Roxboro, NC

'Our community needs healing': Argument turns deadly, man dies after being shot: Roxboro Police

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

A 40-year-old man is dead and another person is in custody facing charges in connection to his death.

The Roxboro Police Department confirms they found Tyrone Reed, 40 dead from a gunshot wound after responding to the 1200 block of Pointer Street Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

Chief David Hess said the shooting may have stemmed from an argument.

In a statement about the shooting Chief Hess said, "Continued acts of violence are stealing loved ones from our community. Too many families continue to deal with unnecessary trauma at the hands of violence that must cease. Our community needs healing."

Anyone with information or tips in this case is asked to call investigators at 336-599-8345 or the Tip Line at 336-322-6072.

