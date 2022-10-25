Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
Google Cloud improves security, adds CNAPP integration with Lacework
Securing the cloud isn’t straightforward. Enterprises working in hybrid and multicloud environments have so many disparate methods and apps working without delay that it may be tough to make sure there aren’t any vulnerabilities for cybercriminals to take advantage of. Not to mention detecting energetic exploitation of those entry factors.
TechRadar
Achieve confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data with a distributed workforce
With lockdown restrictions eased around the world, corporate workforces are constituting a real blend of in-office and remote employees. Maintaining the security of corporate data with such a dispersed workforce can seem like a daunting task to admins, especially with the surge in shadow IT and the use of mobile devices for work. However, things can be simplified by focusing on three major elements that constitute data security: confidentiality, integrity and availability.
TechRadar
5 things to look for in your next ransomware protection solution
Ransomware attacks can affect everyone from individuals to business owners and even large corporations and they show no sign of becoming any less prevalent. However, thanks to increasingly powerful security software solutions being available, life is becoming harder for the cybercriminal community. With a sizeable not to mention potent range of software options out there, it has never been easier, or more cost effective to beef up your ransomware protection.
The Solution to Preventing Identity Theft in an Increasingly Digital World
Having control of your identity is no longer a pipe dream. Here's how you can prevent your identity from being stolen.
aiexpress.io
Reduce deep learning training time and cost with MosaicML Composer on AWS
Up to now decade, we have now seen Deep studying (DL) science adopted at an amazing tempo by AWS clients. The plentiful and collectively educated parameters of DL fashions have a big representational capability that introduced enhancements in quite a few buyer use circumstances, together with picture and speech evaluation, pure language processing (NLP), time collection processing, and extra. On this publish, we spotlight challenges generally reported particularly in DL coaching, and the way the open-source library MosaicML Composer helps remedy them.
Wells Fargo’s New Virtual Assistant, Fargo, to Be Powered by Google Cloud AI
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Fargo, a new virtual assistant set to roll out to customers in the coming months, will leverage Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more personalized, convenient, and simple banking experience. Wells Fargo’s collaboration with Google Cloud marks a pivotal milestone in its digital strategy to provide customers with an intuitive banking journey that meets their individual financial needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005103/en/ The last two years have seen a dramatic surge in digital banking, and demand for a full-service digital experience. According to a study conducted this summer by Ipsos on behalf of Wells Fargo & Company, nearly two thirds (65%) of millennials and Gen Z respondents prefer to use a virtual assistant for customer service needs rather than waiting for a customer service representative on the phone. Most (84%) who have used virtual assistants reported a favorable experience and 70% cited ‘saving time’ as a top benefit.
Harnessing Consumer Attention in a Time of Financial Uncertainty
Health-focused ecosystems that connect financial functions like payments are of particular value to consumers in an uncertain economy, Lynx Head of Business Development and Partnerships Tali Goldstein writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. As the economy continues to...
datafloq.com
The Impact of Robotic Process Automation on Accounting
Robotic process automation has become a rapidly growing concept in a world where the global economy and market climate change in the blink of an eye. Thus, the increasing popularity of RPA technology is considerably impacting the accounting profession. RPA is a new – approach to automation in which the business users like accounting managers are empowered to push automation of daily activities.
Equifax and Oasis partnering to build ‘privacy-first’ on-chain KYC solution
“We believe that privacy is a fundamental human right," Dawn Song, founder of Oasis Labs, tells Fortune. But “at the same time, it's important that we are regulatory compliant."
aiexpress.io
Easily Operating Machine Learning Models –
As Machine Studying use grows, the necessity for engineering options to cowl all the range of actual end-to-end eventualities that come up turns into extra apparent. Initially, folks primarily targeted on creating and tuning the very best mannequin that your knowledge might produce. These days, that activity may be dealt with properly by automated procedures like OptiML and AutoML, which can neatly discover the very best mixture of mannequin sorts and parameters for the enterprise downside at hand. However nonetheless, as soon as we discover the appropriate mannequin the problem of constructing the appropriate framework to make use of it as a chunk of software program prepared for manufacturing stays. Briefly, we want actionable fashions.
