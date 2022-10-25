Front Range Community College, CSU plan will lower costs, ease transferring for hospitality management students

Read full article on original website
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
Colorado State University
CSU faculty part of NIH-funded state partnership to support health research
A community of Colorado health researchers and their institutional partners are helping to build research teams of the future, speed the development of new treatments, and improve human health. Colorado State University is one of several institutions around the state which are part of the Colorado Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute which is housed at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and funded by an NIH grant. Researchers come together annually at the CCTSI Summit to share their work.
fowlertribune.com
‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado”: Rocky Ford business earns prestigious title
The Colorado Chamber announced Friday that the SunSpring Hybrid purification system by Innovative Water Technologies has been named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022. The award was presented at the Colorado Chamber’s annual meeting luncheon. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1...
Colorado State University
10 tips for surviving your first year of college (from a senior)
A Ram’s Life is a vlog series for Rams by Rams, and showcases everything from the daily life of a CSU Ram to advice videos, DIY tutorials, tips and tricks for navigating college life, and even excursions into Fort Collins and beyond. Our vlogger, Grace, gives 10 vital tips...
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Concerns arise among parents and staff amid DPS closure proposal
Staff and parents in Denver have many questions and concerns after learning their schools are recommended for consolidation. On Tuesday, Denver Public Schools released a list of 10 elementary and middle schools that could close due to low enrollment. If approved by the board next month, each would consolidate with another nearby school in the district. In an interview with CBS News Colorado, Superintendent Alex Marrero said the plan is "far from a win" for many families but called it a chance to unify communities as enrollment in the district declines due to a combination of rising housing costs and declining...
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
cpr.org
After California, Colorado could become the second state to stop subsidizing natural gas connections
The Sonders project in Fort Collins looks like any other Colorado housing development — at first. Concrete foundations sit next to newly paved roads stretching toward the foothills. Thrive Home Builders, the developer behind the project, has started to add wooden frames and roofs as it builds more than 200 single-family homes and townhouses.
Coloradans to vote on providing free healthy meals for all students
(Castle Rock, CO) In a few weeks, Colorado voters will decide whether to provide free meals for all K-12 public school students by increasing state taxes for individuals earning a federally adjusted gross income of $300,000 or more.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Colorado
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
coloradosun.com
Denver Health has a new CEO. Here’s what she says will be her biggest challenge.
Donna Lynne wears her love for Colorado on her sleeve — quite literally. During her run for governor in 2018, she got a tattoo on her left shoulder reading, “Fight for Colorado.”. That’s why it was a bit of a surprise when Lynne, who served as lieutenant governor...
9News
Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
Propositions 4B, 4C would use tax increases for Weld RE-4 School District
One of the largest ballot measures in northern Colorado this midterm election will be made by voters in and around Windsor, Severance and western Greeley. Propositions 4B and 4C will appear on the ballots for those who live within the footprint of the Weld RE-4 school district, and if approved would use tax increases to address issues including staff salaries and school capacities. The effort to build more schools in the ever-growing communities around Windsor has failed in recent years. Voters shot down an effort during the last election which would have added new schools to the district, which has...
coloradosun.com
Voters across Colorado’s high country will weigh in on new taxes on short-term rentals, affordable housing proposals
After an explosive two years in Colorado’s high country that saw real estate prices more than double, a crushing labor shortage, spiking food and hotel prices and a tsunami of work-from-anywhere newcomers shifting cultural tides in mountain towns, things are settling a bit. Home prices remain high, but they...
10 top rated soup recipes for cold Colorado day
If the colder temperatures and snow have you thinking of making something warm for dinner, we have you covered.
Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
Westword
Proposition 123: A Fix for Colorado's Affordable Housing Crisis?
Colorado has a major affordable-housing crisis, with a shortage of well over 100,000 affordable units. The November ballot proposal to create a Statewide Affordable Housing Fund, known as Proposition 123, is designed to chip away at that issue. Proposition 123 would earmark 0.1 of 1 percent of the Colorado income...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
AARP Colorado celebrates "win" as Xcel Energy adjusts gas rate hike
Xcel Energy residential customers across Colorado have faced price hikes for a number of years. Angela Cortez, Director of Communications for AARP Colorado, says her organization is hoping to put an end to them. "We got involved because we saw a lot of people, heard from a lot of people who noticed their bills had already gone up," said Cortez. "Xcel decided to file a rate case in which they were asking for hundreds of millions of dollars. We decided to fight back." Since January, that effort garnered support from thousands of residential customers. "We asked them to contact...
Colorado State University
Q&A: Why it’s so important to preserve the history of the Colorado River Compact
A March 31, 1922 photo of the Colorado River Commission. Standing left to right: Delph E. Carpenter (Colorado), James G. Scrugham (Nevada), R. E. Caldwell (Utah), Frank C. Emerson (Wyoming), Stephen B. Davis, Jr. (New Mexico), W. F. McClure (California) and W. S. Norviel (Arizona). Seated: Gov. Emmet D. Boyle (Nevada), Gov. Oliver H. Shoup (Colorado), Herbert Hoover (federal representative and chair) and Gov. Merritt C. Mecham (New Mexico). The governors were not members of the Commission.
DPS parents, students protest Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy co-founder's ban
A group of Denver Public Schools parents and students held a march and rally Wednesday to protest the district's decision to ban the Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy co-founder from school properties.
