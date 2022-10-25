ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wisconsinrightnow.com

7 Ways AG Josh Kaul BOTCHED the Wisconsin Attorney General Debate

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul came out swinging in the Wisconsin Attorney General debate on Oct. 27, 2022, but he ended up botching the debate in some big ways. Kaul squared off against his Republican challenger, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. Kaul seemed his most animated when he brought up abortion. He distorted Toney’s record on some key issues. However, on questions of public safety – with homicide skyrocketing – Kaul flubbed badly.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again.The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge's ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday afternoon to react to the ruling, which comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election.Wisconsin voters have been submitting...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality

Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, “Perception has become Reality!”. “People are throwing skepticism and these comments out there, but they’re not doing the homework on...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl

Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wis. Sec. of State Candidate Loudenbeck wants office involved in elections

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The republican candidate for Wisconsin’s Secretary of State officer believes the way the state oversees elections should fundamentally change. Amy Loudenbeck is running against incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette, who’s served since 1983. Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as an assemblywoman for Wisconsin’s 31st district, says on her website that the Wisconsin Elections Commission should...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Dane County Judge Rules Absentee Ballots Must Be Complete to be Counted

Another judge has ruled that absentee ballots must be properly – and completely – filled-out in order to be counted on Election Day in Wisconsin. Dane County Judge Nia Trammell on Wednesday refused to issue a temporary restraining order that would have stopped local election clerks from rejecting incomplete absentee ballots.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Evers’ DOC Kept FREE a Triple Shooter Parolee After He Committed New Crimes on Parole; Then He Chokes Woman

Timothy Jones is an attempted killer with a violent past who committed multiple new crimes while out on parole. Basically he went on a new crime spree. But Tony Evers’ Department of Corrections left Jones on the street even after he committed a string of new crimes a mere month after being released on a discretionary parole – and a court commissioner gave him a signature bond!
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, 7-day average of 486 patients

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,667,610 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,656 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s Total10/21/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,667,6101,661,401 (+6,209) Received one dose of vaccine3,824,811 (65.6%)3,822,975 (65.5%)
WISCONSIN STATE

