San Diego, CA

247Sports

Junior point guard Chas Lewless picks San Diego

San Diego has landed their first commitment in the class of 2024 in 6-foot-2 point guard Chas Lewless. Lewless chose San Diego over San Diego State, Western Michigan, Temple among other programs and it really came down to his connection with the staff in making his decision. “Personally I felt...
SAN DIEGO, CA
herosports.com

San Diego State Goes To Safety Valve At Quarterback

First off, let’s start with the newest San Diego State quarterback, who was sort of the old one. It’s Jalen Mayden, who has started the last two games at quarterback for San Diego State, engineering the Aztecs to two victories and breathing life into what appeared to be a dying season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Revisiting Ranch 45, where steak is the star

Since I first visited Ranch 45 in 2019 there have been some recent changes that piqued my interest enough to revisit this gourmet outpost on Via De La Valle in Solana Beach. The first is its new dinner service and the second is owner Pam Schwartz bringing on her husband and accomplished chef Aron Schwartz to run the kitchen. I featured Aron several years ago when he was the chef at the Marina Kitchen at the San Diego Marriot Marquis.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
thevistapress.com

THURSDAY! Have A Spooky-good Night At The Haunted Market

Join us for a BOO-tiful night this Thursday, Oct. 27!. Oceanside, CA MainStreet Oceanside’s Sunset Market transforms into the Haunted Market for one special night each year. From 5-9 p.m. this Thursday, there’ll be trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under at this free, family-friendly Halloween event, plus special scary entertainment and contests at the main stage:
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years

A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life San Diego

Living in Rancho Bernardo, SD

Rancho Bernardo is one of the largest master-planned communities positioned in the northernmost residential area of San Diego, housing a population of nearly 50,000, and having an identity all its own. Serving as the home base for the new half a billion-dollar Apple campus, it is located right off I-15 south of the San Pasqual Valley - not a coastal community if you’re looking to tour (about 20 minutes away from the coast) but there are a lot of reasons which make this community so special.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KGUN 9

Time running out for winner to claim $38 million lottery prize

SAN DIEGO — A woman who purchased a SuperLotto Plus lottery ticket worth $38 million at a San Diego convenience store has yet to turn the ticket in, with the deadline to claim the prize being today. The ticket was bought in April at the 7-Eleven store on Spruce...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Surfing big waves in Imperial Beach!

The waves were larger than usual off San Diego’s beaches today. I believe it had something to do with the hurricane in Mexico. This morning I headed down to the Imperial Beach Pier to see what I might see. I discovered a few surfers out attempting to conquer the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

This Ocean Beach Bar Is the Ultimate Expression of San Diego’s Good Vibes

There is nothing more San Diego than walking into Voltaire Beach House for a cold Red Trolley from Karl Strauss’ Brewing Company while the Padres slam home another victory. Initially opened in 2017 by owners David Schiffman, George Somers, and Mark Huber as an “East-coast inspired beach bar” tailored for the West Coast, the little slice of SoCal has captured the defining qualities the region is known for across the globe. Located just off Voltaire Street in the heart of Ocean Beach, it has become a go-to spot for many seeking out the essence of the southern coast. Even after all this time, the neighborhood destination is paramount for anyone hoping to understand what makes SD food and drink shine like the evening sun.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

City Council Representative Kori Jensen’s Deep Roots in Oceanside

An Oceanside native, Kori Jensen is running for District 1 Oceanside City Council to tackle the issues of homelessness, environmental preservation, and economic revitalization. Jensen’s grandparents were successful employers and owned iconic businesses in Oceanside. Her father’s parents were the founders and operators of Scandia Bakery & Fountain on Mission...
OCEANSIDE, CA
