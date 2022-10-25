Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
herdzone.com
Herd Tennis Heads to Gamecock Shootout
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University tennis team continues the Fall in the Columbia, South Carolina, at the Gamecock Shootout beginning Friday. Players Competing: Gabrielle Clairotte, Rieke Gillar, Sophia Hurrion, Doroteja Joksovic, Andjela Lopicic, Aisling McGrane, Johanna Strom, Emma Vanderheyden. Schedule of Events. Friday. 10:00 a.m. Singles vs. SMU.
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s who we are’: Former Mountaineers to return home for WVU’s largest-ever mascot reunion
From his tenure as WVU’s 2002 and 2003 Mountaineer mascot, Trey Hinrich’s proudest memory was visiting a juvenile prison in Salem, West Virginia. Upon arriving, he met a group of kids, who were reluctant to speak but after finally breaking the ice, he shared a piece of encouragement.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
10-year West Virginia drag racing project nears completion
Ten years ago, a promise was made to bring a drag-racing track to Mingo County, but many in the community say, after a while, they lost hope believing it would never come to fruition.
Ohio road to close for bridge replacement
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A road in Lawrence County, Ohio will be closed for a bridge replacement. The Lawrence County Engineer’s Office says that Booth Eaton Road (County Road 104) will be closed until Nov. 11 at the 2.40-mile mark for a bridge replacement. The closure will be close to the intersection of Booth Eaton Road […]
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?
- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV
The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
Race for Charleston Mayor heats up in West Virginia’s capital city
One of the biggest races that people were voting on Wednesday in the city of Charleston is for the Capital City's mayor.
wymt.com
Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
wchstv.com
Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
New I-64 Nitro-St. Albans Bridge in West Virginia set to open this week
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is expected to happen on Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (DOT). An official with the West Virginia DOT, Randy Damron, tells 13 News that traffic will open up on the bridge […]
Parnon
2022 Homecoming Court Announced
The 2022 Homecoming Court was announced after the Unity Walk on Oct. 24 at the Memorial Student Center. The Homecoming Court includes Abbey McBrayer (Delta Zelta), Alex Roets (Kappa Sigma), Calvin Hunter (Society of Yeager Scholars), Catherine Blankenship (Marching Thunder), Gracie Queen (Baptist Campus Ministries), Joelle Williams (Women’s Swimming and Diving), Michaela Marshall (Cru), Neveah Harmon (the Society of Black Scholars) Taylor Isaac (Marshall’s Village Projects) and Trey Moss (the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation).
1 taken to hospital after Huntington, West Virginia shooting
UPDATE: (2:45 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – Huntington police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Huntington Tuesday night. Police are asking anyone who may have information relating to the incident or who may have caught part of the incident or the fleeing suspect on security footage to contact the HPD […]
Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
Metro News
West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
UPDATE: West Virginia man found, Silver Alert canceled
UPDATE: (1:18 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Tony Dingess has been located. LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a West Virginia man. According to the LCSO, Tony Dingess, 57, was reported missing on the evening of Oct. 5, 2022. Deputies […]
Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop
UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
WSAZ
Cabell Huntington Hospital at capacity with RSV patients
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some health experts are calling it a ‘tidal wave’ of RSV cases taking the country by storm, and our area is no exception. “We are actually having a large surge right now, statewide and regionwide,” said Dr. Marie Frazier, medical director of the pediatric unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “We have had max capacity to where we’ve been full.”
Comments / 0