aiexpress.io
What It Takes to Get Hired as an In-House Translator at a Large Company
As previously reported, “Machine translation (MT) and adjoining language applied sciences are driving industry-wide demand for pure language processing (NLP) engineers and machine learning researchers.”. Nevertheless, as the identical article identified, extra conventional roles at varied corporations additionally must be stuffed. So what expertise are perceived to be a...
aiexpress.io
Pathology company Australian Clinical Labs reveals it was hit by cyber attack eight months ago
Pathology firm Australian Scientific Labs has revealed it was hit by a cyber assault eight months in the past, with the info of 223,000 individuals accessed and a few of it posted to the darkish internet. The corporate revealed the scenario in a prolonged assertion to the ASX this morning,...
aiexpress.io
InfluxDB’s next-gen time-series engine is built on Rust, supports SQL
As enterprises see an unprecedented enhance in real-time knowledge analytics, InfluxDB on Wednesday mentioned that it was releasing a next-generation time collection engine for its managed database service InfluxDB Cloud. Time collection knowledge, in accordance with market analysis agency IDC, might be outlined as a set of knowledge factors which...
cxmtoday.com
Analytic Index Forms Strategic Partnership with The Mars Agency
Digital commerce expert Analytic Index has positioned itself to make an even greater impact on the connected commerce marketplace through a formal partnership with The Mars Agency, a provider of connected commerce. Through the agreement, Analytic Index will provide the retail search and digital shelf intelligence captured through its unique...
aiexpress.io
Data Fabric Market Size Is to Reach US$ 6.81 and Grow at CAGR of 25.89% Forecast 2022-2028 : Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Challenges and Research Outlook
The Information Cloth Market report included main key gamers evaluation & Regional Estimations of Denodo Applied sciences, International IDs Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Growth LP, Worldwide Enterprise Machines Company & extra market gamers. This press launch was orginally distributed by SBWire. Pune, Maharashtra — (SBWIRE) — 10/24/2022 — Information Cloth...
How Data Teams Can Benefit From Running Like a Product Team
Last year, Emilie Schario and Taylor Murphy proposed this wonderful idea of “running your data team like a product team”. The key premise of the article was this: product teams have a lot of great practices that data teams would benefit from adopting. But somewhere along the way, we lost sight of this point and happily replaced it with strawmen: maintaining production-grade systems for our data assets, building more data products, or painstakingly defining what production means in service of hardening data contracts. All of these are certainly worth consideration, but they’re concerned more with the proper handling of data and data assets rather than the data teams that actually drive the impact.
geekwire.com
Microsoft shares latest data on workforce diversity and pay equity across roles
Microsoft’s newly released Diversity and Inclusion Report shows some of its biggest gains yet in Black and African American as well as Hispanic and Latinx employee numbers. Women working for Microsoft’s core business worldwide total 30.7% of the population, up from 26.6% in 2018. The fourth annual report...
aiexpress.io
The widening gap in A.I. success at businesses
Kevin Kelleher right here, filling in for Jeremy. The typically fascinating, typically disconcerting functions of A.I. in information headlines are well-known: deepfake movies, picture mills like DALL-E, digital chess champions, and so forth. Within the enterprise world, the functions are extra mundane if nonetheless probably transformative. However now, there could also be a divide rising amongst corporations between the A.I. “haves” and the A.I. “have nots.”
wealthbriefingasia.com
Digital Digest: The Latest Tech News – Refinitiv, New Onboarding Solution
The latest technology news in the wealth management sector from around the world. Refinitiv, the market data and information provider, is bringing out a digital onboarding solution for businesses that want to streamline how they bring in clients. The solution has a fully configurable user interface so that organisations can...
aiexpress.io
Impact Analytics Raises Additional $10M in Funding
Impact Analytics, a Linthicum Heights, MD-based supplier of SaaS AI-based options for strategic and unified planning for retail, CPG, and provide chain, closed a $10m development financing. The spherical was led by Argentum Capital Companions IV, L.P. It’s along with Argentum’s earlier led funding of $11 million, secured in February...
