Fort Collins, CO

Front Range Community College, CSU plan will lower costs, ease transferring for hospitality management students

By Mark Gokavi
Colorado State University
 2 days ago
Colorado State University

CSU faculty part of NIH-funded state partnership to support health research

A community of Colorado health researchers and their institutional partners are helping to build research teams of the future, speed the development of new treatments, and improve human health. Colorado State University is one of several institutions around the state which are part of the Colorado Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute which is housed at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and funded by an NIH grant. Researchers come together annually at the CCTSI Summit to share their work.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado State University

10 tips for surviving your first year of college (from a senior)

A Ram’s Life is a vlog series for Rams by Rams, and showcases everything from the daily life of a CSU Ram to advice videos, DIY tutorials, tips and tricks for navigating college life, and even excursions into Fort Collins and beyond. Our vlogger, Grace, gives 10 vital tips...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Concerns arise among parents and staff amid DPS closure proposal

Staff and parents in Denver have many questions and concerns after learning their schools are recommended for consolidation.  On Tuesday, Denver Public Schools released a list of 10 elementary and middle schools that could close due to low enrollment. If approved by the board next month, each would consolidate with another nearby school in the district.  In an interview with CBS News Colorado, Superintendent Alex Marrero said the plan is "far from a win" for many families but called it a chance to unify communities as enrollment in the district declines due to a combination of rising housing costs and declining...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Colorado

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
COLORADO STATE
9News

Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Propositions 4B, 4C would use tax increases for Weld RE-4 School District

One of the largest ballot measures in northern Colorado this midterm election will be made by voters in and around Windsor, Severance and western Greeley. Propositions 4B and 4C will appear on the ballots for those who live within the footprint of the Weld RE-4 school district, and if approved would use tax increases to address issues including staff salaries and school capacities.  The effort to build more schools in the ever-growing communities around Windsor has failed in recent years. Voters shot down an effort during the last election which would have added new schools to the district, which has...
GREELEY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Proposition 123: A Fix for Colorado's Affordable Housing Crisis?

Colorado has a major affordable-housing crisis, with a shortage of well over 100,000 affordable units. The November ballot proposal to create a Statewide Affordable Housing Fund, known as Proposition 123, is designed to chip away at that issue. Proposition 123 would earmark 0.1 of 1 percent of the Colorado income...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

AARP Colorado celebrates "win" as Xcel Energy adjusts gas rate hike

Xcel Energy residential customers across Colorado have faced price hikes for a number of years. Angela Cortez, Director of Communications for AARP Colorado, says her organization is hoping to put an end to them. "We got involved because we saw a lot of people, heard from a lot of people who noticed their bills had already gone up," said Cortez. "Xcel decided to file a rate case in which they were asking for hundreds of millions of dollars. We decided to fight back." Since January, that effort garnered support from thousands of residential customers. "We asked them to contact...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado State University

Q&A: Why it’s so important to preserve the history of the Colorado River Compact

A March 31, 1922 photo of the Colorado River Commission. Standing left to right: Delph E. Carpenter (Colorado), James G. Scrugham (Nevada), R. E. Caldwell (Utah), Frank C. Emerson (Wyoming), Stephen B. Davis, Jr. (New Mexico), W. F. McClure (California) and W. S. Norviel (Arizona). Seated: Gov. Emmet D. Boyle (Nevada), Gov. Oliver H. Shoup (Colorado), Herbert Hoover (federal representative and chair) and Gov. Merritt C. Mecham (New Mexico). The governors were not members of the Commission.
COLORADO STATE

