Clorox is recalling several of its products that could make you sick.
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Certain Pine-Sol cleaners are being recalled after they were found to contain a bacteria that can cause infections in humans.
Clorox issued a massive recall for various Clorox products that might contain dangerous bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The action covers approximately 37 million products the company produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Thankfully, Clorox has not received any reports of incidents or injuries to date. But customers who own...
Eight Pine-Sol disinfectant cleaning products are being pulled from store shelves over a possible bacteria contamination. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday that Clorox issued a voluntary recall of approximately 37 million Pine-Sol products that may contain the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause serious infection in some people.
Customers who have already bought the recalled products can ask for a refund, the CPSC said.
It seems like every week we have a new product that has been recalled for one reason or another. Plastic where it shouldn't be, rubber in one product, metal shavings in another. Bacteria contaminating foods. How does this even happen?. This time it's Clorox Pine-Sol products. There is a recall....
