247Sports
WSU's Dishon Jackson says he had surgery on Instagram
PULLMAN —Washington State center Dishon Jackson underwent surgery on Wednesday and posted three photos of himself in a hospital bed in an Instagram story. He added in the post that the "road back to the court starts today." The 6-10, 250-pound rising third-year from Oakland was expected to be...
247Sports
Look for top-notch cornerback play in WSU-Utah
PULLMAN -- If you enjoy watching cornerback play, Thursday's Washington State-Utah game should be a sight to see. Washington State's Chau Smith-Wade and Utah's Clark Phillips take the field at 7 and the two offer a strong case for the top two corners in the Pac-12.
247Sports
How to watch: Washington State vs. Utah
WASHINGTON STATE'S BEST chance to turn some heads over the final five games of the regular season likely comes Thursday, with No. 14 Utah the last remaining ranked team on the schedule. The Cougs and Utes are both coming off a bye week. WSU has issues to solve both on...
uiargonaut.com
Vandal men’s basketball experienced a crazy offseason, but can they turn it into wins?
The 2021 Idaho Vandals men’s basketball team had a very up-and-down 2021-2022 season as they finished 9-22 overall and 6-14 in conference. They will look to improve this season as they have added a plethora of new players. The Vandals lost a few players to graduation after last season,...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Parking Lots Must Be Cleared By Thursday At 3:00 For Football Parking
The parking lots at Washington State University must be empty by 3:00 Thursday afternoon for football game parking. WSU football is hosting Utah at 7:00 Thursday night in Martin Stadium. WSU will run on normal operations Thursday. Campus parking lots must be cleared of employee and student vehicles by 3:00 Thursday. RV’s will start using designated lots starting Wednesday night. The RV’s will be allowed in those designated lots through Friday. Pullman Transit will offer free rides for WSU staff on Thursday afternoon starting at 4:00.
pullmanradio.com
Participants Needed for University of Idaho Research Study
University of Idaho researchers invite adults ages 18 and older, with prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes, to participate in a two-visit study investigating the interaction of diet, physical activity and gut health on diabetic nerve damage. Measurements include surveys on diet and physical activity, a finger stick blood test and...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow School Board Trustee Carolyn Shoemaker Resigns
A Moscow School Board member has resigned. Trustee Carolyn Shoemaker has resigned from the board. Shoemaker became a trustee in 2019 when she was the only candidate to file for the post. The Moscow School Board will discuss the vacancy and appointment process to fill the position during its meeting Wednesday night.
uiargonaut.com
Police Logs: Stolen wallets and escaped cows
10:34 a.m. Trespassing Complaint: A man walked into classrooms late Thursday night near Deakin Ave. and refused to leave. 11:23 a.m. Vagrancy: Somebody requested to talk to an officer about a homeless person living in their car across from his house. 12:19 p.m. Theft Other: A female shoplifter made a...
Dam turbine leaks hundreds of gallons of oil into Snake River in Eastern WA
The dam’s six turbines are used for hydropower generation.
Reubens Man Killed in Head-on Crash Near Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 42-year-old Idaho man died following a head-on crash Monday morning south of Grangeville. At around 7;24 a.m. the man from Reubens had been headed south on U.S. Highway 95 in a Toyota pickup when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan pickup head-on, according to Idaho State Police. The man and the driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old woman from Riggins, were taken to an area hospital where the man died. ISP said the man was not wearing a seat belt, the woman did have a seat belt on. The crash remains under investigation.
pullmanradio.com
Authorities Confirm Suspects From Moscow Area Shootout Pose No Threat To The Public-Suspects In Custody In Another Jurisdiction
Latah County authorities are confirming that the suspects involved in a September shootout at a Moscow area home pose no threat to the public as they are now in custody. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson confirms that the male suspects are in custody in another jurisdiction. The suspects from the local case haven’t been publicly identified. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case. Deputies were called to a home on Carmichael Road during the early morning hours of Saturday September 4th. The victim told deputies that two men tried to rob him and assaulted him before he exchanged gunfire with the suspects. No one was hurt. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
