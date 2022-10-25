Here's a formula for success on Prime Video: Take a story about a man who used to be in the military and throw a conspiracy at him, force him to shoot his way out of trouble, and make his end goal to rescue some sort of family member. And the grand finishing touch, the cherry on top, the dusting of gold flakes that turns this slop job from straight-to-VOD to streaming legend: make that man Liam Neeson. Neeson's new-ish film Blacklight has climbed all the way to No. 3 on Amazon's most popular movies and shows on Prime Video, despite me not even know this movie existed two days ago. But wait, there's more. Neeson's Blacklight, Memory, The Commuter, The Marksman, Under Suspicion, and Honest Thief are all on Prime Video, and he is holding a gun in the cover art of four of them. (I'm sure he's packing under his coat in the other two.) Give it up for the later-in-life action star and make it a Neeson weekend.

9 HOURS AGO