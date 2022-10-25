Front Range Community College, CSU plan will lower costs, ease transferring for hospitality management students

One of the largest ballot measures in northern Colorado this midterm election will be made by voters in and around Windsor, Severance and western Greeley. Propositions 4B and 4C will appear on the ballots for those who live within the footprint of the Weld RE-4 school district, and if approved would use tax increases to address issues including staff salaries and school capacities. The effort to build more schools in the ever-growing communities around Windsor has failed in recent years. Voters shot down an effort during the last election which would have added new schools to the district, which has...

GREELEY, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO