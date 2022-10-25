Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Junior point guard Chas Lewless picks San Diego
San Diego has landed their first commitment in the class of 2024 in 6-foot-2 point guard Chas Lewless. Lewless chose San Diego over San Diego State, Western Michigan, Temple among other programs and it really came down to his connection with the staff in making his decision. “Personally I felt...
herosports.com
San Diego State Goes To Safety Valve At Quarterback
First off, let’s start with the newest San Diego State quarterback, who was sort of the old one. It’s Jalen Mayden, who has started the last two games at quarterback for San Diego State, engineering the Aztecs to two victories and breathing life into what appeared to be a dying season.
NBC San Diego
SDCCU Holiday Bowl Returns to Petco Park for 2022. What to Know About Tickets, the Parade and More
When thinking of the holidays you may think of delicious food, quality time with loved ones, special shopping discounts, and family traditions. But of course, there's always football. If you’re one of the people who think the holidays aren't complete without a good ol’ ball game, this is for you....
National City families upset over reckless driving near Olivewood Elementary School
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A street without traffic signals and street lights near an elementary school in National City is causing serious concerns for parents. There have been several vehicle fatalities and accidents, the most recent one was a woman just this week. For some kids walking to school...
Coast News
Revisiting Ranch 45, where steak is the star
Since I first visited Ranch 45 in 2019 there have been some recent changes that piqued my interest enough to revisit this gourmet outpost on Via De La Valle in Solana Beach. The first is its new dinner service and the second is owner Pam Schwartz bringing on her husband and accomplished chef Aron Schwartz to run the kitchen. I featured Aron several years ago when he was the chef at the Marina Kitchen at the San Diego Marriot Marquis.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego music fans weigh in on their favorite, now-defunct concert venues and nightclubs
From AMSDconcerts, Anthology and the Old Time Cafe to the Bacchanal, Iguanas and Street Scene, music fans here have vivid memories to share. Musical memories resonate deeply for many San Diegans. So do their memories of AMSDconcerts, Anthology, the Bacchanal, Iguanas, the Old Time Café and the other now-defunct venues...
thevistapress.com
THURSDAY! Have A Spooky-good Night At The Haunted Market
Join us for a BOO-tiful night this Thursday, Oct. 27!. Oceanside, CA MainStreet Oceanside’s Sunset Market transforms into the Haunted Market for one special night each year. From 5-9 p.m. this Thursday, there’ll be trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under at this free, family-friendly Halloween event, plus special scary entertainment and contests at the main stage:
Motorcycle rider breaks both forearms in San Diego crash
A 62-year-old man broke both forearms Sunday when he crashed his motorcycle into a curb and was ejected in the Mission Valley East neighborhood of San Diego.
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
Unclaimed $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket set to expire
Someone out there has until the end of Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
San Diego home prices drop for fourth consecutive month
The housing market has drastically changed through the pandemic, but this time experts believe the increase in mortgage rates is causing a unique shift that hasn't been seen since before the pandemic.
NBC San Diego
Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years
A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Driver plows into home, severs gas line
An elderly female driver lost control of her vehicle crashed into the garage of a home.
Living in Rancho Bernardo, SD
Rancho Bernardo is one of the largest master-planned communities positioned in the northernmost residential area of San Diego, housing a population of nearly 50,000, and having an identity all its own. Serving as the home base for the new half a billion-dollar Apple campus, it is located right off I-15 south of the San Pasqual Valley - not a coastal community if you’re looking to tour (about 20 minutes away from the coast) but there are a lot of reasons which make this community so special.
KGUN 9
Time running out for winner to claim $38 million lottery prize
SAN DIEGO — A woman who purchased a SuperLotto Plus lottery ticket worth $38 million at a San Diego convenience store has yet to turn the ticket in, with the deadline to claim the prize being today. The ticket was bought in April at the 7-Eleven store on Spruce...
coolsandiegosights.com
Surfing big waves in Imperial Beach!
The waves were larger than usual off San Diego’s beaches today. I believe it had something to do with the hurricane in Mexico. This morning I headed down to the Imperial Beach Pier to see what I might see. I discovered a few surfers out attempting to conquer the...
Eater
This Ocean Beach Bar Is the Ultimate Expression of San Diego’s Good Vibes
There is nothing more San Diego than walking into Voltaire Beach House for a cold Red Trolley from Karl Strauss’ Brewing Company while the Padres slam home another victory. Initially opened in 2017 by owners David Schiffman, George Somers, and Mark Huber as an “East-coast inspired beach bar” tailored for the West Coast, the little slice of SoCal has captured the defining qualities the region is known for across the globe. Located just off Voltaire Street in the heart of Ocean Beach, it has become a go-to spot for many seeking out the essence of the southern coast. Even after all this time, the neighborhood destination is paramount for anyone hoping to understand what makes SD food and drink shine like the evening sun.
Coast News
City Council Representative Kori Jensen’s Deep Roots in Oceanside
An Oceanside native, Kori Jensen is running for District 1 Oceanside City Council to tackle the issues of homelessness, environmental preservation, and economic revitalization. Jensen’s grandparents were successful employers and owned iconic businesses in Oceanside. Her father’s parents were the founders and operators of Scandia Bakery & Fountain on Mission...
Multi-Million Dollar California Lottery Ticket Expiring Soon: Is It Yours?
Here are the winning numbers, and how much the ticket is worth.
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0