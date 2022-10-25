Read full article on original website
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
Girls Soccer: BGA, Page advance to state championship finals
BGA (17-4) advanced to the Division II-A title game for the fourth consecutive season on Thursday thanks to a 5-0 win over Boyd Buchanan (13-6-4) in Chattanooga. After winning the title in 2019 and 2020, the Wildcats lost to University School of Jackson 1-0 last season. BGA will have its chance for revenge tomorrow at 5:30 as they are set to face USJ at Red Wolves Stadium for the state championship.
williamsonhomepage.com
Why the Lipscomb men's soccer team is Nashville's best-kept secret
Over the last half-decade, the Lipscomb men's soccer team has been slowly establishing itself on the national stage. The Bisons won their first ASUN Conference tournament in 2017, subsequently earning the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament bid. The next season saw Lipscomb become collegiate soccer's ultimate Cinderella story as the Bisons nearly made the Elite Eight of the College Cup, ultimately falling 2-1 on the road against No. 3 Kentucky in the Sweet 16. Last season, the Bisons returned for their third NCAA appearance in five seasons.
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Preview: Final week of regular season features crucial matchups
It's the final week of the high school football regular season, which means playoff berths and seeding are on the line across Williamson County. Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Friday night's meeting between Brentwood and Centennial which takes place at Brentwood. Let's take a look...
williamsonhomepage.com
Week 10 Williamson Medical Center Football Player of the Week: Nolensville's Chance Fitzgerlad
The week 10 Williamson Medical Center Player of the Week won in a dominating fashion. After being nominated for Player of the Week on on two previous occasions, Nolensville wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald earned this week's honor with 71.8% of the vote. The senior turned in perhaps his best performance...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Academy's Stiff named Track and Field All-American
Brentwood Academy track and field star Mensi Stiff has added another trophy to her already-full trophy case. The senior was named to the 2022 Track and Field News All-American team on Tuesday. Stiff earned first-place honors in the shot put, a first-ever for a Tennessee student-athlete, and fourth-place in the...
williamsonhomepage.com
Game of the Week presented by Hoffmann Brothers: Brentwood, Centennial meet with playoff implications at stake
Brentwood and Centennial clash on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Brentwood High School in one of the most important local contests of the season. Major playoff implications rest on this game between the Bruins (6-3) and Cougars (8-1). The game will feature some of the top offensive talent in...
williamsonhomepage.com
Robert James Woodside
Robert James Woodside, age 84 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away October 26, 2022. He was born in Louisville, KY to the late Tom & Lucy Woodside. He was named a Kentucky Colonel on March 22, 1979. Member of the Buick Club of America, Battlefield Region Antique Automobile Club of America, Cadillac LeSalle Club and the Pontiac – Oakland Club International.
williamsonhomepage.com
On the Move: Brentwood-based Sonata Bank taps Baker as SVP, commercial banking manager
Brentwood-based Sonata Bank has named long-time Nashville-area banker Brian Shaw as senior vice president, commercial banking manager. Joining Shaw on the Sonata commercial banking team is Matt Ledbetter as vice president, commercial banking, and Katherine Horne as vice president, business development officer, according to a release. Shaw’s 24 years of...
williamsonhomepage.com
Conservancy Gala Patron Party
The Conservancy Gala patron party was held at the home of Ellen Martin and Gerry Nadeau to raise money to help preserve, enhance and share the Parthenon and Centennial Park. Kristen Winston Catering provided delicious hors d’oeuvres, which included: beef tenderloin canapés, parmesan mini sweet potato biscuits with country ham, poached salmon on wonton crackers, tomato, bacon and Swiss croustades, lemon shrimp on endive, and warm Gruyere gougeres.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Library's Booktacular event set for Saturday
The Friends of the Brentwood Library will host the third annual Booktacular event on Saturday, Oct. 29. The free event will take place at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. with 15 treat stations, a photo booth, and free books for the first 300 children, courtesy of Ingram Books and Parnassus Books.
williamsonhomepage.com
Commercial property at busy west side intersection sells
A commercial property located near the Belle Meade Kroger at the auto-heavy intersection of Harding Pike and White Bridge Road/Woodmont Boulevard has sold for $1.6 million. The new owner of the 0.23-acre West Nashville property, with a vacant building and an address of 4501 Harding Pike, is Nashville-based May Creek Capital. A family-owned private investment company, May Creek invests in real estate, private equity, public securities and health care, according to the company website.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin road closures announced for Halloween night
A section of downtown Franklin will be closed on the evening of Monday, Oct. 31, in order to provide a safe environment for trick or treaters for Halloween. According to a city news release, West Main Street and Fair Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between 7th and 11th Avenues and 9th Avenues between Natchez Street and Highway 96 West from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
williamsonhomepage.com
CoolSprings Galleria welcomes new restaurants and retailers ahead of holiday season
Franklin's CoolSprings Galleria has announced a variety of news restaurants and retailers ahead of the 2022 holiday season. Nori Japan is located in the food court and offers dishes prepared fresh daily with the finest ingredients. Incorporating tepanyaki cooking allows them to deliver healthy and unique Japanese dishes that burst with flavor. The combination of delicious tasting dishes at an exceptional value is what makes Nori Japan stand apart from other fast-food restaurants.
williamsonhomepage.com
Zoo’s Claws, Paws and Jaws Event
Nashville Zoo’s Claws, Paws and Jaws event, to thank generous donors, was held at Karyn Frist’s gracious home. The weather was beautiful and everyone loved being outside, where they could wander through the stunning gardens and view the interesting animals zoo staff brought to show off. Sasha, a...
Comments / 0