Doc Martin finale, new Grey's Anatomy, shop and more TV highlights

On TV tonight, it's time to say goodbye to Doc Martin , King Charles joins The Repair Shop team, we go behind the scenes of Kids TV and Grey's Anatomy is back. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Doc Martin, 9pm, ITV

Eighteen years ago the comedy capers of a misanthropic medic captured the public’s imagination. In the very first episode, Doc Martin (Martin Clunes) moved to Cornwall and caught the eye of local teacher Louisa (Caroline Catz). Tonight, the couple are packing up for pastures new.

But Portwenn – specifically, Mrs Tishell – isn’t giving up the Doc without a fight! It’s a life-or-death accident, however, that stops him in his tracks. The internationally loved comedy drama comes full circle with an action-packed farewell, effective fan-pleasing nods to where it all began, and cements its place as TV-rerun royalty. All in all, just what the doctor ordered. ★★★★★ ER

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit , 8pm, BBC One

(Image credit: BBC)

As part of the celebrations for the BBC’s centenary, four Repair Shop experts embark on a restoration road trip. Jay Blades, Kirsten Ramsay, Will Kirk and Steve Fletcher travel to Dumfries House in Scotland to meet the then-Prince Charles (the episode was filmed last year) to share their passion for heritage crafts and learn about the work of The Prince’s Foundation, which teaches traditional skills like blacksmithing and stonemasonry.

The Prince picked two precious objects for the experts to restore and later visits the iconic barn to see how they’ve been transformed. A sprinkling of royal magic on a jewel of a show. ★★★★★ JL

Grey's Anatomy, Disney+

(Image credit: ABC)

The hospital drama gets a revamp for Grey's Anatomy season 19 , and a new focus on what it’s like to be a surgical intern. Five new interns join Grey Sloan, including McDreamy’s nephew Lucas (Niko Terho), arrogant Benson (Harry Shum Jr) and anxious Simone (Alexis Floyd), who has a panic attack on her first day.

The new season will see less screen time for Ellen Pompeo, who has played Meredith Grey since the show’s debut, after the actor announced she wanted to pursue other screen roles. ★★★★ RMC

Kids TV: The Surprising Story, 9pm, BBC One

(Image credit: BBC)

Educational, entertaining and sometimes controversial, children’s TV has long been a mainstay in an ever-changing world. In this documentary, former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq explores how kids’ TV is ‘far from safe and cuddly’ and has always been at the forefront of social change, and has also blazed a trail for diversity and inclusion.

With interviews from legends including Baroness Floella Benjamin, Johnny Ball and Valerie Singleton, Konnie shows how children’s TV shows such as Going Live , Grange Hill and Tiswas have given kids a voice, embraced difference and tackled important social issues. ★★★★ NH

The Mysterious Benedict Society , Disney+

(Image credit: Disney+)

Another adventure for the gifted orphans as they trot the globe in pursuit of the dastardly Mr Curtain. Tony Hale stars as the mysterious Mr B.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Gangs of London Season 2 , Sky Atlantic/NOW

Sope Dirisu as Elliot in Gangs of London season 2. (Image credit: Nick Briggs/Sky /AMC)

In the second season of this hard-hitting crime drama, we pick up the action one year later to find all is not well with undercover cop Eliot Finch (Sope Dirisu), now working as an assassin for "the investors". Back in London, Alex Dumani ( The Capture ’s Paapa Essiedu) is heading up Dumani Finance, while his sister Shannon (Pippa Bennett-Warner), who grew close to Eliot, is still in jail.

And as we are introduced to a new Algerian gang, it transpires that someone is selling guns without the permission of the people who run the underworld. Waleed Zuaiter joins the cast as the terrifying enforcer Koba. The action scenes are violent but brilliantly choreographed.

★★★★ IM

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Good Nurse, Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Oscar-winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in this drama based on the true story of an ICU nurse who realised that her mild-mannered colleague was in fact a dangerous serial killer preying on his patients. Single mother Amy Loughren (Jessica) considers Charlie Cullen (Eddie) a friend, until multiple suspicious deaths occur in the hospital where they work.

With Charlie emerging as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to look at her colleague in a new light. And when she works out what he has been doing, Amy puts herself in danger in order to help the police bring Charlie to justice. ★★★★ SP

Live Sport

Inter Milan v Viktoria Plzen (Kick-off 5.45pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.30 pm, BBC One

Emmerdale , 7:30 pm, ITV

Coronation Street , 8 pm, ITV

Hollyoaks , 6.30 pm, Channel 4

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Doc Martin's final ever episode!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!