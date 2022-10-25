Read full article on original website
Related
wisconsinrightnow.com
7 Ways AG Josh Kaul BOTCHED the Wisconsin Attorney General Debate
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul came out swinging in the Wisconsin Attorney General debate on Oct. 27, 2022, but he ended up botching the debate in some big ways. Kaul squared off against his Republican challenger, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. Kaul seemed his most animated when he brought up abortion. He distorted Toney’s record on some key issues. However, on questions of public safety – with homicide skyrocketing – Kaul flubbed badly.
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again.The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge's ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday afternoon to react to the ruling, which comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election.Wisconsin voters have been submitting...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality
Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, “Perception has become Reality!”. “People are throwing skepticism and these comments out there, but they’re not doing the homework on...
Ron John owns the left — yet again — in Wisconsin
Democrats are spending big for Mandela Barnes. But the MAGA-friendly conservative up for a third term could end up with a better record than Aaron Rodgers.
Wisconsin 2022 elections: What are the most important races in Wisconsin?
2022 is an important election year in Wisconsin: we have races for Governor, U.S. Senator, State Attorney General and State Secretary of State - not to mention hundreds of local races.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
A Glaring National Spotlight is on Wisconsin’s Nov. 8 Election: Here’s What you Need to Know
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Got a feeling that someone – everyone – is watching you? They are. When Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites go to the polls Nov. 8,...
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Sparks Fly in AG Debate, Michels Talks Parole, Surrogates Flood Wisconsin
MADISON -- On this week's Capitol Connection, Emilee Fannon & JR Ross discuss Thursday's Wisconsin Attorney General debate between incumbent Josh Kaul and GOP challenger Eric Toney. They also take a closer look at Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels' position on parole, and the big-name political surrogates flooding the battleground...
radioplusinfo.com
10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl
Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
Wis. Sec. of State Candidate Loudenbeck wants office involved in elections
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The republican candidate for Wisconsin’s Secretary of State officer believes the way the state oversees elections should fundamentally change. Amy Loudenbeck is running against incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette, who’s served since 1983. Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as an assemblywoman for Wisconsin’s 31st district, says on her website that the Wisconsin Elections Commission should...
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Josh Kaul Coldly Walks Away When Asked About Halloween Killer Victim’s Mother
Attorney General Josh Kaul coldly walked away on video when asked Thursday about the feelings of Maryann Gehring, the mother of Lisa Ann French, the little girl murdered while trick or treating by the Halloween killer in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Kaul’s office is still handling the case. Watch:
wpr.org
Dane County judge rejects request to let clerks count absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses
A Dane County judge rejected an emergency request to allow election clerks to count absentee ballots with incomplete witness address information. The request came from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which asked Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nia Trammell for an emergency injunction Oct. 13. The group filed...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Dane County Judge Rules Absentee Ballots Must Be Complete to be Counted
Another judge has ruled that absentee ballots must be properly – and completely – filled-out in order to be counted on Election Day in Wisconsin. Dane County Judge Nia Trammell on Wednesday refused to issue a temporary restraining order that would have stopped local election clerks from rejecting incomplete absentee ballots.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Evers’ DOC Kept FREE a Triple Shooter Parolee After He Committed New Crimes on Parole; Then He Chokes Woman
Timothy Jones is an attempted killer with a violent past who committed multiple new crimes while out on parole. Basically he went on a new crime spree. But Tony Evers’ Department of Corrections left Jones on the street even after he committed a string of new crimes a mere month after being released on a discretionary parole – and a court commissioner gave him a signature bond!
wisconsinrightnow.com
Legislative Report: Wisconsin Not on the Hook For as Much if Kenosha Casino Opens
A new report says Wisconsin shouldn’t have to pay $240 million if a new casino opens in Kenosha. The report from the Legislative Reference Bureau says the cost to the state is not as big under the latest gambling compact with the Forest County Potawatomi as it was under the last.
Wisconsin Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden says 'leftists' can't be Christians
Derrick Van Orden, running in the 3rd Congressional District, called leftism and Christianity "incompatible" and called for the country to return to Judeo-Christian values.
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
wearegreenbay.com
Northeast Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, 7-day average of 486 patients
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,667,610 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,656 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total10/21/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,667,6101,661,401 (+6,209) Received one dose of vaccine3,824,811 (65.6%)3,822,975 (65.5%)
sunflowerstateradio.com
Wisconsin men, company banned from doing business, fined for roofing and consumer protection act violations
TOPEKA – (October 27, 2022) – Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge,...
Comments / 0