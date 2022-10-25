Read full article on original website
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans
UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
monitordaily.com
Fleet Advantage Plans to Order 200 EV Class 8 Tractors for Delivery in Q1/23
Fleet Advantage, an innovator in Class 8 fleet data analytics, equipment financing and life cycle cost management, will place orders for 200 EV Class 8 tractors, with deliveries beginning in 2023.This purchase will be the company’s first major purchase of alternative energy trucks. Fleet Advantage has 14,000 tractors under management currently.
blockchain.news
MAS Seeks to Ban All Forms of Crypto Credits in Singapore
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a new set of guidelines in its characteristic manner to tame the risks inherent in the crypto industry to retail consumers. The MAS said Digital Payment Token (DPT) service providers must not issue any form of credit facilities to consumers that can...
Insurers Struggle to Manage Expectations in Auto Claims Process as Repair Times Increase, J.D. Power Finds
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- The times have not been kind to the auto insurance industry. The volume of vehicle collisions is returning to pre-pandemic levels and, when combined with all-time-high repair costs, historic backlogs in repair shops and limited replacement parts availability, it is costlier and more time-consuming than ever to get customers’ vehicles back on the road after a collision. Today, the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study SM adds another dour fact to the mix: customer satisfaction has declined 7 points (on a 1,000-point scale) from 2021 as customers start to lose patience with the claims process. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005054/en/ J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
3 Healthcare Stocks Set to Prosper in a Post-Covid World
Do-it-yourself (DIY) investors should keep an eye on these investing opportunities the analyst community has identified.
ffnews.com
ID-Pal gains government certification for digital Right to Work and Right to Rent checks in the UK
Global identity verification provider ID-Pal today announced it is a government-certified identity service provider (IDSP) for digital right to work and right to rent checks in the UK. Following a rigorous audit and comprehensive assessment process, ID-Pal was awarded certification in line with the UK Digital Identity & Attributes Trust...
Product-Led Strategy That Guarantees Business Growth in the Any Industry
Although slow and steady wins the race. But what happens when you add positive reinforcement along the way?. There's no doubt that it will hasten your goal to win the race. In other words, you do not have to just follow the pattern but rather, adopt strategies, techniques, and models that will assist in helping you achieve your goal.
salestechstar.com
ibex Receives 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
Wave X recognized for innovative customer service technology and improving the customer experience. ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Wave X as a 2022 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.
Prudential Financial announces leadership succession for U.S., international businesses
Prudential Financial today announced that effective Jan. 1, 2023, Andy Sullivan, currently head of U.S. Businesses, will become head of International Businesses and PGIM. In addition, Caroline Feeney, currently president and CEO of U.S. Retirement & Insurance Businesses, will be promoted to executive vice president and head of U.S. Businesses.
ffnews.com
Visa and Brankas go live with global partners, unveiling new Open Finance products
Brankas, a leading Open Finance technology provider, has today announced that it has gone live with Visa to unveil a new Open Finance solution to increase financial inclusion across Southeast Asia, citing TrustDecision (Tongdun) and IziData as two of the pilot customers already using the joint solutions. Brankas has successfully...
cxmtoday.com
Only 24% Manage All Their Campaign Data In A Central Repository
Merkle, dentsu’s technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, released its Q3 2022 Customer Engagement Report (CER) highlighting priority areas for CX, data, and technology leaders. The report explores what’s behind the ongoing disconnect between the high marks brands give to the quality of the customer experiences they create...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
New! 2022 Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report
*This content brought to you in partnership with Extensiv*. In August 2022, Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) distributed an online survey to logistics professionals who own or operate third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses. The aggregated responses to this survey comprise the information found in the report. As the first and only report 100% focused on the 3PL warehouse industry, Extensiv’s Benchmark Report aggregates data from more than 200 3PL warehouses and provides insight on more than 30 industry-specific topics. This information builds on data collected in 2020 and 2021 and provides year-over-year changes or trends when applicable. The Benchmark Report examines best practices, trends, current issues, and opportunities facing 3PL warehouses.
How UCaaS Is Changing Commercial Communications
Unified Communications as a Service, or UCaaS, is a type of subscription-based cloud service that encompasses a variety of communications tools. This can include VoIP phone systems, video conferencing, instant messaging, and more. By consolidating these different services into one platform, businesses can save money and improve efficiency. UCaaS is...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
IoT Technology in the Business World: Top Trends
Today it is quite difficult to imagine our life without technology solutions. Technologies are all around us, facilitating and streamlining multiple processes in our private and business life. Many industries have been greatly changed under the influence of new tech developments and software products which helped to bring the level of provided services and the quality of offerings to a completely new level. And if we need to name one of the key technologies that have the greatest impact on the business world, it will be definitely the Internet of Things.
salestechstar.com
Survey Finds 82% of Sellers Increasing Investment in Cloud Marketplace as a Go-to-Market Channel
The 2022 State of Cloud Marketplaces Report found durable cloud budgets help both sellers and buyers in economic uncertainty. Tackle.io, a software company dedicated to helping software providers generate revenue through the clouds, has released its annual 2022 State of Cloud Marketplaces Report showcasing the latest trends and benchmarks related to cloud buying and selling habits.
moderncampground.com
Cub Elecparts To Bring RV ABS Solutions Into US Market
Taiwan-based Cub Elecparts, a supplier of smart driving-related sensing devices and electrical and electronics parts for car applications, has penetrated its anti-lock braking system (ABS) for recreational vehicles (RVs) into the US market. The opportunity will significantly bolster its revenue performance in 2023, according to company chairman SC Yu, according...
mytotalretail.com
3 Ways Retailers Can Gain a Competitive Edge With AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are becoming more accessible to retail businesses of all sizes, allowing even the leanest teams to reap the benefits. Instead of spending hours managing tedious manual processes, retailers that use automation can free up hours in the day to devote to customer service, product and inventory, and business growth. While resource management has always been important for retailers, it’s even more critical at times of economic unpredictability. With automation and AI, retailers can remain flexible and fill any gaps when working with reduced teams, budgets and resources.
salestechstar.com
Currys Chooses Emplifi to Offer Virtual Live Care to Customers
Currys takes its omnichannel approach to the next level, providing customers with on-demand access to live support experts using Emplifi’s Live Commerce. Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced that Currys plc, the well-known electrical retailer in the UK, is using Emplifi Live Advisor to deliver live customer care on demand. Through Emplifi’s leading Live Advisor solution, which came through the acquisition of Go Instore in September 2021, Currys customers can connect to product experts not only for live demos and consultations, but also for post-purchase care.
mmm-online.com
Patients willing to leave payers, providers for better healthcare experience
With patients and consumers having higher expectations for their health experiences, payers and providers aren’t fully meeting those standards and struggling to maintain patient loyalty, according to a recent report released by Accenture. The study noted that the profound rise of consumerism in healthcare has contributed to an increase...
What are Neobanks & How are They Better Than Traditional Banks?
Neobanks is an innovative, hassle-free new-age banking experience that operates without the traditional physical branch network. In India, Neobanks don’t have a banking license; instead, they work with banking partners to offer licensed services. The RBI doesn’t allow banks to be 100% digital yet. Typically, Neobanks operate independently and provide a wide range of services like traditional banks. Tech-savvy people find the concept attractive as it enables them to manage their finances online.
