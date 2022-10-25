ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Law & Crime

‘She Was Thrown in a Hole Overnight’: Pa. Dad Allegedly Buried 6-Year-Old Daughter Alive as Part of ‘Barbaric’ Punishment

A 50-year-old father in Pennsylvania is facing multiple felony charges connected to a “barbaric” form of punishment he allegedly inflicted upon his 6-year-old daughter: beating, strangling, and burying the girl alive in a hole in the yard and leaving her there overnight. John Edward Kraft was arrested on Friday. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment of a minor by a parent, and endangering the welfare of a child by a guardian, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
WAYNESBURG, PA
The Hill

Trump sits for deposition in rape accuser’s defamation case

Former President Trump on Wednesday sat for his scheduled deposition in a defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s. Trump’s attorneys repeatedly attempted to delay the case, but a spokesperson for Carroll’s attorneys said the former president ultimately appeared as scheduled.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump thanks Ginni Thomas for sticking to stolen election lies

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday offered a shout-out to the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for continuing to parrot his lies about the 2020 election in an interview with the House January 6 select committee.Mr Trump praised Ms Thomas during remarks at his most recent political rally in Michigan, calling her “a great woman” who is the wife of “a great man”.“According to the standard and routine leaks from the committee ... she said that she still believes the 2020 election was stolen,” he said.Mr Trump added that many Republicans who choose not to repeat his...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Nevada high court says rural ballot recount violating law

PAHRUMP, Nev. — (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county spent a second day tallying ballots in a first-of-its-kind hand count of mail-in votes that became even less certain late Thursday when the state Supreme Court issued an opinion concluding the current process violates state law. The...
NYE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy