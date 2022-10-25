Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Mustang And Corvette Collide In Street Takeover
There’s no doubt street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts or even remotely intelligent people. A video which recently hit YouTube has people arguing about whose fault a crash between a Ford Mustang and Chevy Corvette was and we have to weigh in. But first, we think this serves as a prime example why you should stay away from takeover events no matter where they’re held and encourage your friends to do the same.
The Most Expensive 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Costs an Absurd $184K
The Corvette Z06 configurator is out. If you tick every box, the car can be specced to more than $184,000—before dealer markup. That optional carbon ain't cheap.
Jalopnik
Turns Out That Lifted Corvette Is Pretty Damn Good at Off-Roading
That lifted C5 Corvette we covered a few months back has a new owner. And he’s hooning it off-road. The lifted C5 was originally built by YouTuber ZeroToSixty. He bought the typically paved-track beast and modified it with a four-inch lift and fitting it with not-cheap 33-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. While he did drive it, he was really aiming to sell it — eventually posting it to Facebook Marketplace for just $8,500.
Top Speed
Emelia Hartford Just Proved How Fast the 2023 Corvette Z06 Really Is
Who is Emelia Hartford? If you are a Corvette fan, then you probably already know by now. She is a YouTube sensation who became even more sensational courtesy of her record-setting C8 Corvette. Her C8 has received a lot of mods and rebuilds to the point that it delivers a total of 1,200 horsepower. Her car is not only street-legal, but it is also the fastest Corvette C8 in the world. During a first attempt it scored 9.41 seconds with a trap speed of 144.84 mph, and on a second attempt things got even better: it completed the quarter mile in 9.36 seconds at 147 mph. You would think that having a fast car is a good thing, but apparently, because it is a sub-10-second car, it was not allowed to participate in the LS Fest and was booted after one run. Now Emelia Hartford is back, and she wants to prove Chevrolet wrong. When the company released the Corvette Z06 it announced a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 2.6 seconds and an official quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds. But is it really this fast? Or is it faster?
13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.
This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is an awesome sports car that carries a high price tag. Here are five cheaper and faster alternatives. The post 5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
Award-Winning Corvette Restomod Selling At GAA's Classic Car Auction
Few cars are as iconic as the 1960’s Corvettes, these cars take everything that made American cars great at the time. The essential idea of the corvette has remained even today with the basic formula being, small car plus big performance equals Corvette. This is in large part due to the contributions made by the earlier generations of the car. After having appeared in many American classic films and TV shows, Corvette went on to become an American icon. Ironic as that is, an American icon inspired by European design, the title still holds today and it is all because of this generation of Corvette. This restomod is the best of all worlds, and is going to cross the auction block at the upcoming GAA Classic Cars Auction in November.
Jalopnik
Chevy Almost Outfitted an LT4 in its Tahoe RST Performance Edition
If you’re an auto enthusiast, you know, recognize and maybe idolize GM’s LT4 V8 engine. The high-powered V8 sees duty in some of the most capable and serious performance cars to come out of the General: Chevy C7 Corvette Z06, Camaro ZL1, and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and Escalade-V. While the LT4 is used in just those handful of cars, it was almost used in another, more unexpected application.
Carscoops
This Stunning 1956 Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is Looking For A New Home
Mercury rode off into the sunset over a decade ago, but the company produced an assortment of interesting cars in its more than 70 years of existence. One of them is this XM Turnpike Cruiser concept, which was designed by Mercury and built in Italy by Ghia. Following its construction, the car hit the auto show circuit and was shown in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, and New York. It would also go on to become a pace car at the Daytona Beach Grand National Race in 1957.
Guy Installs Generator On His Tesla
While GM, BMW, and some other automakers have sold electric cars with range extenders, Tesla has never offered a dirty ICE engine for that purpose. Well, some guy with a YouTube channel decided to take matters into his own hands, installing a gas generator on his Model 3. Instead of towing it with a trailer, this genius took out the rear window and plopped the generator there, which we’re sure cops are just going to love.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Configurator Now Live With Pricing
We love it when a new car configurator goes live, especially for a car as special as the 2023 Corvette Z06. It allows you to spend at least an hour staring at a computer screen with a stern look on your face. That intense kind of concentration one gets when busy with vertical synergy integration. Best of all, the boss thinks you're hard at work.
Carscoops
Ford Exits Russia, Sells All Assets After Seven Month Hiatus
Seven months after it halted production at its Russian plants, Ford has announced that it will quit the market entirely. The American automaker says it has finalized its exit from the market by selling its 49 percent stake in the Sollers Ford joint venture. Back in March, a number of...
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Person gets dozens of cars towed for blocking their driveway
Black Tow Truck Dealing With A CarJonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Would you be mad if you were parked on a street and your car got towed for being just a tiny bit in the way? A poster on Reddit has admitted to getting enough cars towed to where they get Christmas cards from the towing companies for giving them so much business.
Carscoops
Dodge Charger Hellcat Driver Pulls Off Disappearing Act While Fleeing Cops
Social media is filled with all kinds of weird car-related videos but this one, recently filmed somewhere in the U.S., is one of the most bizarre we’ve come across in quite some time. It is understood that things may have started when the driver of a Dodge Charger SRT...
Carscoops
Pontiac Solstice GXP Nomad With Rare Concept Top Might Be A Deal At $22,900
The Pontiac Solstice GXP is one of the last great cars that the American automaker built before it folded. Now, one of those cars with low mileage is up for sale for less than the cost of a new Chevrolet Camaro. And this one has an ultra-rare Nomad-style hardtop for added utility.
Carscoops
Hyundai La Festa N Line Debuts In China With Sharper Looks And A Turbo Engine
Hyundai has expanded the N Line range so much that almost every single model in its lineup gets an angrier-looking alter ego. The latest to join the trend is the Hyundai Lafesta, a China-only sedan slotting right in between the Elantra and the Sonata. The highlight of the new Lafesta...
Carscoops
Tesla Cyberquad For Kids Recalled After Adult Tipped Over And Bruised Herself
The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids was one of last year’s hottest Christmas gifts as it sold out almost instantly and some were selling for thousands of dollars on eBay. Fast forward to today and the $1,900 EV is being recalled as it “fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs”.
Comments / 0