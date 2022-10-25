Read full article on original website
An infant’s brain can counteract loss of language after a stroke
An infant’s brain can bilaterally counteract loss of language after a stroke. A new study suggests that newborns who had a stroke in the left hemisphere of their brain were able to still learn language through their right hemisphere. The brain of an infant is still considered ‘plastic’ enough...
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Yahoo!
Alzheimer's vs. normal memory loss: here are 5 things to know right now
An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and up are living with Alzheimer's disease. The progressive disease is devastating and can cause symptoms ranging from memory loss to seizures, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA). With that, it's understandable to be nervous if you find you or a...
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
Signs of dementia could be detected nine years ahead of diagnosis – new research
It may be possible to detect signs of dementia as early as nine years before diagnosis, new research suggests. The findings raise the prospect that in the future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
8 causes of short-term memory loss and how to combat it
Short-term memory loss is common and usually not a cause for concern but if you have warning signs like loss of consciousness, seek medical attention.
Memory Lapses or Early Signs of Dementia?
While some memory lapses are normal, others are signs of Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. If you notice frequent memory lapses, talk to your doctor. He or she can determine whether these symptoms are related to aging or something else. Question:. Howard LeWine, M.D. Howard LeWine, M.D.,...
reviewofoptometry.com
Making the Connection: Sleep Disorders, Ocular Effects
Consider that one-third of the average human’s lifetime is spent sleeping. Sleep is a universal function of living species. Its restorative functions include memory consolidation, hormone regulation, growth and sympathetic/parasympathetic balance.1 Sleep disorders can interfere with normal physical, mental, social and emotional functioning. Insufficient quality or quantity of sleep is associated with system dysfunctions including endocrine, metabolic, higher cortical function and neurological disorders.2,3 Every day, new research helps us learn more about the direct and indirect consequences sleep disorders may have on ocular health.
KevinMD.com
Take steps (literally) to prevent dementia
A recent study out of England found that walking just under 10,000 steps a day reduces a person’s risk of developing dementia by 50 percent. Pick up the pace to a “brisk” walk (over 40 steps per minute), and that risk goes down even further. Perhaps most strikingly, the authors found that even a low number of daily steps was associated with a reduced risk of dementia.
WNDU
Medical Moment: A new surgery fixing leaking blood vessels in the brain
(WNDU) - An AVM is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels in the brain. They form in less than one percent of the adult population, but still can be deadly. One patient underwent successful surgery to remove his brain vessels leaking blood. His only warning? A terrible headache. A few...
Healthline
People on Blood Pressure Meds May Be Less Likely to Develop Dementia
Researchers analyzed data from clinical trials involving over 28,000 people to determine if people using high blood pressure drugs had a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who did not use these drugs. Approximately one out of 10 people older than 65 have dementia. Blood pressure medications may help...
icytales.com
Sleep Apnea: Death During Sleeping?
Sleep Apnea, a sleep disorder, is marked by the inability to breathe normally during sleep. If unchecked, it can repeatedly stop your breathing while you sleep. One way to think of it is that your body is experiencing frequent, yet small, episodes of suffocation. This makes the brain and body devoid of oxygen.
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
MedicalXpress
Crossword puzzles beat computer video games in slowing memory loss
A new study by researchers from Columbia University and Duke University published in the journal NEJM Evidence shows that doing crossword puzzles has an advantage over computer video games for memory functioning in older adults with mild cognitive impairment. In a randomized, controlled trial, led by D.P. Devanand, MD, professor...
Healthline
Overview of Isaacs’ Syndrome
Isaacs’ syndrome is a disorder that affects the peripheral nervous system. It’s sometimes classified as an autoimmune disorder, but not always. Some of these terms are used inconsistently to refer to related but distinct disorders, so in this article we’ll use the more specific “Isaacs’ syndrome.”
studyfinds.org
Could intermittent fasting be secret to preventing Alzheimer’s disease?
LOS ANGELES — Diets that mimic fasting appear to the reduce the signs of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a groundbreaking new study using mice. Researchers from USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology say time-restricted eating lowered levels of two key hallmarks of the disease — amyloid beta and hyperphosphorylated tau protein. These substances build up and tangle in the brain, causing disruptions in cognitive function that lead to dementia.
News-Medical.net
Researchers report white matter differences in post-treatment Lyme disease patients
In a study using specialized imaging techniques, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report distinctive changes in the "white matter" and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually. The study's findings,...
ajmc.com
Serum α-Synuclein Associated With Impaired Executive Function in Patients With Obesity, T1D
Serum α-synuclein was found to be increased in children with obesity and type 1 diabetes (T1D), which was linked to the impairment of executive function in these children. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity found that α-synuclein could have a role in the impairment of executive function (EF) in children with obesity and those with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Diastolic blood pressure and waist to hip ratio were also parameters associated with an increase in α-synuclein.
beingpatient.com
Menopause and Alzheimer’s: What You Need to Know
The relationship between menopause and Alzheimer’s disease is the subject of frequent speculation. Here’s what we know — and what is still being studied. When Michele Hall began experiencing alarming memory problems, her doctors initially suggested that she was going through menopause or perhaps experiencing unusual levels of stress. They dismissed her concerns, even as her memory issues continued to differ from normal age-related forgetfulness.
