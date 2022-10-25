ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Benefit to help veterans to take place Sunday at Braham Event Center

An event will take place Sunday at the Braham Event Center that will benefit veterans in ways that are largely ignored. The event taking place at 2 p.m. will benefit GUMI Camp USA. GUMI stands for Glad U Made It and refers to being glad veterans made it home but with the reality that they may need a hand up to integrate back into society. Through the organization, veterans have access to transportation to take them to and from Veterans Administration appointments, shopping excursions, and anyplace else they need to go. It also provides companion dogs and care for the dogs; peer-to-peer support for combat and all veterans; and professional counseling.
PINE CITY, MN
Isanti and Chisago County Court Reports, Oct. 16-22

The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Oct. 16 - 22. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Ryan thomas Barber (DOB 07/03/1977) of Minneapolis, was charged Oct. 14 with one count of theft - by check; and one count of issue dishonored check. Andrew...
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Proposed affordable apartment complex meets resistance from Cambridge Council

It’s turning into a “same song, second verse” scenario for representatives of an affordable apartment complex proposed to be built along Old South Main Street in Cambridge, on a vacant lot adjacent to Cambridge Christian School. In May 2022, Paul Keenan, vice president of development for Reuter...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Sign from historic Cambridge business finds new home

Commuters around Highway 95 between Cypress Street and the Isanti County Fairgrounds last Saturday morning, Oct. 22 might have done a double-take at an unusual sight — a forklift carrying an old sign down the street. The sign was the last visible remnant of the old Cambridge Launderers and...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
North Branch School News: Choice, Not Chance guides programming at NBAHS

This week is College Knowledge Week at North Branch Area High School (NBAHS); another way we come alongside students and help them explore their post-secondary options. Our goal is to empower every student with the preparation, opportunity, and support needed to make informed decisions about their future. Counselors at the high school meet with students to help them with applications to trade schools, community college, and universities. The College Knowledge Week is one way we focus our attention on our high school seniors.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
Paid Letter to the editor: Please check your facts

Taxes are confusing, but if you are going to run for public office you should be accurate in publishing numbers and facts. Personal Property Tax as referred to in her advertisement is NOT your Real Estate Property Tax. Personal Property is a definition for a classification of taxes referring to items that are objects on your property, a mobile home is a good example.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Paid Letter to the editor: Supporting Seiberlich for Sheriff

Through our local sheriff’s race, we’ve heard the phrase “proven leadership” as a virtue and strength in a candidate, and I don’t disagree; but as a former sergeant with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, I’d like to explain the difference between leadership and management.
Paid Letter to the editor: FAQs, answers from Isanti Mayor candidate

Since announcing my candidacy I’ve worked hard to make our campaign about the commonsense principles I believe in and how I would apply them. I’ve been doing a ton of door knocking but for my neighbors I haven’t been able to talk to yet I want to answer some of the most frequently asked questions I receive.
ISANTI, MN
Paid Letter to the editor: Dog lovers, vote for Morris

Last year, I was faced with a difficult challenge with a zoning issue to establish a senior dog sanctuary. All attempts on my own were met with failure. Feeling defeated but determined, I contacted Commissioner Morris and shared my goal and mission to rescue senior dogs. She was immediately on...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
Paid Letter to the editor: Endorsing Todd Moos for county commissioner

Cambridge is a need of a county commissioner who is honest and will scrutinize the spending of taxpayers money. Todd Moos is that person that both my wife and I endorse for county commissioner in Cambridge District 2. We have come to know Todd through some business dealings and believe...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Free rides to the polls

Arrowhead Transit will be providing free rides to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for anyone who lives within a Dial-A-Ride service area. That includes:. ·Cambridge, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ·North Branch, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call at least one day in advance to schedule...
Election ballot counters to be tested

In preparation for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, the city of Cambridge will be conducting an accuracy test of the ballot counting machines used in both its precincts. The test will be performed by City Administrator Evan Vogel in the council chambers at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Members of the general public are invited to attend and witness the test.
CAMBRIDGE, MN

