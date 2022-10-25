ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Aztec

SDSU hosts Big Data Hackathon

San Diego State University hosted the Big Data Hackathon on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 in hopes of inspiring students to tackle and create solutions for real world problems. Taking place biennially, the Big Data Hackathon has a theme: students from SDSU (and Imperial Valley), community colleges and high schools in San Diego working together to think of real world solutions to the issues arising within the healthcare industry. Past themes involved water conservation, crime, disaster response, public health and smart living.
Daily Aztec

Omar Apollo brought the vibes to San Diego

If there were a word or two to accurately capture the meaning of the word “vibe,” it would be Omar Apollo. As the fog filled the stage and the collective sounds of the drums, electric and bass guitar reverberated through Cal Coast Open Air Amphitheater on Friday night, Apollo appeared under the reflection of a spotlight.
