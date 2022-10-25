Read full article on original website
Related
Court Makes Sure Ousted ‘Racist’ Judge Who Blamed George Floyd Stays Removed After ‘Inappropriate Conduct’
Randy Jinx was removed from the bench in 2021 by the COJ (Court of the Judiciary), but denied most of the claims and appealed the ruling. The post Court Makes Sure Ousted ‘Racist’ Judge Who Blamed George Floyd Stays Removed After ‘Inappropriate Conduct’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Trump Threatens Journalists With Prison Rape for Not Revealing Supreme Court Leak (Video)
“When this person realizes he’s going to be the bride of another prisoner very shortly he will…’tell you exactly who that leaker is!'” Trump warned. Former President Donald Trump threatened journalists with prison rape Saturday, suggesting the federal government use violence as a way to combat leaks to the media from journalists.
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
‘She Was Thrown in a Hole Overnight’: Pa. Dad Allegedly Buried 6-Year-Old Daughter Alive as Part of ‘Barbaric’ Punishment
A 50-year-old father in Pennsylvania is facing multiple felony charges connected to a “barbaric” form of punishment he allegedly inflicted upon his 6-year-old daughter: beating, strangling, and burying the girl alive in a hole in the yard and leaving her there overnight. John Edward Kraft was arrested on Friday. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment of a minor by a parent, and endangering the welfare of a child by a guardian, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Protester allegedly attacks Herschel Walker with racial slur, crashes press conference on Warnock evictions
A group of protesters crashed a press conference being held by Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, with one reportedly calling him a "house n-----."
Justice Kagan temporarily blocks Jan. 6 committee subpoena seeking phone records of Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked enforcement of the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena seeking the phone records of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward. The move by Kagan, a liberal justice who handles emergency applications that originate in Arizona, means the Supreme Court...
Rubio Canvasser Who Was Beaten Reportedly Linked to White Supremacists
Police have arrested a man in the attack on Christopher Monzon, a Rubio supporter who has reportedly engaged in street brawls.
Trump sits for deposition in rape accuser’s defamation case
Former President Trump on Wednesday sat for his scheduled deposition in a defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s. Trump’s attorneys repeatedly attempted to delay the case, but a spokesperson for Carroll’s attorneys said the former president ultimately appeared as scheduled.
Trump thanks Ginni Thomas for sticking to stolen election lies
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday offered a shout-out to the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for continuing to parrot his lies about the 2020 election in an interview with the House January 6 select committee.Mr Trump praised Ms Thomas during remarks at his most recent political rally in Michigan, calling her “a great woman” who is the wife of “a great man”.“According to the standard and routine leaks from the committee ... she said that she still believes the 2020 election was stolen,” he said.Mr Trump added that many Republicans who choose not to repeat his...
Kagan temporarily blocks Jan. 6 panel from accessing records of Arizona GOP chair
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection from accessing phone records belonging to the Arizona Republican Party’s chairwoman. Kagan, who handles emergency matters arising from Arizona, granted a request made earlier Wednesday by Kelli Ward, the GOP chairwoman,...
Nevada high court says rural ballot recount violating law
PAHRUMP, Nev. — (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county spent a second day tallying ballots in a first-of-its-kind hand count of mail-in votes that became even less certain late Thursday when the state Supreme Court issued an opinion concluding the current process violates state law. The...
US News and World Report
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Ordered to Testify in Trump Georgia Probe
(Reuters) - Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff, was ordered by a South Carolina judge on Wednesday to testify in a Georgia criminal probe investigating whether the former president and his allies broke the law by trying to overturn the 2020 election, according to media reports.
Comments / 0