blamed export activity being hampered by depressed business and consumer...
aircargonews.net
Herfurth Logistics gets new Brussels Airport business base
Herfurth Logistics and its Brucargo airfreight division has taken occupancy of a new sustainably-built logistics building located in the cargo area of Brussels Airport. With a total volume of almost 63,000 m³, Herfurth’s new building combines a 5,000 m² warehouse, including eight loading and unloading bays, with 700 m² of offices spread over three floors.
aircargonews.net
Lufthansa Cargo enjoys record third quarter results
Lufthansa Group said Lufthansa Cargo recorded record results in the third quarter of this year as it issued a more positive outlook for the remainder of the year than it had previously predicted. The Frankfurt-based Group made an operating profit of €1.1bn in the third quarter of this year, based...
aircargonews.net
Singapore Airlines reaps the benefits of its new cargo management system
Singapore Airlines (SIA) went live with its new Integrated Cargo Management System (ICMS) on August 1. It is powered by IBS Software’s iCargo freight management platform and, according to the software-as-a-service specialist, since SIA went live with the ICMS it has benefited “approximately 1,500 users across sales, operations, and finance industries…with iCargo enabling more than 24,000 flights, creating 202,000 bookings and 192,000 airway bills, as well as processing and responding to 8.5 million incoming messages”.
aircargonews.net
FedEx plays its part to aid the global economy
A new report looking at FedEx’s impact on the global economy found the company has played an important role in helping businesses recover from the Covid pandemic while they work to overcome strained supply chains and the many economic challenges that they face. With FedEx having an average of...
