Over the last half-decade, the Lipscomb men's soccer team has been slowly establishing itself on the national stage. The Bisons won their first ASUN Conference tournament in 2017, subsequently earning the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament bid. The next season saw Lipscomb become collegiate soccer's ultimate Cinderella story as the Bisons nearly made the Elite Eight of the College Cup, ultimately falling 2-1 on the road against No. 3 Kentucky in the Sweet 16. Last season, the Bisons returned for their third NCAA appearance in five seasons.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO