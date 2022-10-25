Read full article on original website
State unemployment 3.4% in September
Unemployment in Tennessee remained unchanged between August and September, according to data released Thursday, Oct. 20 by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September came in at 3.4% and is just 0.2 of a percentage point away from Tennessee’s all-time low rate of 3.2%.
$100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund launched
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee launched the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund and invited local law enforcement agencies to apply for grants that will be used to strengthen public safety in communities across Tennessee on Tuesday, Oct. 11. “As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with...
Gov. Lee announces additional support for local law enforcement recruitment
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced two additional resources to support local law enforcement agencies in officer recruitment and training, following the recent launch of the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund and continued Proven Crime Prevention investments on Friday, Oct. 14. “To stay ahead of the nationwide spike in crime,...
TABC awarded $135,000 grant to prevent alcohol sales to minors
Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) received a grant of $135,000 from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for increased alcohol compliance operations across Tennessee. The grant requires additional operations in communities that have a higher concentration of alcohol-related traffic fatalities. Agents will use the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), operated by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS), to identify problem areas.
