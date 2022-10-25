ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Scene

De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol

Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
Boxing Insider

Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”

Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
BoxingNews24.com

Jaron Boots Ennis to fight on December 17th

By Craig Page: Trainer Derek Bozy Ennis says his son, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be fighting on December 17th, possibly against Emantas Stanionis. Bozy wants #1 IBF Boots (29-0, 27 KOs) to be fighting two to three times a year, but thus far, he’s only fought once in 2023, knocking out Custio Clayton in the second round last May.
worldboxingnews.net

Venue emerges with date slots for Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr

World Boxing News reported this week that Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. is on the cards for Las Vegas in the first half of 2023. Both men are aware of a WBC mandatory eliminator sanction for a clash, ultimately deciding who faces the heavyweight champion, the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Jaron Ennis Wonders Why Team Crawford Didn't Offer Him The Fight

Having worked his way up from the ground floor, Jaron “Boots” Ennis believed that his time to show and prove had essentially arrived. But even after racking up a spotless record through 29 career fights and a top three ranking in all four sanctioning bodies, the Philadelphia slugger was willing to forgo a world title opportunity while the division’s top two names duke it out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BoxingNews24.com

Ramirez given a “good shot” of beating Bivol by Bob Arum

By Robert Segal: Bob Arum is giving his former fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “good shot” of defeating Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against mandatory Ramirez on DAZN at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in UAE. Ramirez...
worldboxingnews.net

Teofimo Lopez vs Jose Pedraza, Jared Anderson on Dec 10

Four of boxing’s most electrifying young talents hope to strike the Heisman pose Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez makes his second appearance at junior welterweight in the 10-round main event against former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza. In the...
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn Relinquishes Boxing License, Charges Upheld By BBBoC

The British Boxing Board of Control has announced that welterweight contender Conor Benn has relinquished his license to box and the misconduct allegations against him have been upheld. Earlier this month, Benn was scheduled to face Chris Eubank Jr. in a catch-weight bout, but the contest was eventually called off....
Boxing Scene

Liam Smith Could Face Eubank Jr, Brook or Go For World Title, Says Shalom

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is looking for the biggest fight possible, according to his promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER. Smith's return may potentially land in the month of December. One possible option is Chris Eubank Jr. - who earlier this month was scheduled to face Conor Benn...
Boxing Scene

Hearn Indicates Canelo is Still Looking at Rematch With Bivol

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who worked with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for his last few fights, says the Mexican superstar is still mentally focused on a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Canelo moved up to 175-pounds back in May - and he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol.
worldboxingnews.net

Many Fury vs Chisora tickets unsold despite 32 reminders in 6 days

Fury vs Chisora tickets for December 3rd remain in solid supply despite a constant social media push by the WBC heavyweight champion’s promoter. Tyson Fury facing Derek Chisora was a controversial fight when first announced. However, it seems UK fans are talking with their wallets as the event hasn’t sold out since going on sale last Friday.
Boxing Scene

Wilder Manager: Hearn Knows How To Reach Us On Joshua Fight

Shelly Finkel, co-manager to heavyweight contender Deontay Wilder, says there is no issue with facing Anthony Joshua in 2023. Wilder returned earlier this month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The victory allowed Wilder to bounce back after back-to-back...

