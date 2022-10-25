Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MLB
The first Black pitcher to win a World Series game
NEW YORK -- When people think about players who made their mark with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Joe Black is not the first name that comes up. Obviously, Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese are legends and they should be recognized as such. But Black had a season to remember for...
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
Inside the Astros and Phillies Writers Predict World Series Outcome
The teams from Inside the Astros and Inside the Phillies linked up to discuss the upcoming World Series.
World Series: Data reveals who baseball fans are backing in Fall Classic
Baseball fans across the country are rooting for the underdog Philadelphia Phillies over the Houston Astros in the World Series that starts on Friday.
Alexa predicts Phillies to win World Series: 'Houston you're going to have a problem'
Who knows if Amazon's Alexa can predict the future but we know she's a Phillies fan.
World Series 2022: Brad Lidge reflects on Phillies success
Our Sharrie Williams had a chance to talk with beloved Phillies closer Brad "Lights Out" Lidge
Harper gets World Series moment while Trout's wait continues
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Bryce Harper's career arc from teenage sensation to full-blown superstar has been an 11-year process, hitting a crescendo Sunday night when his two-run homer in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series proved to be the deciding hit that sent his Philadelphia Phillies to their first World Series since 2009.One of the game's biggest stars is finally on the game's biggest stage.Meanwhile, Mike Trout's wait continues.Their careers have been linked since they were teenagers, when Sports Illustrated touted Harper as "Baseball's Chosen One" and Trout began drawing Mickey Mantle comparisons. They had nearly impossible expectations heaped on...
MLB
5 things we've learned from a wild '22 postseason
The postseason is about entertainment, not education. Pit two good teams against each other in a short playoff series, and anything can happen. But with this pause in the postseason prior to the start of the World Series between the Astros and the Phillies on Friday night in Houston, there are a few takeaways from the first few rounds of this tournament that feel firmer than others.
MLB
Astros' postseason march lends advantage: Time off
HOUSTON -- The longest stretch the Astros went without playing a game this season -- prior to having five days off from the end of the regular season until the start of Game 1 of the American League Division Series -- was three days. That came during the All-Star break, which in many ways was the most hectic time of the year.
MLB
When the Phillies met the Astros in the 1980 NLCS
For the second time, the Phillies and Astros will hook up in the postseason -- but the first time in a World Series. The Phillies won their division (91-71) in 1980 by finishing one game ahead of the Montreal Expos. In their 19th season, the Astros were in the National League West. L.A. swept Houston in the final three games of the season to finish in a tie (92-70). Houston defeated L.A., 7-1, in a one-game playoff at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 6.
MLB
Superstar Bryce ready to live up to top billing
PHILADELPHIA -- John Middleton only imagined moments like this when Bryce Harper came to Philadelphia in 2019. Big hits in big moments, Harper on a stage, hoisting a trophy, singing and dancing in the clubhouse, soaked in champagne. Bringing Middleton’s bleeping trophy back. • World Series Game 1, presented...
MLB
The best players in the World Series, ranked from 1-30
Two teams in the World Series. Fifty-two players available. Which ones do you want? As they’ve done in the past, MLB.com’s Will Leitch and Mike Petriello came together to do a draft of the players in the Fall Classic, but this time, with a twist. Instead of trying to fill out a roster -- ensuring each team has a catcher, enough pitchers, etc. -- we’ll dispense with the team aspect entirely. This time, it’s all about the players, drafted 1-30 on an extremely subjective ranking of talent. Thirty players, it turns out, was both too much and not enough. It is the World Series, after all. There are so many good players.
MLB
After criticism of Phillies went viral, Keith Hernandez now approves
NEW YORK -- There will be no groans or sighs as Keith Hernandez watches the World Series over the next two weeks. This Phillies team, once a source of consternation for him, is now Keith Hernandez Approved. Count Hernandez among those impressed by the Phillies, who have managed to turn...
MLB
New automated ball-strike system a hit in the AFL
SCOTTSDALE -- There are different lines of thought in baseball, both among fans and those in the industry, about the future of calling balls and strikes. Those who might be “old school” want human umpires, and humans only, to continue being arbiters of what’s a strike and what’s not.
MLB
Reds' Marte mashes 461-foot homer in AFL
His home run didn't quite reach Cincinnati, but Noelvi Marte made sure it was loud enough and far enough to be noticed in the Queen City. MLB's No. 17 prospect unloaded on a two-run homer during Tuesday's Arizona Fall League tilt in Surprise, hammering the ball an estimated 461 feet during the Desert Dogs' 9-3 loss to the Saguaros. Marte's clout drew audible gasps from the crowd at Surprise Stadium the moment the ball left his bat.
MLB
This trio is the backbone of Astros' October success
Here is what Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel will be doing on Friday night at Minute Maid Park when they play Game 1 of another World Series, for the greatest American League team since the Yankees of the late '90s:. Each one of them will be playing...
MLB
Here's where the Royals' manager search stands
KANSAS CITY -- With the end of October rapidly approaching, the Royals continue to interview managerial candidates and narrow down their list of who will replace Mike Matheny in 2023 and beyond. Internal candidates Pedro Grifol, Vance Wilson and Scott Thorman have all gone through first-round interviews with the Royals,...
MLB
Oppo, oppo and away: Harper on record pace to left field
Bryce Harper's swing is always satisfying to watch, but the one that sent the Phillies to the World Series even more so than usual -- one of those beautiful lefty slices that sent the ball tailing into the left-center-field seats at Citizens Bank Park. Pay attention to where that home...
MLB
Underestimate a National League underdog? Houston knows better
HOUSTON -- Have you heard the one about a National League East team that struggled through portions of the regular season, only to rally in time to make the playoffs and win the World Series? If you’re a fan of the Astros, it’s the kind of late October horror story that could make you dread Halloween.
