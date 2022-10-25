Read full article on original website
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
aiexpress.io
Sealance Raises Seed Funding
Sealance, a Miami, FL-bases supplier of a decentralized cryptocurrency belief platform, raised an undisclosed quantity in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Galaxy and Ribbit Capital, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Gemini Frontier Fund, Luno Expeditions and Soar Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
aiexpress.io
Perygee Raises $4.75M in Seed Funding
Perygee, a Boston, MA-based firm offering a light-weight and full safety platform for Web of Issues (IoT) and Operational Expertise (OT), raised $4.75m in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Ballistic Ventures with participation from cybersecurity angels Ray Rothrock, John Donovan, Ohad Finkelstein, Corey Thomas, and Bryson Bort. As a part of the funding, Barmak Meftah, Co-founder and Normal Associate of Ballistic Ventures, will be a part of the Perygee Board of Administrators. Angel investor John Donovan, CEO of Qudit Investments and former CEO of AT&T Communications, will be a part of as a board advisor.
aiexpress.io
Sepio Raises Series B Funding Round
Sepio, a Rockville, MD-based supplier of a bodily layer-based asset threat administration answer, raised an undisclosed quantity in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by U.S. Enterprise Companions (USVP). The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress and gross sales organizations wanted to deal...
nextbigfuture.com
Pfizer Director Admits No Testing of Stopping COVID Transmission Before Introduction
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for FloridaVladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The new announcement will bring great relief of $2,900 per month to many Florida residents who are facing difficulties in surviving in this rising inflation.
Faraday Future Announces Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Funding Progress
GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. Ms. Han replaces Becky Roof, who served as interim Chief Financial Officer until October 12, 2022, and is assisting the Company to ensure an orderly transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006161/en/ Faraday Future today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Klink Finance Raises $500K in Funding
Klink Finance, London, UK-based supplier of a gamified digital asset platform, raised $500K in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) with participation from UOB Enterprise Administration, Signum Capital, TechMeetsTrader, and StartupGym. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to drive its product launch...
aiexpress.io
Mogling Bio Receives Seed Investment from Kizoo Technology Capital
Mogling Bio, a Berlin/Ulm, Germany-based biotech firm, obtained a seed funding from Kizoo Know-how Capital. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase operations and its improvement efforts. Led by CEO Dr. Jürgen Reess, Mogling Bio develops pharmacological approaches...
pymnts.com
B2B AP Firm Finexio Raises $35M to Grow Embedded Payments
B2B accounts payable (AP) Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) company Finexio has completed an oversubscribed $35 million Series B round as it aims to capture a growing desire for digital payment tools. The round was led by J.P. Morgan, with assistance from existing investor Patriot Financial Partners and new investors Discover Financial Services,...
aiexpress.io
Cosmonic Raises $8.5M in Seed Funding
Cosmonic, an Arlington, VA-based supplier of a SaaS light-weight suite of Wasm-powered instruments, options, and providers that summary complexity from software improvement and administration, raised $8.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Vertex Ventures with participation from Jeffrey Rothschild, Bob Pasker, Jeff Burkland, Tom Killalea, Common Advance, and...
aiexpress.io
bit.io Raises $7.5M in Seed Funding
Bit.io, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a platform that helps builders turn out to be productive with any Postgres database, raised $7.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Battery Ventures and GreatPoint Ventures, with participation from Neo, Mix, Battery Working Companion, Max Schireson, and Ray Lane. The...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Crypto firm Fireblocks launches Payments Engine
Crypto firm Fireblocks has announced the launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that enables payment service providers (PSPs) to provide a blockchain agnostic solution for merchants, creators and entrepreneurs to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any place. Checkout.com, which was the early...
aiexpress.io
Grafbase Raises $7.3M in Funding
Grafbase, a Stockholm, Sweden-based information platform for builders, raised $5M in seed funding. The spherical, which introduced whole funding to $7.3m, was led by Next47, with participation from Alven, Uncorrelated Ventures, and a gaggle of angel buyers together with Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch, Datadog CEO Olivier Pomel, GitHub ex-CEO Nat Friedman, Netlify CEO Mathias Biilmann Christensen, and Cockroach Labs CEO Spencer Kimball, amongst others.
aiexpress.io
Impact Analytics Raises Additional $10M in Funding
Impact Analytics, a Linthicum Heights, MD-based supplier of SaaS AI-based options for strategic and unified planning for retail, CPG, and provide chain, closed a $10m development financing. The spherical was led by Argentum Capital Companions IV, L.P. It’s along with Argentum’s earlier led funding of $11 million, secured in February...
aiexpress.io
Ninetailed Raises €5M in Funding
Ninetailed, a Berlin, Germany-based startup specializing in personalization and experimentation for the trendy tech stack, raised $5M in funding. The spherical was led by Mosaic Ventures, and Cherry Ventures, with participation from First Momentum Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its group, add new...
aiexpress.io
Xyte Raises $10M in Debt Funding
Xyte, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based supplier of a Related Machine Administration Platform (CDMP), raised $10M in Debt funding. The financing was supplied by Kreos Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to fulfill prospects demand for versatile gear financing options. Led by CEO Omer Brookstein, Xyte supplies...
aiexpress.io
Ascend Elements Raises $300M in Funding
Ascend Elements, a Westborough, MA-based engineered supplies and lithium-ion battery recycling firm, raised $300M in fairness and debt financing, together with $200m in Collection C fairness investments. The spherical was led by Fifth Wall Local weather, and joined by SK ecoplant, with participation from Oman Funding Authority, Lithium Americas Company,...
TechCrunch
Apis in talks to back fintech Money View at $1 billion valuation despite market slump
Apis Partners is deliberating leading a funding round of about $125 million to $150 million in the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at a valuation of about $1 billion, the sources said. The round, a Series E, hasn’t been finalized, so terms of the deal may still change, the sources cautioned, requesting anonymity speaking about nonpublic information.
