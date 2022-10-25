Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
One of America's highest Google-rated Indian restaurants is in Minneapolis
Minneapolis is home to one of the best-rated Indian restaurants in the country. That's according to Bonus Insider, which compiled a ranking of the Indian restaurants with the best review ratings on Google to mark the celebration of Diwali. Coming in at 9th nationally is the Spice & Tonic Indian...
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Finding Minnesota: The quirky, quixotic quest to turn palates on to lutefisk
MINNEAPOLIS -- We are entering a very important time of year in our state -- lutefisk season. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen got a tour of one of the last remaining lutefisk-processing plants in the country during their "busiest" time of year."Going back to the days of the Vikings, it was their way of traveling. And it was also a commonly traded product," said Chris Dorff, of Olsen Fish Company.At Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis the smell of dried cod is the smell of money, even if it takes some getting used to."If you took this home and...
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
Nina Moini on the work history of Brian O'Hara, Minneapolis police chief nominee
ListenNina Moini looks into work history of Minneapolis police chief nominee Brian O'Hara. MPR News senior reporter Nina Moini joined Cathy Wurzer to share what she learned about Brian O’Hara during her time in Newark, New Jersey, their conversation taking place shortly before a Minneapolis city council hearing for Mayor Frey’s nominee.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar
The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
fox9.com
Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL
(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
edinazephyrus.com
Minneapolis drought devastates Minnehaha Creek
Minneapolis citizens’ concerns are heightening as water attractions dry up at an alarming rate; the Minnehaha Creek in particular is more dry and dreary than ever. With the absence of water flow, the Minnehaha Falls along the creek have halted. Just three years ago, inflatable tubing down the creek was a popular activity in Edina. Now, the water level will not surpass ankle depth anywhere along the route.
Blown Away! See Some Of The Concert Photos You Sent Us Last Night From Minneapolis!
Last night Jimmie Allen and Carrie Underwood performed at the Target Center, as part of the Diamond and Rhinestones tour that Carrie is on across the U.S. (You can actually win a trip to see her perform in Tampa this February if you have the 98-1 app, tap here to find out how) We were able to send some of the 98-1 family off to the show, and per our request, we got some photos back from those at the show!
shsoutherner.net
Bomb threat and shooter report amplify differences between Twin Cities schools
The beginning of the 2022 school year was marked by two threats to Twin Cities educational institutions – a bomb threat at the University of Minnesota’s Coffman Union, and an active shooter report at Minneapolis Washburn High School. Although incidents such as these can be jarring for students, they provide opportunities to examine the systems designed to keep schools safe. Students’ responses to these threats exemplify the differences between schools when it comes to security and communication.
redlakenationnews.com
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes City Council's encampment staff directions
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday vetoed a pair of directives seeking a review of city practices on the closure of homeless encampments over their wording. The measures were passed last week by City Council. The first, proposed by Council Member Aisha Chughtai, directed the Regulatory Services department to tally...
luxury-houses.net
This $3,795,000 Modern Masterpiece in Golden Valley, MN is Brimming with Mid-century Particulars and Offers Unparalleled Attention to Detail Throughout
The House in Golden Valley offers outdoor kitchen with all the accoutrements for entertaining, cozy sauna and poolside bath with shower, now available for sale. This home located at 3902 Glenwood Ave, Golden Valley, Minnesota; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 4,564 square feet of living spaces. Call David K Wells Iii – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (612) 845-8186) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Golden Valley.
Who Does Target Give Political Donations To?
Minneapolis-based Target and its owners, employees, and affiliates -- including Shipt -- have given $622,567 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to...
Steve Sviggum resigns as U of M Board of Regents vice chair following Morris comments
Steve Sviggum has announced his resignation as the vice chair of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents. Sviggum confirmed he would step down from his role in a letter Tuesday to chair Ken Powell, which comes after he attracted criticism for questioning whether increased "diversity" at the U of M's Morris campus was behind declining enrollment.
rejournals.com
Minneapolis’ Knutson Construction names director of operations
Minneapolis-based Knutson Construction has promoted Jens Frederickson to Minneapolis director of operations. Frederickson will oversee projects managed out of the Minneapolis office in this newly created role. Frederickson joined Knutson in 2012 as a project engineer and has held roles of increasing responsibility in a variety of sectors and project...
Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber
One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
35 new cadets join Minnesota State Patrol force
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol welcomed a new graduating class on Tuesday. Thirty-five cadets became troopers during a ceremony at the University of Minnesota."It's exciting. I've been waiting a long time for this," trooper Justin Mathes said.Each had a different path that led them here. Some have experience in healthcare, real estate and sales.Jeremy Plonski was a dispatcher and serves in the National Guard."I wanted to do this since age 15 when I was first introduced to law enforcement in my drivers ed class with a trooper there," Plonski said.They trained intensely for 14 weeks in order to take the...
Shelter in place alert in Roseville incident 'inadvertently' sent to wider area of east metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A shelter-in-place alert was received by people living and working in a large swath of Ramsey County because of a "homicide suspect at large." However, law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The alert, which was received in...
mprnews.org
After surviving rare cancer and horrific crash, Minneapolis woman returns to thank caregivers
It’s been one year since Anya Magnuson was struck by a vehicle as she crossed a street in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. The 24-year-old south Minneapolis resident — who’s also endured a lengthy battle with a rare form of cancer — was thrown 45 feet and suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple major fractures throughout her body. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and had the lowest coma score possible, her mother Colleen Kelly recalled.
