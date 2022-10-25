ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

herdzone.com

Herd Tennis Heads to Gamecock Shootout

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University tennis team continues the Fall in the Columbia, South Carolina, at the Gamecock Shootout beginning Friday. Players Competing: Gabrielle Clairotte, Rieke Gillar, Sophia Hurrion, Doroteja Joksovic, Andjela Lopicic, Aisling McGrane, Johanna Strom, Emma Vanderheyden. Schedule of Events. Friday. 10:00 a.m. Singles vs. SMU.
HUNTINGTON, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio road to close for bridge replacement

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A road in Lawrence County, Ohio will be closed for a bridge replacement. The Lawrence County Engineer’s Office says that Booth Eaton Road (County Road 104) will be closed until Nov. 11 at the 2.40-mile mark for a bridge replacement. The closure will be close to the intersection of Booth Eaton Road […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?

- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV

The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Parnon

2022 Homecoming Court Announced

The 2022 Homecoming Court was announced after the Unity Walk on Oct. 24 at the Memorial Student Center. The Homecoming Court includes Abbey McBrayer (Delta Zelta), Alex Roets (Kappa Sigma), Calvin Hunter (Society of Yeager Scholars), Catherine Blankenship (Marching Thunder), Gracie Queen (Baptist Campus Ministries), Joelle Williams (Women’s Swimming and Diving), Michaela Marshall (Cru), Neveah Harmon (the Society of Black Scholars) Taylor Isaac (Marshall’s Village Projects) and Trey Moss (the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation).
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
HURRICANE, WV
Metro News

West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: West Virginia man found, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: (1:18 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Tony Dingess has been located. LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a West Virginia man. According to the LCSO, Tony Dingess, 57, was reported missing on the evening of Oct. 5, 2022. Deputies […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop

UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
RIPLEY, WV
WSAZ

Cabell Huntington Hospital at capacity with RSV patients

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some health experts are calling it a ‘tidal wave’ of RSV cases taking the country by storm, and our area is no exception. “We are actually having a large surge right now, statewide and regionwide,” said Dr. Marie Frazier, medical director of the pediatric unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “We have had max capacity to where we’ve been full.”
HUNTINGTON, WV

