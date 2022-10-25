Perygee, a Boston, MA-based firm offering a light-weight and full safety platform for Web of Issues (IoT) and Operational Expertise (OT), raised $4.75m in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Ballistic Ventures with participation from cybersecurity angels Ray Rothrock, John Donovan, Ohad Finkelstein, Corey Thomas, and Bryson Bort. As a part of the funding, Barmak Meftah, Co-founder and Normal Associate of Ballistic Ventures, will be a part of the Perygee Board of Administrators. Angel investor John Donovan, CEO of Qudit Investments and former CEO of AT&T Communications, will be a part of as a board advisor.

