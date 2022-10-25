San Diego State University hosted the Big Data Hackathon on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 in hopes of inspiring students to tackle and create solutions for real world problems. Taking place biennially, the Big Data Hackathon has a theme: students from SDSU (and Imperial Valley), community colleges and high schools in San Diego working together to think of real world solutions to the issues arising within the healthcare industry. Past themes involved water conservation, crime, disaster response, public health and smart living.
